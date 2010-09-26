Who’s coming in atop the Billboard 200? Zac Brown Band or Maroon 5?

Just as this week”s race for No. 1 on the Billboard 200 came down to the bitter end, it looks like we”ll have another horse race next week.

As of Friday, Zac Brown Band”s “You Get What You Give” and Maroon 5″s “Hands All Over” were both on track to sell between 145,000-155,000 copies, according to Hits Daily Double. Maroon 5 may pull ahead after lead singer Adam Levine has vowed to give away his Harley Davidson motorcycle to a fan should his band come in at No. 1.

Numbers 3-5 are all still close to call as well, with Trey Songz, Linkin Park (this week”s No. 1) and Eminem jockeying for space.

Four more debuts will land in the Top 10: Santana”s “Guitar Heaven,” is poised to bow at No. 5, John Legend & the Roots” “Wake Up” at No. 6, Selena Gomez & the Scene”s “A Year Without Rain” at No. 7 and Billy Currington”s “Enjoy Yourself” at No. 8. Katy Perry and Jamey Johnson will round out the top 10.