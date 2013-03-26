Why does a sneak peek at ‘The Wolverine’ contain a massive spoiler?

This should go without saying after the intentionally vague headline, but there will be some big spoilers in this article for “The Wolverine.” Read accordingly.
Here’s one of those moments when a decision is made by someone on a film and I’m so baffled by it that I’m not even sure what to write or how to handle the headline.
James Mangold is the director of this summer’s “The Wolverine,” and that’s one of those choices that has kept me interested since he was announced. Darren Aronofsky was first on the film, but when Mangold took over in development, it seemed like a cool and unconventional choice, which can pay off in cool ways sometimes. The entire time Mangold has been in production, he’s been pretty vocal about the sort of thing he’s trying to make, and they’ve done a great job of keeping images from the film locked down. As a result, all we’ve had were a few on-set photographs, a couple of portrait images, and that’s it. Descriptions, and nothing more.
I find the posters for the film confusing. I think I like the idea of the ninja poster, but the execution just doesn’t work. The problem that they have is this stubborn refusal to not use paintings or anything highly stylized. I don’t get it. The best posters in film history are, in most cases, actual artwork and not just photoshopped images. Right now, there is a huge, frenzied, passionate market for purchasing film posters, but they’re not posters that the studios are releasing. They’re the Mondo posters, the paintings by the guys like Tyler Stout, and they are big business. I saw one for “An American Werewolf In London” when I was in Austin for SXSW that pretty much crushed me. It’s gorgeous. Simple. Smart. And it nails the movie in one image.
That’s what we need from movies that we’re not getting right now. It baffles me doubly when you’re talking about movies that are based on comic books, because you’ve got 20 or 30 years worth of images that you can work with to find just the right image. I get that it’s Hugh Jackman, but it’s also Wolverine, so why not get stylized? I’ve seen Mangold say what a major influence “The Outlaw Josey Wales” is on the movie, and I’d like to remind you what the “Josey Wales” poster looked like…
Y’know?
So after all this time, the trailer is about to arrive, and early on Monday, Mangold put up a six-second preview of the preview on Vine. That entire sentence is, I realize, absurd, and I’m genuinely turned off by the way people milk a single piece of marketing material into a three or four day news cycle. It’s overload.
I’d much rather see one perfect poster or one really smart trailer and then have that be it. I know… this is me saying that, and I’m sure there’s more than one filmmaker who just stood up, pointed at their computer screen, and loudly proclaimed “BULLSHIT,” but in terms of how a film is sold, I’m really starting to think that less is more, and that smart and simple is the way to go if you really want to cut through the noise.
Now, here’s the part I really don’t get about the whole thing. Up till now, Mangold has been good at keeping this film close to the vest. I’ve heard some chatter about it, but mainly in terms of reaction. People seem to dig what they’ve seen, and it seems like Fox is pretty excited about it. I honestly don’t know much beyond the general story arc that they’re adapting from the comics, and I like it that way.
Or did. And then right in the middle of the six-second preview, there’s Famke Janssen. And it sure as heck looks like new footage.
So option A, it’s a dream sequence. Option B, it’s a “flashback” but something new that they shot.
Or option C, the Phoenix is somehow in the movie. Even in a small role.
Whatever the case, I sort of hate that the way I learned it is from a six-second not-quite-in-focus snippet of the trailer for the film, instead of in the film. Whatever the role Famke plays, it’s not going to be a co-lead or a major supporting part. They could have probably kept this as quiet as they kept Hugh Jackman’s appearance in “X-Men: First Class,” and that would have been awesome.
We’ll obviously post the trailer for “The Wolverine” when it premieres online this week, and we’ll also be talking more about the film in the months ahead as we get closer to release. But this feels like a stumble in the campaign to me.
“The Wolverine” arrives in theaters July 26, 2013.
I’m surprised that this AMERICAN WEREWOLF movie is by Tyler Stout. Because it’s seriously cool! (Not just compared to his usual always the same looking posters, that are crammed with tracings of actor faces.)
*American Werewolf POSTER, not movie. And edit button would be nice.
This is not Tyler Stout.
That explains a lot. I apparently misread the sentences before the poster.
