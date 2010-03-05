Why do some critics willingly go down the rabbit hole while others don’t?

When I published my review last week for “Alice In Wonderland,” I intentionally didn’t read other reviews first. I’ve certainly read a ton of them at this point, due in part to the way many of you kept throwing other reviews at me as a way of refuting my opinion on the film. “But look! A.O. Scott liked it! And he’s smart!” Yes… yes, he is. Looking at the Rotten Tomatoes page for the film, there are a number of smart critics who appear to have given the film a passing grade, although a close reading of many of those reviews would reveal a big of ambiguity as to just how much they actually enjoyed what they watched. I actually considered running links to various reviews, both pro and con, but I don’t feel like attacking or nitpicking every individual reaction is something I want to start doing. But I am fascinated by the general division here, and there is no denying that there is a fairly serious difference of opinion on this one.
Why?
Why does that happen? Why are there some films where people seem to have a generally accepted middle-ground of opinion, and others where critics are driven to polar extremes? I think “Alice” is a good case study for the question because, in this case, I can see where some of those battle lines have been drawn, and even if I disagree with the reasoning, I can understand what’s causing it.
There are many viewers who seem perfectly happy to simply bask in the familiar with each new Tim Burton film. And if what you want is what you’ve already seen, “Alice” more than delivers that. My complaints were not so much that I think he ballsed up an adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s work, although he did, but more that there was nothing in this movie that I haven’t seen from Burton already. I think he is enormously talented, but I think that talent is slowly ossifying, locked into a rigid set of expectations of what a “Tim Burton film” is supposed to be.
Although it’s not hilariously funny, there is some bitter truth in this sketch from College Humor that went up this week on their site:
One of the reasons Tim Burton broke through in the way he did was because of how truly unexpected his work was when we were first exposed to it. “Edward Scissorhands” has got to be one of the strangest things to ever be released with the Fox logo in front of it, conceptually or visually, but at the time, it felt like Burton was finally finding his voice. What would impress me at this point would be if he made a film that didn’t feel like he was refracting the same basic ideas and visual motifs, if he took a left turn that suddenly challenged him as much as his audience.
One of my friends told me that he was perfectly happy with the film because it featured Johnny Depp having a swordfight with Crispin Glover. And while I think as a film fan, if that’s the level of fetishism that you walk into the theater with, that’s fine, as someone writing about film for a larger audience, that’s not enough. There’s more electricity and danger in the first six minutes of Jim Jarmusch’s “Dead Man”, which just happens to be a scene between Johnny Depp and Crispin Glover, than in any interaction they have in Burton’s artificial, suffocating Wonderland, and the opening of “Dead Man” is actually about something. There’s thematic heft to their exchange.
What really galls me is that Lewis Carroll was not a conventional writer in any way. He was a mathematician, a man who was given to logic games and tumultuous torrents of language, and seeing his work jammed into a typical hero’s journey shape just plain feels wrong. Someone scolded me the other night about my expectations for an adaptation of Carroll, but it goes to a larger question I have any time anyone fundamentally twists a piece of source material when adapting it. If you aren’t going to honor what makes the original work special, then why adapt it at all? When critic after critic offers up some variation on “the script is bad, but Wonderland and the CGI is neat,” then that seems to me to be a failure. I could easily have written about my own disappointments and wrapped things up with a placating statement like, “I’m sure fans of Tim Burton will love this film, and kids will sit in front of it without complaining too much.” But most kids will sit in front of almost anything, and especially something that’s candy-colored and in 3D and filled with monsters. And most Tim Burton fans have proven to me in the last week that they literally don’t care what he makes anymore… they support the brand, sight unseen. They are not willing to tolerate any critical conversation about his work at all. It’s all or nothing to them, and if you’re not onboard, you are to be hated and insulted. Period. They don’t care if he can direct an action sequence. They don’t care if his scripts all read like the same Mad Libs with different character names filled in. They simply don’t care.
