Who knocks Lady Antebellum out of No. 1? Can Ludacris ‘Battle’ his way to the top?

Next week looks to be an active one in the Top 10 as five new titles will debut.

Topping the list is Ludacris”s “Battle of the Sexes,” which looks to sell around 130,000 units, according to Hits Daily Double. Luda”s seventh album features the rapper duetting with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Nicki Minaj, Lil Kim, Eve, Ciara, Ne-Yo, Flo Rida, Plies and Pharrell.

Coming in at No. 3, and also possibly cracking the 100,000 mark, will be “Plastic Beach” by Gorillaz, the virtual group”s third album. Also debuting in the top 10 will be “Valleys of Neptune,” a posthumous album by the guitarist including a dozen previously unreleased studio recordings. That title may also top 100,000 to come in at No. 4.

Country singer Gary Allan”s latest will debut at around No. 5, while “Broken Bells,” the self-titled album from the make-shift duo of Danger Mouse and Shins lead singer James Mercer, will come in at No. 9.

The rest of the Top 10 features veterans, such as Lady Antebellum, who, after returning briefly to No. 1 last week, take back up residence at No. 2, while Sade slips to No. 6, Lady GaGa hangs in at No. 7, the Blackeyed Peas at No. 8 and “Almost Alice,” inspired by hotter-than-hot movie “Alice in Wonderland,” closes out the Top 10.

The Oscars look like they will provide a major boost to the “Crazy Heart” soundtrack, following “The Weary Kind”s” win for best original song and Jeff Bridges” trophy for Best Actor. It leaps to No. 12. The previous week it was No. 30.

