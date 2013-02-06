Who should play Han Solo in the announced ‘Star Wars’ spin-off?

It’s hard to imagine anyone else but Harrison Ford playing the role of Han Solo, and yet with the revelation that one of Disney’s proposed “Star Wars” spin-off films will feature a young version of the Millenium Falcon captain in a standalone story, the possibility of another actor stepping in for Ford has now become a reality.
So which of today’s young thesps is best suited for the role of the interstellar daredevil? Click through the gallery below to check out a few of our own suggestions, then sound off with your own picks in the comments.
Danny Pudi as Hans Solo would be damn perfect
Exactly what I thought!
Gordon-Levitt is literally the only one on that list with the proven chops to play Solo. Everyone else is either too “pretty boy” (Efron, Franco, etc) simply not right for the part at all (Hutcherson, Baruchel, etc), too unknown, or lacking in talent (Kitsch, Badgeley, etc).
If you think Kitsch is lacking in talent, you’ve never seen Friday Night Lights. He’s the only person other than Levitt who wouldn’t embarrass themselves as Han.
Kitsch sucked in John Carter, Battleship, and Wolverine. He’s been bland and uninteresting in everything since FNL. That’s all I need to see.
You know, there’s another common thread between JC, Battleship and Wolverine besides Taylor Kitsch: They were all poorly conceived, poorly written and poorly directed movies.
I guess Dominic West is “lacking in talent” too. He was just as terrible in John Carter as Kitsch was and was even worse in 300.
It’s a good thing context and writing is irrelevant in evaluating an actor’s performance, isn’t it.
I’m amazed that Kitsch still gets leading roles. He’s been bland in every staring role. I’m not sure where the Kitsch of FNL went.
I have to point out that Ford was 33 or so when they filmed Star Wars. So if your making a “young Han Solo” movie means the actor needs to actually be younger than a 33 year old that looked about 30 when they start filming this several years from now. Which means you can dump almost this entire list. Also it’s about young Han not young Wicket, you can leave the midget from Hunger Games off the list.
Also posting from an iPhone makes me sound illiterate. And angry.
i don’t think the guy from the Hunger Games can even reach the gears lol
Casting another Han Solo is particularly difficult. As much as I liked Ford in say Blade Runner or Witness no one would give much thought to casting someone else in those roles. Han Solo and Indiana Jones are as associated with a particular actor as any in history. I don’t really see how you pull it off unless you go really young, say 19-20 and tell a story about Han getting disillusioned at the Academy and meeting Chewie.
If you had to go with anyone around 30 I hate to say it but Kitsch is your guy. Yes he had two huge big budgeted bombs but I don’t see those as realistically being on him and he’s got that rogue thing to a greater extent than any other youngish actor you see today.
Taylor Kitsch is the only one on that list who could play Solo. Go watch “Savages” and tell me I’m wrong. I don’t care that “John Carter” (which is one of the most unfairly maligned movies of all time) and “Battleship” (okay, yeah this one sucked) bombed. He just hasn’t found the right vehicle yet. He would be perfect because out of all the other douchebags (Josh Hutcherson are you fucking kidding me? When has this waste of breath been good in ANYTHING?) on this list, he’s the only one who has everything Harrison Ford had in his younger career.
Couldn’t disagree more. Maybe he just hasn’t found the right role but I think he’s been bland in every starring role he’s had.
Go watch the oscar-nominated Kids are Alright for good performance from Josh Hutcherson, and maybe Little Manhattan, but he’s still a bit young there. Am not saying that he’s right for the part, just that he is actually a quite decent actor.
jensen ackles, he has the acting chops & the looks + his character on supernatural is simillar to han solo, also if he lose some weight looks much younger
I don’t know if he’s right for the part, but I loves me some Ackles. I’ve been hoping he’ll find something post-Supernatural that displays his awesomeness.
I’d be pretty down for Tim Riggins as Han Solo. I don’t think Gordon-Levitt has the physicality for it, but he’s the next best option on this list
Did you see Gordon-Levitt’s fight scene in Inception’s rotating hallway? Methinks he has the physicality.
I sincerely hope they do not even consider casting Shia LaBeouf…
I think Taylor Kitsch would be a great choice and I sincerely hope that everyone is smart enough to realize that John Carter and Battleship flops were not at all his fault.
I think the biggest omission from this list is Garret Hedlund. He could be a fantastic choice.
No Logan Lerman in your list. He would make a pretty good young Han Solo. Hutcherson might not even be tall enough to reach the steering wheel of the Millenium Falcon. Kitsch after John Carter? dream on
I don’t know whether he’s right for the part, but Logan Lerman is certainly an interesting choice and he certainly got the leading acting chops, he carried Perks of Being A Wallflower excellently!
They do not need someone who can just act, need someone who is infectiously charming with a hint of “you better not cross me”. Not a single person on that list qualifies.
And Nathan Fillon better be Solo in the new trilogy. He is exactly what is needed. Browncoats rule
Fillion is too old now. Go back into your basement.
Disney has NOT “announced” a Han Solo film. All they said that it was one of several ideas they were kicking around.
I don’t think any of these suggested actors has the smart-ass, leap-before-you-look, charming rogue qualities that would allow us to accept them as a young Han Solo, but I’m not familiar enough with the acting range of each to count them all out. The best suggestion someone came up with was Nathan FIllon — if he were a dozen years younger.
Of all those names, to me based on the criteria suggested, the one that seems best suited would be Dave Franco. He’s the right age and has a lot of easy charm and could potentially pull off the swagger the character needs.