And I think many critics are simply shrugging their shoulders and saying, “Fine. If you’re one of those people, then why should I argue?” At that point, a review is barely a review, though. It’s a synopsis. Just write, “There is a new Johnny Depp/Tim Burton film out and it is exactly what you think it is,” and leave it at that. You can read that sentence as a positive or a negative based on the trajectory you think that collaboration is currently following.
But I know I’m not alone on this. I can’t be the only person who wants more out of this collaboration if it’s going to continue. I can’t be the only one who thinks that they’re capable of more, and giving them a pass feels like a collapse of standards. One of my favorite films of all time is Terry Gilliam’s “Brazil.” The desktop wallpaper on my computer right now is a reproduction of the map from “Time Bandits.” If there was a BluRay released tomorrow of “The Fisher King,” I would cancel my afternoon to revisit that film. And the single best hour I spent last year talking film with anyone was the hour I spent with Terry Gilliam. But even so… I can confess that I thought “The Imaginarium Of Dr. Parnassus” was undercooked, even at the script stage before Gilliam had to rework the film to account for the death of Heath Ledger. I am greedy for the work of Gilliam, but that doesn’t mean that I look at it and see blinding perfection no matter what. The major difference between Gilliam and Burton, of course, is that Gilliam has been marginalized by the system and has to scramble for every film, while Burton’s given the full support of the system, easily putting together $200 million for a film version of a story that has been filmed dozens of times before.
And that raises my last point. There are so many different “Alice In Wonderland” movies already, and so many of them have just recently been released on home video again, that it makes me wonder what there is left to wring from the material by anyone, not just Burton. I’d argue that there are few properties that have been filmed that many times with so few of the film versions actually being good. Carroll did not write with movies in mind, thank god, and his work does not lend itself to dramatic interpretation. “Alice” is almost always a stiff, and Burton’s is just the latest ship crashed on these particular rocks. I don’t begrudge anyone who gives it a pass, since it almost seems at this point to defy any sort of critical reaction, but I’m disturbed at just how rabid people are about someone’s genuine and carefully considered rejection of what I see as creative bankruptcy. What I hear most clearly in the angry responses posted in our comments section or on Rotten Tomatoes or in my e-mail is “STOP THINKING ABOUT IT.”
Stop thinking. Turn off your brain. The mantra of the modern movie age.
Not a chance.
Can’t get enough of Motion/Captured? Don’t miss a post with daily HitFix Blog Alerts. Sign up now.
Don’t miss out. Add Motion/Captured to your iGoogle, My Yahoo or My MSN experience by clicking here.
Not part of the HitFix Nation yet? Take 90 seconds and sign up today.
You can e-mail me at drew@hitfix.com or follow me on Twitter, where I’m DrewAtHitFix.
“the script is bad, but… the CGI is neat,”
Isn’t that a quote from most Avatar and Transformers reviews? Knowing that there are directors (Cameron and Burton used to be two of them) who can marry script and spectacle I get more and more frustrated with films that only go for a visual thrill.
That is what made The Fall and The Dark Knight such treats over the last few years. Or Songs from the Second Floor for that matter. All were visually creative without sacrificing an interesting or unconventional story.
Ticket sales make the decisions though, and as long as these kind of films make big profits they will be the kind of films studios produce.
Nice article. I always like your reviews because you have the ability to look at something without any bias and give your own personal honest opinion. Even if I don’t agree with you I enjoy reading your reviews. I shall be seeing Alice myself this weekend and therefore making up my own mind about it but I understand where you’re coming from about people saying ‘don’t think about it’… I think one of the main problems with not only film but with a lot of other industries as well (smartphone industry and iPhone comes to mind) is that people don’t think enough. They will accept something blindly and switch themselves off to the fact that it might not actually be that great. Society is dumbing itself down.
Chris
“Why do some critics willing go down the rabbit hole while others don’t?”
