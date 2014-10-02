Who needs Will Smith? ‘I Am Legend’ is getting a reboot

(CBR) Warner Bros. is going back to the post-apocalyptic well with another adaptation of Richard Matheson”s “I Am Legend” film. This one won”t feature Will Smith, who starred in the 2007 film, and sounds as if it won”t have much in common with the source material.

According to Deadline, the studio asked Gary Graham to repurpose his script “A Garden at the End of the World” into a reboot. The original screenplay, which garnered a lot of attention on the Black List website, was described as a sci-fi version of “The Searchers,” the 1956 John Ford classic in which John Wayne combs the West for the Comanches niece kidnapped his nieces and killed the rest of the family.

This will mark the fourth time Matheson”s 1954 novel has been adapted for film. Vincent Price starred in the 1964 film “The Last Man on Earth,” Charlton Heston played the lead in “The Omega Man” and then Smith featured in the 2007 version.

The Smith film, directed by Francis Lawrence, earned $586 million worldwide. In 2012, “Grace of Monaco” screenwriter Arash Amel was hired to pen a prequel, but those plans have been scrapped.