Frankly, even Franco suffers in comaparison. Harrison Ford was/is one of a kind and in my opinion, there isn’t anyone out there (that I know of) who brings the same combination of qualities he does. By all rights, Han Solo shouldn’t have been as entertaining and endearing as Ford was able to make him.
James Roday would be perfect.
Josh Holloway (Sawyer from Lost) would make a great Han if age doesn’t matter or maybe for episode VII.
Josh Holloway was my ultimate pick for Sonny Crockett and Terrence Howard as Ricardo Tubbs in the Miami Vice reboot and they f*cked up the casting in that film. Mann needs to re-do with my dream cast :0)
I think they should go for an unknown that has exactly the qualities they are looking for. You don’t need a star or semi-star to get people to come see this. The character and the franchise sells the movie. Have a couple of knowns in supporting roles.
They should go for an unknown who has all the perfect qualities. You don’t need an established star to helm this movie. The character is the draw. Fill some supporting roles with a few names people know.
No problem double posting, since this is the only comment here that makes sense. Throw away all previous film work and just find someone who is right for this movie. This list is primarily people associated with other series, all of whom are wrong for the role. Ford was fairly close to unknown when he got cast, just like several of these other actors who launched their series as relative unknowns. People will see a new Star Wars regardless of the popularity of the cast, so just hold an open audition and pick the best guy that shows up.
Moviefone has a better list in the more appropriate age range plus they included Logan Lerman and excluded Zac Efron and the midget from THG
Chris Pratt! Chris Pratt! Chris Pratt!
I’ve never heard of Josh Hutcherson. I thought that was Drew Brees!
Josh Holloway is the perfect fit for Solo. He hasn’t done much since Lost, has the J.J. Abrams connection, and has the persona of the lovable rogue down perfectly. He’s easily the best choice in terms of embodying the role, giving one Lost’s most underrated actors more work, and being just familiar enough for audiences to be intrigued.
What about Zachary Levi? He was up for the lead in Guardians of the Galaxy for Disney and he’s got both Action and comedic chops. If you dirtied him up a bit I think ti could work it just depends on the age they are going for. JGL and Levi would be my top choices
Levi is already 32. This is supposed to be “YOUNG Han Solo,” not “same age if not older than Ep IV Han Solo.”
This list is absolutely terrible. Jay Baruchel? Chris Pratt? Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Chris Pine are already basically the same age as Harrison Ford was in 1977.
I expect better from Feinberg, McWeeney, and Sepinwall than this.
Though I was overall disappointed with the sex-over-substance approach of the new On the Road, I was convinced while watching it that Garrett Hedlund is the right choice for young Solo and none of the other options on this list made me doubt that call at all.
Some intriguing names, but none of the under 25s on that list seem capable of doing it.
I just hope they’re going to base the movies on the great trilogy by A.C. Crispin, which takes you from Han’s youth all the way up to the Mos Eisley cantina. There’s a wealth of material there, great side roles for characters like Lando Calrissian or love interest Bria, and fantastic vehicle for whoever wants to get their star launched by playing Solo.
As for casting, actual age is irrelevant. It’s about how old you LOOK. I think Matt Lauria of Friday Night Lights fame would be perfect.
You guys have printed a gallery of pretty boys. It’s an affliction in Hollywood right now, the fact that there are no real leading men– they’re all underwear models who look like boys. Han Solo will instantly not work if they cast one of these guys. The role requires a surly MAN, someone like Josh Holloway or Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.
Kitsch can’t act. It’s JGL or NO ONE from this list. And you know what? It will be NO ONE from this list.
Is a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford really out of the question?
Where the heck is Zachary Levi on this list?
Maybe Emile Hirsch…maybe…
Nick Wechsler…he plays Jack on ABC’s “Revenge” (already a company man for Disney). He’s 34, but could easily pull off late 20s. If Solo was theoretically 35 in A New Hope, then you could get plenty of sequel mileage out of a late 20s Solo. No one wants to see “Teenage” Solo adventures.
Taylor Kitsch is the guy! Disney is not stupid enough to think Carter and Battleship sank because Kitsch is box office poison. Carter’s problems were marketing, timing, and a lack of a true A lister to back up the cast. Also the film had no lure inherit in the premise. Battleship had Neeson in it and crashed simply because it was awful.
Ford was not a bankable star when he got Solo.
Kitsch’s roles as Gambit and Carter in some ways have prepped him for Solo.
Nathan Fillion. Its the only choice. Really.
chris pine. though it would be weird to have the same actor playing han solo and captain kirk. then again, they have the same director for both franchises…
no one basically…
the idea of star wars spin-offs is dreadful to say the least.
Do we really need character exposition like that?
simply tell a story, why don’t you?
enough already!
Jensen Ackles.
Coommon. Disgusting suggestions…
No, no, no, no. Ford’s not the only guy who can play Hans Solo. You took the words right out of my mouth. Mr. Levitt. In fact the character he plays in Inception draws many parallels to Hans Solo. I could also see Chris Pratt and Andrew Garfield doing a good job.
Please stop calling him “Hans.” He’s not German.
Haha, right! I can’t believe I actually called him that. And I know it’s hard to believe because I kept it fairly consistent. I think it’s probably because I mentioned Inception
Chris Pine seems to be the best fit to me. He has the right character for it but he probably is too old. JGL would be ok. The rest would not work well IMO. Please god don’t let them cast Shia as Han Solo…that would be a disaster.
It HAS to be Anthony Ingruber, he looks just like Ford and has the mannerisms down perfectly.
Jake Gyllenhaal
Nathan Fillion, no question!
this guy [www.youtube.com] accrding to a post
Stephen Amell
I stopped reading this ‘hook article’ after I saw Zac Efron’s name as a serious candidate.
Seriously, guys…
Jake Lloyd is the obvious choice.