Please fix this sentence.
On the one hand I want to see this as it’s in the genre wheelhouse and it looks visually stunning.
On the other hand I don’t really have a comeback to my wife’s reaction when she saw Johnny Depp being utilized this way for what feels like the bajillionth time. I still want to see it. She has virtually no interest where she otherwise probably would. It’s hard to knock people for continuing to do what they do well but this does have a heavy scent of retread on it for some involved so I don’t find Drew’s take surprising or even incorrect, even if it possibly might not be willing to meet the movie on its own terms? Nevertheless hoping to catch it this weekend….after logging time with Ghost Writer.
I ask this with respectful curiosity, not out of any sense of trying for a “Gotcha!” argument: how do you feel their reaction is different than your review of Transformers II? I feel almost everyone would say that film was creatively bankrupt from the first page, and had nothing to say about anything. But you gave it a pass, saying that it delivered on spectacle. And now, some writers are saying they enjoyed the spectacle of Wonderland. You write this post that, perhaps unintentionally, comes across as “Well, I can’t shut off my brain like some people, and I won’t settle for pretty images.” I don’t understand your logic here.
I agree 100% with you, ok 98% since I have not seen the movie; there is a chance that I would dig the movie. I am one of those that gave a pass to Transformers; simply because it’s a spectacle not an actual film. I do not expect Michael Bay to make something that anyone would deem quite or personal. But with Tim Burton; I fully expect personal movies. After Mars Attacks, I just don’t think he makes those types of movies anymore. I agree with what you were saying about Burton fans; to me they are just like Whedon fans. They (we) are desperate for the familiarity of that particular auteur’s voice, which ends up stifling the uniqueness that drew them in to begin with. As far as movie critics go, you know the old saying everyone is a critic. But I specifically read almost every one of your reviews because even if I disagree with you; I know that you will defend your position with intelligence and sincerity. Thank you.
I was listening to an interview with John August the other day where he said that, in the entire time he’s worked with Tim Burton (I think it’s six films), he’s only spent a total of a few hours actually sitting and talking with him. The reason, he said, is that Burton is the kind of director who just “lets creative people do what they’re good at” and doesn’t interfere. The first thing that came to my mind was how stark a contrast that is to Hitchcock, who considered his input on the script to be 99% of his directorial job; the rest was just blocking the actors. He was so hands-on in the screenwriting process, in fact, that he tended to marginalize the role of the actual credited writers, sometimes referring to them as just the people who “supplied the dialogue.” One of these guys cranked out classic films for decades, while the other has hit a wall a little more than ten years into his career. What a shame.
The thing is, when you call every single film that comes from a certain filmmaker a brilliant masterpiece, you devalue his or her work as a whole. No one just cranks out perfect film after perfect film, there are always ups and downs. And that’s fine, it’s what makes it interesting to study the careers of interesting filmmakers. But when people just rush to praise everything, not only do you encourage the filmmaker to restrict themselves to whatever “works” in fear of losing that core audience, but you also start to lose whatever magic and luster the old ones have.
Filmmakers need to make bad movies. Great TV shows need to make episodes that aren’t as good as others. People need to push themselves and make mistakes and keep building. When you’re just recycling through a bunch of old ideas and motifs, you’re not contributing to your medium and your craft, you’re just passing time.
Hey ya Drew! Your comments about “Alice” and Tim Burton are exactly how I felt about “Avatar” – All of Cameron’s cliches and fetishes wrapped in an overblown and over long excuse to use technology and a script cobbled together with ideas from better films.
But there lies the rub – while you enjoyed your visit to “Pandora” I sat bored in a movie theater thinking “what a waste of talent”. Sounds like you had this same experience with “Alice”. That’s what movie viewing boils down to for fan and critic alike – whether or not you are transported into the film’s world or left in the theater. And that experience is going to be different for everyone.
Keep up the good work Drew! Try not to get too frustrated.
