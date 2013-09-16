Why FOX’s anti-critic ad for ‘Dads’ only makes a bad thing worse

A car company — Let’s call it Faux — has a problem. Their really expensive new automobile, a flashy red SUV, has a problem. It’s not an especially good car. It has limited horsepower, a feeble turning radius and its speaker system makes any music you decide to play sound like Hootie & The Blowfish. Oh and some joker decided to make the bumpers out of molded TNT, so minor fender-benders can lead to explosions, which is less than ideal.
Faux knows about these problems, but car was designed by the same guy whose last vehicle, a gas-guzzling pickup truck, has been packing the freeways for months, so they’re determined to stand by the car, no matter its flaws. So some genius decides to get out ahead of the criticism.
A new advertisement is released. “Critics of our new car say… ‘It’s Wildly Dangerous’ – Car & Driver.” Cut to a soccer mom. “Dangerous? But it’s red!” she smiles, piling her kids into the car. “Critics of our new car say, ‘It’d be reprehensible to let a loved one drive this thing’ – The Huffington Post.” Cut to a guy in a cowboy hat. “Reprehensible? It’s just Faux!” he says, packing his beer cooler into the spacious, TNT-sculpted trunk.
“Don’t listen to the critics! Buy our new car… PLEASE,” the ad closes.
It doesn’t matter that the commercial refutes accusations of danger with affirmations of redness and charges of reprehensibility with a contention that reprehensibility is a key part of the Faux brand identity. The underlying message is, “Perhaps our car will kill you, but that’s still better than listening to critics. Buy!”
While this is a really sophisticatedly veiled analogy I’m making here, I bet some of you will be able to see through my ruse to realize that I’m talking about this promo wherein FOX pits fans against critics.
And you may even have been able to parse the babble of the analogy to understand why I’m a bit irked at the promotional tactic. Or maybe what irks me isn’t exactly what you’re expecting.
There were lots of qualitative judgements that FOX could have included amongst its blurbs. More than a few of my colleagues have called “Dad” the worst new show of the season and I’d gladly have allowed FOX to use my blurb “It’s a grating, unfunny mess.” To accusations of general badness, it’s totally legitimate to respond with civilians protesting the opposite. The opposite of “worst” is “best.” The opposite of “unfunny” is “hilarious.” This is basic “Sesame Street” stuff here, but I’m repeating it for the sake of the FOX marketing team.
The reason the FOX ad pisses me off isn’t because it tells people to ignore critics. Who cares? Listen to me. Ignore me. No review I’ve ever written has precluded the ability to have a totally different response. You like what you like. The reason it pisses me off is because of its false equivocations. I have to return to “Sesame Street” stuff here: The opposite of “offensive” is not “funny.” The opposite of “reprehensible” is not “hilarious.” FOX didn’t highlight the myriad critics who said that “Dads” is just awful. They chose to highlight the critics who have said that there are things that are problematic about “Dads” that go beyond its quality. FOX isn’t celebrating the hilarity of rule-breaking comedy. It’s celebrating genuine ignorance.
Don’t believe me? Check out the first person FOX highlights.
“I don’t see how you could be offended by this,” she says. It’s not one person who has been offended by “Dads.” It’s not two people. It’s a lot of people. It’s a lot of smart people. And a lot of those smart people have already written extensively on why “Dads” is offensive. To disagree with the contention that “Dads” is offensive is to have a different opinion and that different opinion can and should be expressed. But if you are literally incapable of seeing how somebody, somebody who isn’t you, could be offended by some of the jokes in “Dads” then you are both ignorant and, this is somewhat worse probably, you are genuinely insensitive to the world around you. I will gladly defend the person who says, “I get why some people might be offended by this, but here is the reason it isn’t offensive to me…” no matter how strongly I might disagree. That person is having a conversation, a debate. The person who says “I don’t see how you could be offended by this,” is closing the door to the viability of a sentiment has been documented and expanded upon. The disagreer is stating an opinion. The denier is planting their head in the ground. I’ll always happily chatter with a disagreer. I have no use for a denier, but FOX has a promotional use.
