Who Ruled Chelsea Handler’s Goodbye Song?

5. Tim Gunn
Even though the “Project Runway” guru spoke-sang his contribution, it was still tuneful and adorable. He's like a gay Yul Brynner up there.
4. Marlee Matlin
Marlee Matlin was S-E-L-L-I-N-G that ASL translation at the right-hand corner of the screen. Pure ebullience from start to finish. This is the kind of chutzpah that earned her props on “Celebrity Apprentice.”
3. Dave Grohl
Face it, Dave Grohl could actually star in a comedy. He's always game for a joke and never too smug. His Chuy kiss was hilarious.
2. Fergie
Thanks to LMFAO, the Black Eyed Peas seem almost thoughtful now. Let us never forget that Fergie can really sing, and her operatic grandeur here was very much appreciated. Look at that hand! She's like the E! version of Maria Callas.
1. Alanis Morissette
You can just see the folks around Alanis realizing they're in the presence of a true legend. LeAnn Rimes is clearly staggered. Morissette's tone is so specific, so emotional and Valkyrie-proud. Even when she's trilling about the people Chelsea has offended, her call is anthemic. You go, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie.
Who do you think ruled this singalong?
Join The Discussion: Log In With