Drew – I’ve always liked your reviews. I pretty much stopped visiting AICN after you left. You’ve got a good head on your shoulders and I always value your opinion whether I agree or disagree. In regards to Alice in Wonderland, I had no intention of seeing it. It’s only because of this much differing of opinion I have the slightest desire now. I agree, Tim Burton and Johnny Depp are meant to work together – and yet when something sucks it shouldn’t be glossed over to be ‘ok’.
As a side note – this is the first Live Action Disney movie where i just felt like disney has given up on their brand as a whole. Disney does not mean what it did when I was growing up, and this movie really hammers that home.
When people start taking a negative review of a film personally – if you’re not the filmmaker, there’s something wrong with you. It’s not your film. You’re a CONSUMER. He reviews the product, not your life.
I interviewed Tim Burton once for AICN. I’m a fan of the guy. He was funny, smart, and seemed to be very self-aware. But when I saw Depp in that bizarre get-up in the trailers, I instantly tuned out. I’m much more a fan of Burton’s personal work, like SCISSORHANDS, ED WOOD, even PEE WEE. This isn’t personal. Some directors can make work-for-hire projects like this feel personal and can instill it with passion. This feels nothing like that. Kudos to Drew for calling it like he saw it.
And if you think he’s wrong, that’s fine. I thought a lot of people were wrong about SPEED RACER (which I loved) but I don’t take it personally. I think it’s the height of idiocy to take a review so personally. It’s like hating someone for not liking Coke. Stupid.
Drew – thanks for your intelligent reviews. I haven’t been reading for very long, and I haven’t seen “Alice,” but I feel like I’m seeing less and less reason and substance in most film critics lately, so much so that I’d nearly stopped reading reviews altogether (to be fair, this may be Hollywood’s fault). I’ll be coming by HitFix more often. Keep up the good work!
Hey, I passed on the link of that CollegeHumour video to you!!!
Drew I can’t say that you don’t make some points here. But I have to say as a long time reader and fan this disappoints me. And it all boils down to this.
” And most Tim Burton fans have proven to me in the last week that they literally don’t care what he makes anymore… they support the brand, sight unseen. They are not willing to tolerate any critical conversation about his work at all. It’s all or nothing to them, and if you’re not onboard, you are to be hated and insulted. Period. They don’t care if he can direct an action sequence. They don’t care if his scripts all read like the same Mad Libs with different character names filled in. They simply don’t care.”
Well that’s good to know, after all here I was thinking I wrote almost ten thousand words this week on the work of Tim Burton because I DO care.
[thingthatdontsuck.blogspot.com]
I mean that looks like a thought out worked on piece considering Burton’s journey from hired gun to Studio Brand name, that quotes the dissenting viewpoint. But it must not be because I would have to give a shit to write it. And as you pointed out, as long as I’m happy to give Burton a chance to take some of my filthy lucre Then I’m not going to be complaining.
Its the exact same problem that I had with your review of Alice, not that you didn’t like it, But that you declared that anyone who saw anything in latter day Burton was just flat out being lazy.
Its lazy film criticism. Sloppy. Name calling in place of thought. And you wanna know how I know? BECAUSE YOU TAUGHT ME BETTER.
As you once said to an artist you admire “Go find your beach.” Because you need it.
That’sÂ a fair point. And I appreciate the response.
I apologize for the over emotional response. It had been a bit of a day.
Personally, I thought it was a terrible movie. It’s ugly from a standpoint of cinematogrphy, the 3D adds very little, the plot is uninteresting AND a betrayal of the source material, Danny Elfman’s score is utterly forrgettable, and the actress playing Alice gives a very stiff performance. Worst of all, it just extremely boring. Some of the effects are okay, and so are some of the performances (Depp and Hathaway). Otherwise, I thought it was a near-complete waste of my time.
