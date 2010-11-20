Why hasn’t Paramount started making Jack Reacher movies?

I didn’t mean to do it.
Earlier today, I found myself sitting across from Dwayne Johnson so we could discuss his new film “Faster,” and in the midst of talking about the current landscape of action heroes, I asked him if he’s familiar with the Lee Child novels about Jack Reacher.
Let me back up. If you’re not familiar with Jack Reacher, he’s the hero of fifteen best-selling novels, the most recent of which was published in September. He’s an ex-Military Investigator, a guy who has made a decision to own nothing and live nowhere, a drifter who finds himself embroiled in crazy, difficult situations where his military training, his investigator’s mind, and his ability and willingness to kill entire towns full of bad guys if he has to is what makes Reacher such a compulsively interesting pulp character. Child created a perfect hero for an ongoing series. He’s able to bounce from situation to situation in a way that never limits the type or the scope of the trouble he can get into.
I am no expert on the series. I only recently started reading them. Basically, I finished finally re-reading every one of the John D. McDonald Travis McGee novels recently, and I wanted to find a new series to try. I had heard enough good things about the Reacher books that I picked one up as I was leaving on a set visit. I read “One Shot,” which is the book that Paramount is working to develop as the first Reacher movie.
Josh Olson, Oscar-nominated for “A History Of Violence,” wrote a draft of the film, and then Christopher McQuarrie, Oscar-winner for “The Usual Suspects,” was brought in over the summer to re-write it. Right now, I’m guessing McQuarrie’s main focus is getting “The Wolverine” ready to film, so if he’s still the writer on “One Shot,” it may be on the back burner, or he may have turned it in. Whatever the case, the pedigree of the writers they’ve had working on the film suggests that they take this property seriously.
My question is this: are they thinking of this as a franchise? Because some of what I read about the development of the film is that they were sort of treating “One Shot” as a stand-alone about a homicide detective. If that’s true, that’s a bizarre decision. When you’ve got a franchise character as perfectly realized as Jack Reacher, why wouldn’t you plan for a series of films? Why wouldn’t you intentionally build the series to hook audiences?
I’m not sure where the process is on “One Shot” right now. Evidently, every one of the Reacher books has been optioned for film, although I’m not sure if Paramount owns them all, or just that one, or how that works. Lee Child doesn’t really answer the question of his website, instead just mentioning the writers that have been hired. It suggests McQuarrie might direct the film as well as write it, but does not confirm it. And at the end of the short answer in the FAQ, it says, “If you’re an actor hoping to score the lead role, please have your agent contact Paramount Studios, and, fingers crossed, we’ll see you on the big screen soon!”
Cut to: today, after I’ve explained a bit about the character and the series to Dwayne Johnson, as he replies, “Well, I guess I’ll give Adam Goodman a call.”
Goodman, of course, is the guy in charge at Paramount, and after our interview, Dwayne asked me again for the name of the series. The reason I brought them up in the first place is because of the synchronicity from the other morning, when I was reading one of the books before a screening of “Faster,” and then within the first ten minutes, watching the way Johnson was playing the role, I felt like I was watching a dry run for Reacher. The no-nonsense, no-jokes attitude of the opening of the film really pulled me in, and seeing Johnson in that role right after reading a key scene where Reacher was trying to extract some payback from a deserving piece of human garbage, it just clicked.
And like I said… I didn’t mean to bring it up. But I’ve been interviewing Johnson now for at least 2001, and there’s a side of him that I’ve still never fully seen onscreen in any role. He’s got a real easy charisma and a sharp social intelligence that doesn’t get utilized in some of the broad roles he’s played. He’s a great conversation each and every time, and he genuinely listens when he’s talking to people. He’s not a publicity robot. He can work a room, but he has that politician’s gift of being able to shut out the room around him while he’s talking to someone so they know that they’re not just a blur going by him. That intelligence is a big part of Reacher, who is always described by Child as physically imposing, and the combination of those things… the charm, the intelligence, the physical mass…. not many guys have that whole laundry list.
Just mentioning the idea of Dwayne Johnson as Reacher on Twitter, I got some immediate pushback, some immediate negative reaction, and I also got some people saying how much they liked the idea. One of the reasons it’s always hard to bring a beloved and widely-read property like the Reacher books to the bigscreen is that you’re going to always run up against the expectations and the ideas of the people who love that thing in the first place.
