Who knocks Bruno Mars out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100?

We travel from Mars to the Far East this week as Bruno Mars vacates the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and Far*East Movement moves into the penthouse as “Like a G6” flies to No. 1 on the chart. Mars had a good run, thought, logging four weeks at the summit. He falls to No. 2.

Far*East Movement is the first group to take its Hot 100 chart debut to No. 1 since D4L with “Laffy Taffy” in January 2006, according to Billboard. Let”s wish for a better fate for Far*East Movement since we haven”t heard from D4L since.

Taylor Swift continues to break records as she extends her own record for the most Top 10 debuts to seven as “Back to December” shoots onto the Hot 100 at No. 6. Next week, she”ll make it eight as “Mean” is likely to debut in the Top 10 as well. Still eluding Swift? A No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In other Hot 100 news, the Pink party continues as Pink”s “Raise Your Glass” leaps 51-11; Mike Posner”s “Please Don”t Go” jumps 54-34, in part due to the video premiere of the song.

