Who says Disney princesses aren’t ‘Star Wars’ jedi in disguise?

Cosplay mashups are a hot trend right now, and with so many fandoms to choose from, it's easy to mix and match your favorite characters and cosplays. Elizabeth Rage, cosplayer and costume designer, recently mashed up to two iconic themes: Disney princesses and Star Wars.
Rage recently posted some stunning photos to her Instragram of herself dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast. To add a Star Wars twist, Belle's trusty candlestick, Lumiere, has been transformed into a triple-bladed golden lightsaber! These photos were showcased by GeeksAreSexy, who were continuing their story of Rage's Huttslayer Belle.
Adventure in the great wide galaxy far far away… ? Jedi Belle Cosplay by @elizabethrage Lumier Lightsaber by @ltoycreations and @jedi_dude_jay Photo by @gilphotography #jedibelle #belle #jedi #starwars #disney #starwarscosplay #disneycosplay #disneyprincess #disneystarwars #cosplay #NerdyDozen #comictoonsbabe
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
Rage and her friends recently did a group cosplay photoshoot where Rage posed next to two other Disney princesses, Snow White and Rapunzel. These ladies also transformed their Disney cosplay into Star Wars, one emulating Rey from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and one emulating a Sith. From left to right: Rage as Jedi Belle, Reagan Katherine as Rey-Punzel, and Amber Arden as Sith Snow White:
?Jedi Belle, Rey-Punzle and Sith Snow White!? I would absolutely love to have a full squad of Jedi/Sith/rebel/etc. princesses one day! ???? @reagankmay as #Reypuzzle ?? @amberarden as #sithsnowwhite ???? @elizabethrage as #jedibelle ???? Lightsabers by @ltoycreations and @jedi_dude_jay Photo by @yorkinabox
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
You can see a closeup photo of Rage's Jedi Belle and Adren's Sith Snow White below:
Princesses of the force! ????????? Had a blast as Jedi Belle yesterday with @amberarden as Sith Snow! Photo by @fatmanphotography Belle lightsaber by @ltoycreations and @jedi_dude_jay Snow saber by @jedi_dude_jay Jedi Belle costume by @elizabethrage Sith Snow White costume by @amberarden #starwars #disney #snowwhite #beautyandthebeast #belle #bellecosplay #jedibelle #sithsnow #sithsnowwhite #ala #lightsaber #disneyprincess
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
You may recognize Amber Arden from her previous Snow White/Star Wars cosplay, Snobafett!
If you were given one wish what would you wish for? What would #snowbafett wish for? She would wish for bounties & maybe the evil queen…she's worth a lot….???? ? ..I found one last portrait from our #Disneyfett shoot in December! And had to share it for #mandalorianmonday…but once again come see all of us at @wondercon this year…it will truly be a wish come true ???? ps. I've been sewing up a storm for #ala! ???? ? ..#cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #snowwhite #starwars #theforceawakens #mandalorianmercs #mandalorian #bobafett #starwarscosplay #starwarsfan #cosplaying #disney #disneyland #disneycosplay #disneyprincess #armor #episode7 #princess #bountyhunter
//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js
What are some of your favorite cosplay mashups? Let me know in the comments below.
