Who Ruled Chelsea Handler’s Goodbye Song?

The final episode of “Chelsea Lately” on E! served mainly as a reminder that, no, Ms. Handler isn't actually going away. The “My Horizontal Life” author will be headed to Netflix for her next talk show venture, but she still splurged on a fantastic sendoff special that culminated in a tremendous “We are the World” type mega-song with tons and tons of guest-stars. Look around in that crowd. Our eyes detect Sandra Bullock, Kathy Griffin, Gerard Butler, Diablo Cody, Melissa McCarthy, Miley Cyrus, Joel McHale, and Tim Allen. And then a hundred or so others. But who ruled this star-studded goodbye? We picked the top five contributors.

5. Tim Gunn

Even though the “Project Runway” guru spoke-sang his contribution, it was still tuneful and adorable. He's like a gay Yul Brynner up there.

4. Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin was S-E-L-L-I-N-G that ASL translation at the right-hand corner of the screen. Pure ebullience from start to finish. This is the kind of chutzpah that earned her props on “Celebrity Apprentice.”

3. Dave Grohl

Face it, Dave Grohl could actually star in a comedy. He's always game for a joke and never too smug. His Chuy kiss was hilarious.

2. Fergie

Thanks to LMFAO, the Black Eyed Peas seem almost thoughtful now. Let us never forget that Fergie can really sing, and her operatic grandeur here was very much appreciated. Look at that hand! She's like the E! version of Maria Callas.

1. Alanis Morissette

You can just see the folks around Alanis realizing they're in the presence of a true legend. LeAnn Rimes is clearly staggered. Morissette's tone is so specific, so emotional and Valkyrie-proud. Even when she's trilling about the people Chelsea has offended, her call is anthemic. You go, Supposed Former Infatuation Junkie.

