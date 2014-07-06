Who will be announced as the new ‘Captain America’?

(CBR) On Monday, Marvel will announce who the new Captain America will be (with the current Captain America, Steve Rogers, currently out of action due to events in Rick Remender”s run on the title).
The answer is pretty much a given, as there”s about a 99.9999% chance that it will be a certain character. Read on for the spoilers of which character it will be and why I think it”s about damn time.
[Again, Spoilers below.]
About twenty years ago, Mark Gruenwald started a storyline that seemed to suggest that Steve Rogers might be replaced as Captain America. Gruenwald then introduced four new partiotic-themed characters. It was all very Reign of the Supermen (it was also a pretty bad storyline). At the time, I figured that they were ultimately going to replace Cap with someone temporarily, as DC had done recently with Batman and as comic companies had been doing for more than a decade at that point in time (James Rhodes, Eric Masterson and John Walker, to name three examples). I had two choices that I really wanted to see as Cap at the time – my #2 choice was Vance Astrovik from the New Warriors (as a sort of nod to his future self from the Guardians of the Galaxy, who was wielding Cap”s shield at the time, and also as a nice upgrade from his Justice identity with all the padding – oh, the padding) and my top choice was Sam Wilson, the Falcon.
Later on, when Captain America was seemingly killed after Civil War, Bucky Barnes was the obvious choice to succeed him, as Ed Brubaker”s whole run on Cap to that point had been about Bucky”s return. I had no problem with that. I did have a slight problem with Marvel”s Fallen Son storyline that seemed to suggest that Clint Barton was the natural heir to Steve Rogers. Once again, I thought that Sam Wilson should have been the top choice.
Sam was Cap”s partner for years, longer than Cap was partners with anyone else (#134-217, although Falcon maintained his status in the title of the book for another five issues) so I felt that that history should be respected more than it seems like it has been over the years. By the way, doesn”t it kind of blow your mind that Cap and Falcon were partners longer than Cap and Bucky were partners? It”s sort of like how Jean Grey has remained dead after New X-Men #150 twice as long as she stayed dead after the Dark Phoenix Saga. Or how Gwen Stacy”s entire life as a character (seven and a half years) is the same amount of time it has been since One More Day started (seven and a half years ago).
Obviously, Steve Rogers is always going to come back to take the job, but just like how Dick Grayson should be the guy who replaces Bruce Wayne if anything happens to Bruce, so, too, should Sam replace Steve and up until now it hasn”t happened.
Oh, yeah, that 99.9999% thing I was talking about – it is almost assuredly going to be Falcon taking over as Cap now. Hopefully his Cap suit keeps the wings. Why would you give up the ability to fly if you didn”t have to?
Anyhow, cool decision, Marvel!
I don’t know about this. Sam Wilson has had his own strong superhero identity for forty years. Isn’t stepping in as a substitute “legacy” hero kind of a step down for him. We all know those guys never get any respect, from the writers or the readers. The next creative team is just going to kill off Sam a year from now in order to bring back the original Cap.
While I admit to being tired of the whole “Let’s have someone else become the hero” gimmick (especially on a character when it’s been tried 3 or 4 times already), I disagree that this means the writers will kill off Falcon. After Rhodey took over for Iron Man lo those many years ago, they never never killed him off to bring back Tony Stark. And in fact, it was only then that I started taking James Rhodes seriously as a character.
There is almost no chance the new Cap is going to be anyone other than (Dam)Ian, Steve’s adopted son with ton’s of attitude from Dimension Z. Remender will want his pet project to guide this story from beginning to (mercifully quickly coming) end. I love the IDEA of Sam as Cap, but don’t think there’s any chance it will happen. Get ready for Cap 2.0 (or like 5.0 by now) Son of Cap.
Jean Grey actually came back in Phoenix Endsong, she was resurrected then…but died again before leaving to the white hot room.
Personally, I’m holding out for a gay, Native-American Cap.
I dig John Walker, USAgent. He’s kind of became a cult fave.
As far as the Fallen Son storyline with Clint Barton being considered a Cap replacement I thought it made perfect sense and really is a more appropriate replacement than Sam Wilson. Besides Hawkeye, he’s also been Goliath and Ronin. Next to Cap, Daredevil, Black Panther, Shang Chi & Iron Fist he’s considered one of the most skilled hand to hand and weapon warriors there is. Like Cap he’s been a respected leader with a rich history and it’d bring a great character to his full development. Remember that in the early Avengers Hawkeye was constantly an immature pain in the side to Cap. Now he’d replace the pseudo father figure in his life, think of Hawkeye as the bratty teen, and how he’d struggle and eventually rise up to the enormous pressure and expectations that go with being Captain America.
I like Falcon just as Falcon. Hawkeye is too much of a dick to be able to pull off the Cap public persona.
Vance Astro weilding the vibranium diaphragm has always seemed a bit silly to me so, all in all, the best alternative would remain Bucky.
I have to admint, the only time I was ever a major Cap collector was during the Falcon years so I’m admittedly biased.
If they DID pass the shield on to Sam Wilson I would imagine the wings would be kept but used in an “American Eagle” presentation to further milk that patriotism teat a bit further.
I don’t know. I agree that Sam Wilson could be Captain America, but I like him better as Falcon, the same way I like Dick Greyson better as Nighwing. I feel that their persona’s are just as strong as their partners (Cap and Bat).
I think Marvel is going to tie up the new Cap to what Remender’s been doing in Uncanny X-Men. If so, don’t be surprised to see the guy Cap choose to lead the unity squad as his replacement….Havok. I can’t think of a better way for the Unity Squad to show unity. I mean a Mutant donning the suit of the perhaps the greatest human hero in Marvel history? That and it would tie up with the whole Red Onslaught wanting to destroy all mutants. Just a guess though.
*Uncanny Avengers.