So if you’re a Reacher fan, I put the question to you: who would you cast in the film? And if you’re someone at Paramount, in charge of these rights, then I put a different question to you: when will you finally take the plunge and make one of these, and when you do, will it part of a series?
Only time will tell.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
LOL Josh Olson, Oscar-nominated for “A History Of Violence,” wrote a draft of the film, and then Christopher McQuarrie, Oscar-winner for “The Usual Suspects,” was brought in over the summer to re-write it.
Sounds very interesting and really cool. Will have to read the books. Who knows, maybe by Actionfest 3 (or 4) you can say you saw this/help start it rolling. I enjoyed your observations of Mr. Johnson (hee hee The Rock).
Speaking as someone who has read all the books, I’m with you. Definitely Dwayne. I believe he’s got it in him to be Jack Reacher.
The Rock..is great, but not Reacher.. Check out CHRIS HEMSWORTH (“THOR” starting today, May6th.) Perfect… big, blonde and blue eyes…young enough to play Reacher for the next 20 years…psv
The idea of making Jack Reacher films is an intriguing one, but Dwayne Johnson is not the best choice physically for Reacher (blonde hair and muscular but slender).
Thoughht Reacher had dark hair and darket features. Always heard the reason no movie has been made is that no actor is physically big enough to play Reacher.
“THOR”‘s Chris Hemsworth… blonde, blue eyed, 6’3+, 225#+, under 30 years old so can play REACHER for the next 20 years… About as good as can be found!! He seems to be all ready contracted with Paramount too!! CHRIS HEMSWORTH!!
Write a comment…
I kinda like Eric Bsna as Reacher.
And when I say ‘Bsna’, I of course mean ‘Bana’.
Bana’s not big enough.
In terms of other physical features like hair color, eye color, even race, I don’t think it matters in casting. But Reacher needs to be HUGE. It’s a key part of who he is – that he’s an indomitable physical force, in addition to being a really smart investigator.
Physically, Johnson’s a lot closer than most of the actors you’d find who are able to play the other parts of Reacher, and maybe he can do that stuff well, too.
He’s not the first actor I would have thought of to play the part, but that’s mainly because reading the books it becomes hard to picture someone who both checks all the boxes and can be put on a movie marquee. (Once upon a time, Adam Baldwin might have been perfect for the part, but no way he gets that movie greenlit, except as a low-budget straight-to-video project.)
I took a producing class when I was in school like six years ago and for a project had to option and produce a novel to film. I chose the Reacher series and could not for the life of me figure out who would make a good Jack Reacher. Such is the state of badass leading men these days.
I think Johnson has the right physicality but not quite the right personality. But they could certainly do worse. Even to this day I can’t think of who I would choose.
Also, casting Johnson would mean it’s a project of a certain caliber. Not in a good way. At least as he stands in Hollywood right now.
True, Dwayne’s Hollywood presence is not as a leading man, (at least, an A-List leader)but he hasn’t really been put into a position as a leading man where he is given a chance to shine, with a cast that really supports a vehicle like that. Put him in a picture where he has a really good cast and crew with someone directing that has an eye for slow boil exposition and action and has the ability to become a franchise? You might be surprised. People knew who Damon was before Bourne, and we knew he wasn’t an action guy, but how surprised were we? I can’t think of a better way for Johnson to really cut his teeth on something that could be huge for a studio.
Check out CHRIS HEMSWORTH (“THOR” 5-6-11): Blonde, blue eyed, 225# 6’3+… young enough to play all 15 optioned Reacher series…
As someone who buys each Reacher novel the day it comes out, I’ve got to say…of all the “known” actors in Hollywood, Mr. Johnson might be the best physical actor for the role.
But…I’ve only seen bits and pieces of his films. Five minutes here, 10 minutes there. Nothing I’ve seen has suggested the singleminded, hard-edged purpose of Reacher in those novels. No disrespect to Mr.Johnson, but I haven’t seen the characteristics of Reacher in his prior acting choices. I would love to be proven wrong.
Have you checked out Steven Wellington, from The Tudors? Perfect Reacher…..
Heard DiCaprio has been circling Travis McGee. The Rock might just make a great Reacher. Good casting call. Hope ya get a credit for putting it together :)
[scriptshadow.blogspot.com]
I had though Josh Holloway could make a great Reacher.