I understand that a 30-second ad isn’t a good forum for meaningful disagreement, so it’s worth looking at the ad’s only real disagreer. That’d be the guy who is faced with the critical charge that “Dads” is reprehensible. “Reprehensible? This is FOX, baby!” He laughs. FOX proudly parades this man in front of the camera even though I have a strong suspicion he isn’t actually a viewer of FOX television shows. I sense this is a man who thinks FOX still airs “Married with Children.” Alas, “Married with Children” exists no longer and FOX isn’t an especially controversial network. It’s hard to be controversial when 30 percent of your Monday-through-Friday is reality singing competitions. I guess “Glee” and “The Following” have created a minor stir, but how much validity does FOX want to give any criticisms to those shows? “Dads” is, in fact, in the midst of a two-hour comedy block that’s pretty much controversy-free. “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”? “New Girl”? “Mindy Project”? I don’t recall any real condemnations of any of those shows on moral grounds. “Reprehensible? This is FOX, baby!” Really? It’s the FOX of 20 years ago. It might be the FOX of “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” and “Brothers.” But I feel like letting the FOX marketing department know that “Reprehensible: This is FOX, baby!” is not a piece of branding that applies to the network they’re promoting and it probably isn’t a piece of branding they want to stick.
You’ll note that while FOX is willing to promote certain claims about its show, the network ignores the critics calling the show “racist” or even “lazy and hackneyed,” because “Racist: This is FOX, baby!” just doesn’t have the same ring to it. FOX is choosing to accentuate the criticisms that can be repurposed as compliments, that the network believes that in 12 months or 20 years might be used to prove that “Dads” was simply ahead of its time or too edgy for critics to process. “Racist” somehow just doesn’t have that connotation. Neither does “flat” or “lazy” or “relying heavily on stereotypes.” FOX is willing to milk the criticisms that make it look like “Dads” could be ahead of the curve, rather than the ones where a curve doesn’t apply. I’ll go out on a limb to say that the treatment of Asians in the “Dads” pilot is never going to look good and it will never look as if “Dads” was courageously breaking from stodgy norms in letting the world know that the Chinese are a schoolgirl-fetishizing culture of men with small penises who grow up to throw math books at their children. To the first woman in the “Dads” ad who doesn’t know how people could be offended by the show… You don’t see how somebody might be offended by that? Oh. You probably think Mickey Rooney’s work in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is hilarious as well.
See, this goes both ways. I think that “Dads” is both bad and offensive. If you want to tell me, “It’s funny!” I will absolutely accept that as a difference of opinion on the “bad” front. On the “offensive” front, I’m sorry, but I don’t think “It’s not offensive because it’s funny” is a valid response. I’m happy to accept, “It’s not offensive and it’s funny because…” with an explanation of how the humor undercuts the racism I think I’m seeing. However. If I say something is offensive, but don’t offer any explanation for the offense that I’m taking, then I’m being just as bad. Show your work. Fortunately, I’ve given a fairly simple and clean explanation for why I think “Dads” is offensive. And every one of the criticisms FOX marketing pulled for that ad was accompanied by an explanation, an explanation that FOX marginalized.
I actually don’t think that “Dads” is especially reprehensible and not because I accept a certain amount of reprehensibility as being integral to the FOX brand. I expect a certain shock factor in reprehensibility. You have to be taking the offensive material to a new place, staking your own original ground within the unappealing terrain. “Dads” isn’t doing that. The show is making jokes about how Jews are cheap, about how “Shiite” sounds like feces, about how Asians are shifty and distrustful. If you’d trafficked in those particular stereotypes a century ago, you still wouldn’t have been in the racist or Anti-Semitic vanguard. I guess you could say that reheating those representations for a sitcom in 2013 is vaguely reprehensible and urge “Dads” to try harder if it wants to be freshly racist enough. I’d prefer that “Dads” work harder to be freshly comedic, but that’s just me.
By straying away from marginalizing the endless TV-based criticisms and concentrating on marginalizing the sociology-based criticisms, FOX is making a choice. It’s the same choice that the automobile company Faux made in my really stupid analogy a thousand words ago. FOX could have made an ad that days, “Critics didn’t laugh, but viewers will!” I wouldn’t have done a blog post on that ad. Instead, they went with, “Critics think the show is offensive, but you’ll laugh, so let’s kill the substantive discussion.” Fortunately, unlike Faux’s TNT-encrusted automobile, “Dads” isn’t going to kill you, only your brain cells. And I find FOX’s attempts to shut down a debate they asked for by putting “Dads” on the air more reprehensible than anything in the show.
