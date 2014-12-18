Whoopi Goldberg & Rosie O”Donnell get into a “View” shouting match over racism

Watch as their backstage feud rumors emerge to the forefront after guest co-host Laverne Cox said she believes that “is racist when black folks are followed around stores and profiled.”

Stephen Colbert literally jumped the shark last night

“The Colbert Report”s” penultimate episode began with Colbert jumping over “The Shark.” PLUS: Steve Carell tweets “thank you” to “national treasure” Colbert.

Charlie Sheen says he hasn't been asked to return to “Two and a Half Men”

Despite Ashton Kutcher dropping hints, Sheen says: “I've heard not the best news but whatever. Things in this business change overnight.”

Here”s your 1st look at the new “Fashion Police” cast

Kelly Osbourne and Giuliana Rancic have their hands placed on Kathy Griffin”s butt.

How Jon Stewart came up with “The Nightly Show”

“Actually, what really stoked it,” says Stewart, was ('The Daily Show”s”) correspondent search. We were seeing a lot of tapes of really interesting voices that were not mainstreamed and didn”t seem to have an outlet. More than anything else, I thought, Here”s this rich fuel of comedy and material and no one seems to be using it, so why don”t we? And who better to conduct that than Larry? He can handle the conversation. He can take it from just a comedy panel to something deeper, to get beyond the superficiality of it and bring out these voices. He”s a great conductor for those voices. He”s really incredibly insightful, but also open and curious, so I thought he would be the perfect voice to conduct that orchestra.”

Whatever happened to the “Dude You're Getting A Dell” guy?

Ben Curtis, who was Dell”s spokesman in the early 2000s, is now 33. He made only six-figures total after he was dropped for buying drugs, and says he was blacklisted from acting for five years. His goal now is to get on “Girls” and/or “Orange is the New Black.”

“24” alum Annie Wersching lands on “The Vampire Diaries”

She”ll recur as a “beautiful and strong” woman named Lily.

Katie Couric returns to ABC News Friday

Her Yahoo interview with “7th Heaven”s” Stephen Collins over his child molestation admissions will be broadcast on “20/20” Friday.

“The 100” boss: “People are understandably enrage”

Exec producer Jason Rothenberg talks last night”s midseason finale and what”s coming up when the CW series returns.

Ted Nugent to guest on “Amazing America With Sarah Palin”

The conservative rocker and Outdoor Channel star will visit Palin”s Sportsman Channel reality show on the Jan. 29 episode.

Ex-“Greek” star Amber Stevens joins NBC comedy pilot “Go Jerrod Go”

The “22 Jump Street” star, now known as Amber West, will play Jarrod Carmichael”s girlfriend in the sitcom based on the comedian”s life.

Cooking Channel renews Haylie Duff”s “Real Girl”s Kitchen”

Duff”s “Kitchen” is one of the cable channel”s Top 5 shows.

George R.R. Martin offers to screen “The Interview” at his theater

“The level of corporate cowardice here astonishes me,” the “Game of Thrones” honcho says of the Sony”s decision to pull the Seth Rogen-James Franco film.

Rejected by Comedy Central, “The Chris Gethard Show” finds a new home on cable

Gethard said last night on his public access show, “I'm super excited to say that it looks like TCGS has found a home on cable. Nothing is 100% set in stone just yet…”

Martha Stewart created a “Downton Abbey” Gingerbread house

Here are instructions on how to make your own “Gingerbread Abbey.”