Thanks for the review. Your take pretty much confirmed what I thought after seeing the trailer. Just a big CG mess. It is interesting how some people take it personally when certain films get negative reviews, like Cameron, Pixar (see RT commentary). I think some of this is due to the fact that these filmmakers produced movies that made a big impression on these people at a young age. I personally have a fondness for Beetlejuice, Pee Wee, and Edward. But I recognize the flaws in those films. I think Sweeney Todd is Burton’s masterpiece, his most mature film in every respect. I don’t expect it every time but I do hope he goes back to more classic visuals and effects.
Drew,
I’m glad you posted this. Although I don’t want to speak out of turn as I haven’t seen “Alice” yet, I pretty much agree with your thoughts on Tim Burton’s work as of late. The guy is great and I’ve loved a lot of his movies, but the whole “hey I’m Tim Burton and I’m doing my Tim Burton thing and I know you’ll pay to see it because you like Tim Burton” approach is, well, getting old. So much of his stuff has had a by-the-numbers feel lately, and while sometimes it’s enjoyable anyway (for instance, I like “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” even though it suffers from many of the same flaws), on the whole it does feel lazy.
More than that, though, is the fact that Tim Burton just makes the same movie over and over again and his rabid fanbase treats each movie like it’s this amazing new thing, when you already know what the visuals will be like, how Depp’s performance will be, how Danny Elfman’s cues will sound, etc. It’s become so fetishistic and masturbatory at this point that it’s hard not to be irritated by the whole thing. Burton doesn’t even need to try.
I don’t begrudge anyone for liking his movies–god knows there are plenty of movies I love that most other people think are awful–but I don’t think it should be considered a bad thing when Burton’s newer work receives some harsher criticism. For all I know I’ll love “Alice,” but I find it difficult to disagree with the notion that Tim Burton is just doing the same ol’ Tim Burton Thing at this point.
Glad to hear you like your own writing over Drew’s writing. That arguably as self-indulgent a position as Tim Burton’s last three pictures.
Great mini-article, Drew.
I disagree with your take on Alice (both the film and any future potential the material might have) and Burton in general, but your review was well-written and your stance passionately argued. When you write, you make a beeline to the core of a film’s problems and strengths. It’s a far cry from the synopsis bullet points, lazy knee-jerk opinions and general glossing-over that the vast majority of published film critics seem to enjoy utilizing to polish up otherwise threadbare articles. More power to you.
That interview you did with Terry Gilliam has got to be one of the very best filmmaker interviews I’ve ever read. He’s the rare artist who can be daring, honest and forthcoming about his career, from his triumphant masterpieces to missteps and all those in-between.
I’m with you, Drew. I have not seen it yet – and will likely wait for a less expensive way to indulge my curiosity. The film seems too much a departure from what made the original stories fun and unique – there could still be an action-filled rollercoaster ride with Alice as an innocent bystander just trying to get through the madness of WONDERland , instead of having her become an action hero. Buffy kicks ass. Alice doesn’t have to.
Amen, Drew.
While I do disagree with you here about this particular film, for the most part, geek culture has gotten to the point where when they have a film that they’ve decided to embrace for whatever reason, if ANYONE is seen “attacking” that film, they are crucified all over the interweb.
And I mean just regular reviews. Just someone trying to give an honest opinion. Not even a serial antagonizer like Armond White, who posts these ridiculous reviews of very good (and even great) film work for the express purpose of bringing down their scores on RT, or even worse, posting retardingly favorable reviews of the worst crap put on celluloid (or a hard drive) for the express purpose of RAISING their RT scores.
What really got me about your review though, was it was pretty harsh and read like a eulogy over Burton’s “dead” career. That’s how I took it.
Now, I’m no Burton fanboy. I HATE his Batmans (Batman doesn’t kill, dammit!!!). I LOATHE Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Operated by Michael Jackson. And a firmly believe this whole “In Name Only” nonsense was invented for his horrendous Planet of the Apes.
