Who should play Han Solo in the announced ‘Star Wars’ spin-off?

#Zac Efron #Chris Pratt #Shia Labeouf #Star Wars
, , , and 02.07.13 5 years ago 74 Comments

It’s hard to imagine anyone else but Harrison Ford playing the role of Han Solo, and yet with the revelation that one of Disney’s proposed “Star Wars” spin-off films will feature a young version of the Millenium Falcon captain in a standalone story, the possibility of another actor stepping in for Ford has now become a reality.

So which of today’s young thesps is best suited for the role of the interstellar daredevil? Click through the gallery below to check out a few of our own suggestions, then sound off with your own picks in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zac Efron#Chris Pratt#Shia Labeouf#Star Wars
TAGSALDEN EHRENREICHANDREW GARFIELDCHRIS PINECHRIS PRATTDAVE FRANCOHAN SOLOHARRISON FORDJoseph GordonLevittJOSH HUTCHERSONKit HaringtonPENN BADGLEYshia labeoufStar WarsTAYLOR KITSCHzac efron

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP