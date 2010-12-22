Whose video was Vevo’s most watched? Justin Bieber or Lady Gaga?

Beliebers rejoice: Justin Bieber scored three of the top 10 most watched videos on Vevo in 2010. That”s, like, one third of the chart, y”all! ( SCREAM!!!!)

Lady Gaga could only muster two of the top 10, but between the two of them, they accounted for 16 trillion views.

Here”s the Vevo Top 10:

1. “Baby,” Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

2.”Bad Romance,” Lady Gaga

3. “Waka Waka,” Shakira featuring Freshlyground

4. “Love the Way You Lie,” Eminem featuring Rihanna

5. “One Time,” Justin Bieber

6. “Not Afraid,” Eminem

7. “Rude Boy,” Rihanna

8. “Never Say Never,” Justin Bieber

9. “Alejandro,” Lady Gaga

10. “OMG,” Usher featuring will.i.am

In other Bieber news, as we previous reported, he’s recording a duet with Rascal Flatts for an upcoming duets album. EW reports that album will also feature Ne-Yo and Diddy.