And that ad? It’s ultimately not anti-critic.
It’s anti-buzz, which surely is the one thing FOX doesn’t want, having ordered “Dads” only so that it would stir exactly the babble I’m contributing to here.
It’s anti-debate.
It’s anti-discussion.
It’s anti-thought.
And FOX, is that really what you want FOX to be?
“Dads” premieres tomorrow night on FOX. You’ll make up your own mind.
“Dangerous? But it’s red!” she smiles, piling her kids into the car.
For me the real problem here is you could tell me there is a sitcom with these four actors in it about father-son relationships and tell me it’s a great show, and I’d say, “Sure it is. Why not? I guess I’ll check it out.” And instead they took these guys and made a terrible show. What a waste of time.
“Punch the Puerto Rican.” For pete’s sake, why bother?
This is great stuff Dan. This is up there with your Hat8r article. Though I do sense some of the anger may come from how bad USC is doing. Just kidding, great piece.
Tyler – USC looked great this week!!! [Because my Dad’s a BC Law alum, I’ll pretend that BC is a Division I-level team this season.] Everything is fixed! Happy days are here again…
-Daniel
This did remind me of the H8r column. Visceral yet logical critique. Love it.
But, Fox is right.
Honestly, I pay so little attention to the style/content/message of promo ads for shows on their own network. All I do is watch the clips. Is it funny? If it is, I’ll tune in.
And, this show looks TERRIBLE!
But, there are lots of comedies I think are terrible that millions and millions of people watch. So, Fox is marketing to them. And, I’ll assume based on the low-brow, idiotic “comedy” in these clips, that their target is the demo of people who look down on critics who think they know what funny is.
So, knock yourself out Fox. It might even work. But, I doubt it. This show looks unwatchable.
I’ve read a few articles about this gag now. I haven’t seen the show yet, so I don’t claim authority here, but this does not sound “racist.” It sounds lazy and unfunny, but not “racist.” I’ve spent time in Asia; the “schoolgirl” look is genuinely a popular thing over there. I don’t see how this is any more racist than an Asian program depicting Americans wearing cowboy boots. There is a difference between stereotyping and racism. I won’t be watching this show because it looks like unfunny crap but I have serious doubts that these racism charges have merit.
Also, I’m pretty sure the “Reprehensible? This is FOX, baby!” comment is in direct reference to Family Guy, another boring, predictable, and unfunny show that’s not nearly as irreverent as it thinks it is.
John G – Were it in isolation, I’d agree with you completely that the schoolgirl thing isn’t especially racist. I’d say that when you throw in the joke about a father throwing a text book, the joke about the Chinese as an untrustworthy people and the multiple jokes about small Asian penises? Maybe things change a bit…
And is “Reprehensible? This is FOX baby!” a direct “Family Guy” quote? I can’t instantly find evidence of that, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t true…
-Daniel
You might be right. I haven’t seen the show, but I’m accustomed to seeing these things blown out of proportion, especially on the internet.
I don’t think it’s a Family Guy quote, but that it suggests Family Guy as the irreverent forebearer of Dads on FOX.
The first “Asian men have small penises” I can remember was from an old Eddie Murphy standup routine (early ’80s) which he liked enough to include on his first album, complete with faux Asian accents. If he knew about the Asian fascination with schoolgirl uniforms, I’m sure he would have used that one too.
And, Dan, you do have the luxury of having seen the complete pilot episode, right? Without context, I dunno. I’ve only seen the promo clip released on Youtube. And, yeah, it looks really, really dumb. But, again, the characters themselves look like really, really dumb examples of Americans. Like “Married With Children,” and “Two and 1/2 Men,” maybe that’s the appeal. Stupid Americans making stupid assumptions and stupid comments about other cultures.
RWG (except maybe without the faux “evening out” out that comes from more “enlightened” characters in most generic American sitcoms)
RWGibson13 – Yup. I’ve seen the pilot multiple times now, as well as the second episode. The second episode is less racist, but no more funny…
-Daniel
What’s really strange about this concept is that it appears that they’re AIMING for a show about two old out-of-touch dads saying unacceptable stuff that comes from an earlier time (see: Archie Bunker), and the comedy comes from their modern-day sons scrambling to keep their dads from embarrassing them. Doesn’t seem too bad in theory. The problem is that Archie Bunker was “dad” age back in the 70’s, so he actually came from a time in American history when it was understandable for a person to have out-of-date views on other races or types of people.
But now it’s 2013, and Martin Mull would have been a teenager in the 70’s and probably went to Woodstock and protested the Vietnam war and bought a copy of “We Are The World”…..so instead of being a couple of generally well-meaning guys who just come from a different time, these two dads come from an era of understanding, and are just the kind of guys who didn’t go along with it. So they’re not out of touch, they’re genuinely bad guys.
This is a well-thought out smart discussion not only about the relationship between art (well, media, maybe in the case of *Dads*) and critics, but also about an increasing celebration of ignorance in today’s culture. Of course, McFarlane is at the forefront of this, which is a shame, since he can at times be biting and incisive in his criticism; all too often though, he chooses to be plain offensive and lazy, hiding behind the name of funny to let America know it’s okay to make fun of Asian people. I wish articles like these made the rounds more often, especially since you took the time to explain your ideas thoroughly and intelligently. If only FOX was willing to engage in the same way.
Really, Dan?
Usually, I’m right there with you on many things…
… but I cannot believe you didn’t drown in this level of hyperbole and faux moralistic superiority.
I’m almost willing to give this show a chance because so many self-righteous amongst the sanctimoniously politically correct crowd hate it so.
It probably is crap… but honestly, so many people overuse words like “racist” or “sexist” so often that I hardly even think y’all would know what to do in the face of actual racism or sexism.
HistoryofMatt – This is, traditionally, one of the things I know in advance that you won’t be with me on. I’m OK with that.
One thing: I grew up as a Jewish kid in Mississippi. I would VERY kindly ask you to never again tell me about -isms I wouldn’t know what to do in the face of.
-Daniel
And yes… in case it was too subtle… I was trying to make a point with my own use of laborious hyperbole. ;-)
Peoples willingness to deny that racism is a problem and that anyone pointing it out is oversensitive always amazes me.
I’m pretty sure this will be the most well-written thing I read all week. Well done, Dan.
Angry Dan is the best Dan. Not that monkey-loving Dan isn’t great, but Angry Dan really takes it up a notch.
I do not understand why Fox has bothered to put up a promo that argues with a critics opinion, they must be taking it personally. If Fox wants a show like HIMYM or TaHM that are Mysogynostic and gross but get millions of people to tune in then why not just do it?
Fox does not have to answer to critics all the time. They have the advertisers and fans to please as well. If this show gets high numbers…..that means people like it and that is good for Fox and its advertisers.
Alan and Dan and basically every critc out their knows that shows they like are rarely ratings smash hits. Yes the sopranos in one season and only one season had over 10 million viewers (but no one knows if a lot of those fans were just waiting for violence), lost was huge, etc. So Fox is going for those fans that tune into formulaic television….I say awesome! Why not?
I genuinely think that this is all a hand bag fight between Fox and the critics….chill out guys!
I get how how you can call Two and Half Men misogynistic, but how is HIMYM?
Barney and Ted are womanisers who have no respect for women. All the games, tricks, play books, devices, forgetting a ladies name and calling her blah blah…..shal I continue?,etc, etc, etc.
Ted used to be incredibly romantic over the first 2 seasons, now he is just a pig along with Barney.
Just disgusting, also they have ruined Robin and Lily.
Barney was a womanizer, yes. But I don’t think the show ever said that was a good thing. It was played for laughs, but laughter isn’t the same thing condoning. As for Ted, I don’t like the character because he’s annoying, but I would never call him a pig. I honestly can’t think of many examples of his behavior in which this description would apply.
Based on your last comment, I’m willing to bet you’ve just gone sour on the show and are using any criticism you can think of to justify that belief. This is fine because you’re right; it has gotten progressively worse, though, not in my opinion at least, bad enough for me to skip the final season.
GRubi – I’ve talked about HIMYM’s misogyny for years on both the podcast and in various Bottom 10 lists. The show has been pretty repulsive at times, particularly in the entirely ineffective attempt to turn Barney into a viable romantic lead without changing his character. As a result, Robin has consistently put up with and forgiven behavior that goes well beyond the pale and they have turned a strong, interesting character into a doormat. The show has also consistently diminished Ted’s various girlfriends, while consistently holding onto the fantasy that Ted was on a journey of preparing himself to meet The Mother.
HIMYM is an utter mess of screwed up gender politics and has been for years.
IMO.
-Daniel
I wouldn’t say that the characters (outside of Barney) are overly misogynistic, but the writers are WAYYYY too comfortable making jokes that completely sell out all the characterization of early Robin and Lily to make them “silly girls”. The evolution of Scherbatzky over the course of the series is almost painful to chart.
@Dan
Oh, I listen to the podcasts (you’ve even answered a couple of my listener questions; yay!) and know that you believe that they have pretty much neutered Robin. I just don’t agree with you because IMO, Robin has always acted like “one of the guys,” going as far back as “Zip, Zip, Zip.” Because of that, I accept that she would tolerate Barney’s personality and, unlike you, I do believe that Barney has changed at least a little bit. He’s still childish and makes borderline-sexist comments, but it’s not like he has ever cheated on her or anything. The writers have even recognized that Robin COULD and/or SHOULD be pissed that he is still acting that way, but she has chosen not to because she feels that she can’t change him (I’m not saying that’s a good reason, but at least they addressed it).
That said, I feel like I’m gonna get a lot of hate for this comment, but oh well…
Terrific article.
HitFix seriously has a staff of the most intelligent critics on the planet.
The paragraph refuting the classic “I don’t understand how someone could…” response is brilliant. That is a phrase that comes up far too often in any sort of faux-critical discussion, and it’s nice to see it being called out for the small-minded, asinine, petty phrase that it really is.
Great work, Mr. Fienberg.
Great article Dan.
As i was watching the promo i was half expecting someone to say “you’re offended? get over it”. It does seem like it’s the direction they were going towards. (at least to me)
Nicely done. I feel really bad for Brenda Song who has very little power to push back against what she’s being asked to play. To be a person of color in these situations – which happens far too frequently – is awful.
The sad part is, how else do you market a Seth MacFarlane show other than “if you like Seth’s stuff, screw everybody else who makes you feel bad about it!” (outside of Ted, what has MacFarlane done since Family Guy came back on the air that wasn’t derivation of his formula)
Also, Cracked Rear View is one of the seminal albums of my youth (and the first one I ever paid for myself), and I will defend the Hootie to my death (plus Rucker has a pretty solid country career post Hoot as well).
Ted is at least as derivative as Family Guy…might even be worse
Ted may be the prototypical archetype for the modern “romantic comedy”, Bays and Thomas don’t have a cottage industry of Theodore Evelyn Moselys. At this point, the POV of MacFarlane is interchangeable across every single one of his shows, and if you take a joke from one and put it in a vacuum, chances are you won’t be able to tell which show it came from. Derivative of genre is one thing, derivative of self.. is Sorkin-ian.
If you have nothing to add, troll.
Question about the people in the ad.
Are they actually real people who screened the show? I assumed like everything else on TV, it was faux-reality and they were compensated actors. So I assumed this commercial was just the narrative FOX had chosen this group of actors to recite.
Am I being too cynical here? Did they really get a culturally diverse group of volunteers to sit in a room, watch Dads, and then talk about how the critics are wrong about it? Are they coming out of a taping of the show? I wish we could get a crowd report of the taping if that’s the case.
Another reason I think this has been a bad advertisement that Dan has mentioned in the comments here is this is Seth MacFarland’s show. The reason this show is on the air is probably due in large part to his name. Every promo I’ve seen has either not mentioned him or breezed by his name like it doesn’t mean anything. Isn’t there some value that the creator of Ted, last the Academy Awards host, and the majority creator of your Sunday animated lineup is involved in this show? I imagine there is crossover they are hoping carries to Dads.
I almost expected a commercial where Seth Green sits next to Chris Griffith talking about how much their dads ruin their lives.