I’m betting the Jean thing is a flashback or dream. In the brief glimpse, you can see fire around them, which was like X3 when he killed her. Also, I think her being in it was one of the worst kept secrets around, so I don’t really see the problem with her showing up in the trailer.
I do agree with Drew about the milking of the trailers, though. It’s ridiculous. I’d say it goes all the way back to The Phantom Menace and you had to buy a ticket to a movie you didn’t want to see for a special screening of a trailer, which ironically ended up being the best thing about The Phantom Menace. Hoping the same fate doesn’t befall Wolverine.
The TPM trailer was just a regular two minute one and it had to be shown before something. If you paid just to see it and left afterwards that’s your own fault.
The build-up-to-the-trailer thing is also part and parcel of what’s hurting movies. I never bothered to go see the TPM trailer in theaters, never obsessed over it. And I wound up liking the movie. I just didn’t have anything rattling in my head about it already.
Oh get over it! She’s gunna be in the movie for like a minute dude
The print is by Ken Talyor. He just neglected to say who it was by. To his credit it was part of the Tyler Stout/Ken Taylor exhibit at Mondo last week.
The Ninja poster is an intentional reference to the cover of the trade paperback that collects the mini-series that the movie is based on:
[ecx.images-amazon.com]
still pretty bad in execution
I think that they don’t want to do painted / drawn posters for comic book movies because they don’t want people to think that the movies are animated.
But, yeah, the translation from comic image to live-action actor imitating the exact pose is just a bad idea.
That’s not it at all. It’s A LOT cheaper and quicker to pay someone to mess around with some publicity photos in Photoshop than to pay someone to paint a poster.
Manabyte is probably correct. That would explain the wealth of poorly Photoshopped posters that always accompany big blockbusters. This stuff isn’t about art, it’s about advertising, which is driven by budgets and focus groups. And they are also trying to appeal to the lowest common denominator.
What I hate is that more and more movies are releasing trailers for the trailers themselves. It gets annoying and, for me anyway, it serves as more of a turnoff than being something that entices me to go see the movie.
The six second Wolverine preview was no different and looked like crap as well.
It was bad enough when the hype was, “The trailer for movie X will be attached to movie Y opening date Z,” but now we’re getting the 15-second web teaser for the Super Bowl ad which is truncated in order to direct you to a Facebook page to see some more stuff. Dafuq?! Let’s not even get into the BS surrounding Star Trek Into Darkness and who Sherlock Cummerbund is playing. “He’s Kahn. No, he’s Gary Mitchell! No, he’s…John Harrison?! Um, NO! He’s KAAAAAAAAAHHHHHNNNNN!!!!!” Bollocks!
You want to know what a brilliant marketing move was? David Bowie’s new album. He was widely believed to have been retired since it has been 10 years since his last album. Fans had resigned themselves to his existing catalog being all they’d ever get short of cleaning out the vaults for rarities.
Suddenly, on his birthday in January, a new single appeared on iTunes. It turned out he’d been recording for a couple of years in total secrecy; with everyone involved under NDA. No hype, no anticipatory buildup, just waking up one day to find something you never expected with word that a full album would be released 6 weeks later. Tada!
As much as I would love that kind of marketing approach with movies, the genie is sorta out of the bottle at this point. A large, expensive film probably would not do well opening with little or no fanfare to announce its existence, especially in this information-greedy social networking world we live in.
But the idea of seeing something like that is very appealing.
I used to argue that JJ Abrams’ mystery box marketing was refreshing. Now I think it’s worse to dangle non-answers in front of your audience. I’d rather there be no information than incessant and (apparently) meaningless c***teasing.
I did the same thing you imagined the filmmakers doing (though I’m not one) when I read that Drew. Too much leaking? From *you*? :)
The only difference now is the process has been taken over and owned by the studios, who clearly figured out that if you can’t beat ’em, you need to join ’em. We’ve come full circle in movie marketing.
Reminds me of how Tony Stark was so prominently displayed in certain trailers for The Incredible Hulk. Would have been much more effective/surprising/cool to see him appear without warning.
The thing I hated with the glimpse I’ve seen so far is that it looks so – plasticky? Bad overtones of Origins…
but as Drew says – it’s a six second clip: not enough do make any conclusions on… yet.
By the way – that Outlaw Josey Wales poster rules!