I haven’t read the Reacher novels, but if it paves the way for Dan Simmons’ Joe Kurtz, right the fuck on.
Ray Stevenson has to play this role. I can see your choice on Johnson, and I believe we have more to see of him yet, but when I read and Reacher stories lately, I can only see Ray Stevenson there, he would be perfect.
Jay,
I agree with you on Stevenson as Reacher. I have read all the books in the series and he is a good match both for Reacher’s age, attitude, and he’s a good match physically. Good pick
Somebody on the Judge Dredd talkback on AICN mentioned Stevenson as a good fit for Dredd. I can see that too, although I do think the Dredd image as shown is a good representation of the early Carlos Ezquerra & Mike mcMahon Dredds.
As a rabid fan of Jack Reacher, casting any of the current stable of known actors our there is bound to disappoint some if not all of the novels’ legions of fans. It could only be an unknown, with the caveat being the unknown has to be exactly as the books describeâ€¦ Is there such a man out there? If not, then perhaps Chris Hemsworth might be the closer physical matchâ€¦ but Dwayne Johnson would also do in a pinch…
My problem is “One Shot” is not the Reacher book they should be making first due to it’s similarity to Mark Wahlberg’s “Shooter.” They both feature someone set up as a fall guy in an assassination, although in “One Shot,” Reacher is investigating the crime. Also, “One Shot” has Reacher working with the authorities, and the books are more interesting when Reacher is out there on his own against a powerful enemy.
One thing I love about the books which doesn’t really help in a movie situation is that I rarely feel Reacher is in any danger. No matter how big the forces against him, he’s always more capable than they are and it’s so much fun to watch him take action.
In an interview, I once mentioned the Reacher series to Matthew Fox, although since he’s been mentioned as involved in a different thriller series. But yes, I could certainly buy Duane as Reacher. Bring it on!
Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd, but other than him I am happy to see the Rock in a serious and intense role.
I think Kevin Durand from Lost would make a perfect Reacher.
I agree!
No more stiff actors. Give us actors with intelligence and humor. Why ended the talk about the interessting actor Ben Browder
I have devoured all the books and wondered who could fill Reacher’s imposing shoes. At one point I thought perhaps a bulked-up Ben Affleck, but it’s tough putting any recognizable name in the role. Interested to see how this plays out.
Ben affleck?? Are you serious?? Who would wanna see a reacher that looks like hes gotta crap all the time..Ben Affleck… =)
I tried reading the first Reacher novel twice – tried two other, but never got past the first third. I don’t know, Reacher just a bit to cool for my taste. But seeing Dwayne as Reacher? Absolutely.
Drew, I couldn’t agree with you more. In fact, when I worked for Sony, I went to the set of Gridiron Gang to oversee an interview with Johnson for the DVD release and told him about Reacher and gave him a copy of Killing Floor, the first novel.
Acclaimed comic book artist/writer, Howard Chaykin, turned me onto the series several years ago and also feels that Johnson would make a great Reacher. Here’s hoping!
Ray Stevenson will be 47 years old next year. He is a terrific actor, but I can’t see anyone that close to 50 starting a franchise that has the potential to go as long as it could.
If I were going to pick, I would pick someone in their early-mid 30’s. Someone a little weathered physically, but capable of doing some intense stunt work for 10 years plus.
The Reacher novels are terrific male escapism. Whoever we look at on the big screen has to be someone physically imposing and self contained.
So here’s an almost interesting question. If you could pick any American actor, living or dead, to play Reacher, who would you pick?
For some reason, I have Clint Walker stuck in my head.
how about the slightly-too-young Daniel Cudmore? i’ve seen his name pop up on my own searches for Jack Reacher when i started to read the novels and think about who could play him. he’s the right height and build, and personally, i would prefer to see more of an unknown in the role. i like dwayne johnson, but he’s too recognizable.
Was he Colossus in the XMen movies?
I saw Lee Child recently on an Australian TV show discussing popular fiction and the guy is an absolute pompous ass.
Having met Lee Child as a participant in a writing master class, I can state with some certainty that your impression is mistaken.
Mark Strong? Needs the chance to be a lead in a big action film.
Rusty Crowe? Bit of a douche but could carry a series like this…
And speaking of LOST – Josh Holloway?
Crowe is way too old
Welcome to the party pal. I have been reading Reacher for years and when my dad and talked casting it always came down to Dwayne…he has the laundry list of qualities you mentioned.