Regardless, this was very entertaining to read Dan. Thanks.
Josh – It’s a good question. I’ll be naive and assume they’re real people, but if they’re real people, what did they just see? Did they see the pilot? Did they see the taping of the second episode? Because the second episode isn’t, as I’ve said elsewhere, nearly as offensive, for the most part. So maybe if they saw the taping of the second episode, that might explain why they were confused by comments that were largely made regarding the pilot?
Or else they’re just actors and the whole thing is a big ol’ mess/lie?
-Daniel
I would argue that it doesn’t matter what the case is – whether they’re genuine folks that just saw a different episode, folks who saw the pilot, or actors paid to react and say certain things. I think Dan’s argument still stands either way – the ad was crafted to dismiss as unreasonable any notion that someone could have been offended by the show, AND justifies it’s probable offensiveness by saying “meh, it’s Fox. They’ve done it before, they’re allowed.”
@Dan
Maybe they are fans who do not live on the coast?
Are we absolutely certain that “Racist? This is FOX, baby!” isn’t an actual FOX branding slogan? If not, give it a year. Three years, tops.
Great article. Very true. The thing is racist comments and objectifying women in a cartoon is very different and I thought it was actually making fun of ignorant people. After watching Dads I am starting to think I didn’t get his work before, maybe he’s just a racist, sexist ass. I will be honest, out of the gate I was displeased. I’m a woman and I’m used to the world and how most shows are lead by men and about men. However a show about men and their dads was more of a man party than I have any interest in attending. My beliefs are make a show about what you want but you’re really narrowing your audience which, like the show, is just ignorant. It’s 2013. Lots of women watch Fox.
When actually does he explain why he thinks it’s not funny and offensive? Kinda undercuts the whole argument.
Michael – Me? If you don’t think I explained sufficiently, you can follow the link in the second paragraph under the ad. I thought I explained myself well enough in this piece, but if you need more, there’s more… Nothing undercuts anything.
-Daniel
Actually the lack of examples used directly in the story does undercut your point as you are pointing out repeatedly how wrong it is to disagree with opinions without giving just reasoning behind your assertions. A news story, review or op-ed piece should stand on its own and not rely on links to other articles. As to the charges of offensive racism, which I actually feel were quite overdone on Dads, you should get transcripts of nearly every scripted comedy on TV, as well as Glee, and read it with as little regard for the actual performances as possible. You will see that the majority of shows, both critically acclaimed and lambasted, rely heavily on racially charged jokes, but many are given passes because the overall comedy fits the reviewer. Subjectivity of opinions should not cross in hypocrisy.
Like the article, but, Daniel? “Fox” is not capitalized. It is not an acronym, it’s a nickname (for 20th Century Fox, whose unwieldy acronym would be “2CF”). ABC=American Broadcasting System, NBC=National Broadcasting Company, etc. CBS, TNT, Fox, Comedy Central, Bravo, Fox, CNBC, Fox. IT IS NOT “FOX”. (See, there, I capitalized for emphasis. I capitalized the name of the company, which is “Fox”. Thank you.)
Dan – great piece, well written. One thing though – and I have misunderstood and be wrong about this – but I don’t think ‘equivocation’ means what you think it means. I think you meant something like ‘false equivalences’…?
*may have misunderstood
Apart from the reviewer’s article missing the point that the promo isn’t anti-reviewer, it’s pro-watch-it-and-make-your-own-determination, I have found in that the only thing that can “offend”… is truth. If it was not true, it would have no connection to reality, and therefore not offend. Essentially everything the reviewer wrote above by which claiming to be offensive is what the reviewer recognizes as truth that the review wishes was not revealed. There is no emotional connection to what *has* no connection with oneself.
No. But I’m glad that you’ve “found” that.
-Daniel
Fox is a twisted network. They cater to men with their NFL coverage, then Fox takes great delight to bash, mock, and vilify men in the rest of their programming.
Some years ago, Fox ran a documentary called, ‘Bad Dads’ on Fathers’ Day. At the same time they’re pushing ‘Dads’ they’re showing a ‘New Girl’ preview of a man being kicked in the groin.
Tell us, Fox, would that ‘New Girl’ scene still be funny if it was the girl who got whacked across her chest?