But I do love Pee Wee, Scissorhands, Wood, Big Fish, A Nightmare Before Christmas, Sleepy Hallow, and Sweeny Todd. And yeah, I did like Alice. Not his best. Not his worst.
But in thinking on it, I do agree with you in one thing: while I enjoyed myself and will probably purchase it, the film itself does seem like it was rubber-stamped (like those ridiculous George Lucas “rubber stamps” – BTW, didn’t he ever realize how ridiculous he looked rubber stamping crap that went into TPM or AOTC?) as a “Burton Film.”
So yeah, it was perhaps made a little lazily by him. Kinda like Shutter Island is the laziest “Scorsese Film” I think I’ve ever seen. But I did enjoy Alice more, for what it’s worth.
I was able to see it and found myself thinking that Drew was a bit harsh but I still respect his reaction.
It’s a shame they felt they had to (or probably did have to) market the film so heavily around Depp because Mia was truly great in the movie. I felt it started pretty strong but did get a bit leaden in the middle before reclaiming some energy at the end. You can indeed sense the shoe-horning in of the Hatter character but that seemed to pass for me.
It’s visually quite stunning – though a bit uneven quality wise I felt. Interestingly I think when they do sweeping circular pans of things that are created in CG it tends to betray the image quite a bit and I remember feeling pulled out of the movie a couple of times because the artificiality of it was too jarring – which is saying something considering what is up on screen the whole time. Whatever they were attempting with Glover’s character visually just didn’t work too unfortunately but that is more than compensated for elsewhere. It’s hard to deny you find yourself spotting seams here and there though and Drew’s take certainly backs that up.
I do feel a lot of the negative responses I’ve seen (not necessarily or only Drew’s) seem saddled with some baggage though. There seems to be a camp that is affronted that this isn’t a straight up adaptation of the source and unwilling to accept it as a sequel of sorts – maybe even a sequel to Disney’s animated version and not even the text and were lost when the color by numbers bits expected weren’t hit upon. A bit more seems simply weary of Burton’s estimable art dreiction/production design stylings…mainstream as they seem to have become now if viewed through a certain lens.
I’d stop well short of calling this a great movie but I felt it was very good and has a lot in it to appreciate. I also saw it in a standard 2d presentation and wondered after if 3D unnecessarily complicates the imagery – though I’ve no doubt the El Capitan performance was held to best-possible standards of image/sound.
I’ve been personally down on the Burton entries post Sleepy Hollow but I think this is his best since then easily.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for not being afraid to speak your mind and for continuing in your fight against apathy and blind allegiance to a filmmaker with potential.
I have yet to see Alice, but as soon as I saw your review, I felt like I was sure to be disappointed. And the other reviews I’ve read all seemed to have the same “looks great, but don’t go for a great story or intriguing characters” feel. Yet, they seemed to be recommending it. I agree with you…”Why?”
I’ve been continually disappointed by Burton for years now and I grew up watching Pee Wee’s Big Adventure and Beetlejuice over and over again. He was one of the first directors I actually took notice of, when I was just learning what it is a director does. Hell, one of the best things he’s done is Nightmare Before Christmas and it wasn’t directed by him. Maybe there’s a reason for that. Maybe being on the creative side, but not necessarily the director’s chair, would be ideal for him.
I remember sitting in the theater getting through Planet of the Apes, watching amazing make-up as Tim Roth went ape shit thinking, “This should be great.” But Burton doesn’t seem to know a good script from a bad one and something like Ed Wood seems like an accident. A lucky break where the guy with a great visual style happens upon something, as opposed to creating it from scratch.
At least, that’s what I think.
Drew, I haven’t seen Alice yet, but I’m curious as to why you think Burton hasn’t done anything of value lately. I thought Big Fish and Sweeney Todd were both as good as almost anything he did early in his career. I haven’t been able to find your reviews of either of those (though you did mention you didn’t like the music in Sweeney) so would you care to elaborate on what those films lack that the classic Burton movies have?