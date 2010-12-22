Whose video was Vevo’s most watched? Justin Bieber or Lady Gaga?

#Lady Gaga #Rihanna #Eminem #Justin Bieber
12.22.10 8 years ago

Beliebers rejoice: Justin Bieber scored three of the top 10 most watched videos on Vevo in 2010. That”s, like, one third of the chart, y”all! ( SCREAM!!!!)

Lady Gaga could only muster two of the top 10, but between the two of them, they accounted for 16 trillion views.

Here”s the Vevo Top 10:

1. “Baby,” Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
2.”Bad Romance,” Lady Gaga
3. “Waka Waka,” Shakira featuring Freshlyground
4. “Love the Way You Lie,” Eminem featuring Rihanna
5. “One Time,” Justin Bieber
6. “Not Afraid,” Eminem
7. “Rude Boy,” Rihanna
8. “Never Say Never,” Justin Bieber
9. “Alejandro,” Lady Gaga
10. “OMG,” Usher featuring will.i.am

In other Bieber news, as we previous reported, he’s recording a duet with Rascal Flatts for an upcoming duets album. EW reports that album will also feature Ne-Yo and Diddy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lady Gaga#Rihanna#Eminem#Justin Bieber
TAGSEminemJustin BieberLADY GAGAmost watched videosRihannaVEVO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP