Who’s that alien? ‘Star Trek Beyond’ director Justin Lin teases celebrity cameos

Who doesn”t love a good celebrity cameo? From Daniel Craig as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to Nathan Fillon as an angry inmate in Guardians of the Galaxy, more and more sci-fi/fantasy films are literally hiding pop culture icons in plain sight.

The latest to play hide-and-seek with SFX make-up is Star Trek Beyond. Yesterday – April 5 – was First Contact Day. On this date in 2063, humanity will meet the Vulcans and become part of the galactic community. TO celebrate, director Just Lin shared this photo from the set, along with a challenge for fans. Both aliens are celebrities. Neither are listed on the Star Trek Beyond. IMDB page. So who are they?

For my money, it looks like Danny Pudi and Kim Kold. Be sure to check out Lin”s article as he promised to reveal who was under the prosthetics later on.

Star Trek Beyond arrives in theaters on July 22, 2016.