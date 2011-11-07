Who’s Madonna working with now on her new album?

11.07.11 7 years ago

Does Joe Francis know about this?  Madonna has recorded a song called  “Girls Gone Wild” for her 2012 album, according to Madonnarama.com, the one-stop shop for all things Madge. Madonna worked on the track with Benny Benassi, the hitmaking Italian DJ who helmed and appeared on Chris Brown”s “Beautiful People” earlier this year.

Benassi worked with Madonna before in 2009 when he remixed her single “Celebration,” but they first collaborated together, according to Madonnarama, in 2003, when he remixed “American Life,” although that version has never been released.

As we previously reported, the first single from the forthcoming album will be “Give Me All Your Love,” produced by French DJ Martin Solveig. She is also working with longtime collaborator William Orbit on the set.

Rumors are that Madonna will perform “Love” during her still-unconfirmed gig as the halftime performer at Feb. 5″s Super Bowl XLVI. Though the drumbeat has only gotten louder about her alleged Super Bowl appearance, her rep has yet to confirm.

Though nothing official has been announced, Madonnarama is also reporting that Madonna will release the new album in the U.S. through Interscope. As you may recall, she is now out of her Warner Bros. deal.

In other Solveig news, the DJ”s next album, “Smash,” will come out early next year, but he”s hitting the road in North America starting this week in Ann Arbor, Mich., meaning his work with La Madonna must be done. First single, “Big In Japan,” comes out Nov. 15. Tour stops include Nov. 12 at Roseland Ballroom, as part of the Smirnoff Nightlife Exchange Project with Madonna. At that event, Madonna will pick the winner out of 11 finalists to join her “dance crew,” according to her website.

