Who says Disney princesses aren’t ‘Star Wars’ jedi in disguise?

Cosplay mashups are a hot trend right now, and with so many fandoms to choose from, it's easy to mix and match your favorite characters and cosplays. Elizabeth Rage, cosplayer and costume designer, recently mashed up to two iconic themes: Disney princesses and Star Wars.

Rage recently posted some stunning photos to her Instragram of herself dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. To add a Star Wars twist, Belle's trusty candlestick, Lumiere, has been transformed into a triple-bladed golden lightsaber! These photos were showcased by GeeksAreSexy, who were continuing their story of Rage's Huttslayer Belle.

Rage and her friends recently did a group cosplay photoshoot where Rage posed next to two other Disney princesses, Snow White and Rapunzel. These ladies also transformed their Disney cosplay into Star Wars, one emulating Rey from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and one emulating a Sith. From left to right: Rage as Jedi Belle, Reagan Katherine as Rey-Punzel, and Amber Arden as Sith Snow White:

You can see a closeup photo of Rage's Jedi Belle and Adren's Sith Snow White below:

You may recognize Amber Arden from her previous Snow White/Star Wars cosplay, Snobafett!

What are some of your favorite cosplay mashups? Let me know in the comments below.