I am not familiar with Jack Reacher novels, but from the way many of you are describing, what about Daniel Craig?
But, just in case he is tied to that other franchise, I would also propose WANTED’s Thomas Kretschmann.
Aaron Eckhart. You know it makes sense. And they need to start from the beginning. Killing Floor and Die Trying are two of the best of the series and very cinematic.
I’ve read all the books, and I think he would be perfect for the role. The stuff I have seen him in on screen so far I will admit does not lend itself to the character at all, but he definitely has the presence, charisma, physicality, and the ability to do serious hardcore action given the chance.
Two words: John Cena
physically i’d say you would have to go with hhh but after the blade trinity movie, i think it’s clear he can’t act…lol but i think dwayne “the rock” johnson would make the perfect reacher. he has the size, the savvy, he can act, and he’s kick ass!
I think Johnson is the only one that can play Reacher! I too saw the trailer for “Faster” and I thought…there’s Reacher!
What about Vin Diesel?
I dont think Dwayne Johnson is right for the part.. yes he is the right height and build, but Jack Reacher is white (no offence) and of American/French background. Jack Reacher needs someone to play him who is not outwardly good-looking (something that Dwayne Johnson is), the right height and build to stay true to the character, and there has to be something about him… Ray Stevenson is a good choice… I was also thinking maybe Liam Neeson – if he could disguise the Irish accent. But overall my choice would be David Morse!!!
I just saw Jack Reacher towering above the rest of the cast of “The Social Network”, Armie Hammer! He looks the part and is young enough to play Reacher for the next 20 years.
Although I think dwayne johnson would work just fine, every time I read a Reacher novel I think of Mike Rowe the dirty job guy
Jeremy Renner?
After finishing all 13 novels in August I have been searching for an actor to play Jack Reacher and that would be Armie Hammer who is 6′ 5″ Reacher’s height.
Hammer would be good, or drop the (er) and go with Jon Hamm.
CHRIS HEMSWORTH (see “THOR”)… about the most perfect candidate for Reacher… big enough (6’3+, 225#+, blonde, blue eyed and young enough to complete the entire (15 to date) series. Again see “THOR” 5-6-11!
Other actor possibilities…
David Morse
Chris Noth
What about Michael Chiklis? I am not sure of his “Stats” but he definitely has Reacher potential!
Have you seen ‘Faster’? I think Johnson could be perfect. Also, watch ’12 Rounds’ – I think John Cena might actually be able to pull that off
Sorry but IMHO Mark Valley would be a much better choice!
You need to start with size and then go from there. Reacher is imposing both physically and psychologically. At minimum, he has to be at least 6’4″ and 230lbs. Johnson would be a very good choice. I feel they can get around the black/white thing if he can act the part.
Viggo Mortensen…almost the height, but definitely the lonely outsider look.
I love the Reacher books, and of the many actors out there, Dwayne Johnson seems the most “Reacher like”. While I agree that he lacks the blond blue eyed aspect, the rest seems to fit him to a tee. He has the height as well as the strength. He does a good job of portraying someone who is intelligent and kind with a strong sense of moral justice.
I can’t think of a better choice.
I have read every Jack Reacher installment, and they are absolutely addictive, and brilliant. Finally, a hero who doesn’t get his butt kicked by the bad guys, and pull victory barely from the jaws of defeat. I have long wondered why noone created a hero character who always wins, and usually does it with ease. Maybe it’s not the most realistic scenario for one man to be so invincible, or hardly break a sweat while dispensing no nonsense justice to bad guys everywhere, but it sure is fun to read. It’s about time they bring it to the big screen. From the first book I read, I thought Dwayne Johnson is the only man to play him. I have been waiting for a reacher films forever it seems, and if they have the good sense to cast Johnson in the role, stay true to the character, and feel of the story, I’m hard pressed to think it would be anything less than a huge, blockbuster success of a series. But that’s just my humble opinion as a huge fan of Jack Reacher, Lee Child, and Dwayne Johnson.
after reading the comments posted, I hardly think there is an actor today with the physical size to play reacher other than Johnson. The blonde hair blue eyes aspect of the character is nowhere near as important as the size and brute force Reacher brings to the table. What makes Reacher such a great character to my mind, is the fact that he dispatches any and everyone with ease. No matter the odds, he knows the outcome in his head, before the action ever goes down. If the movies are to even attempt to capture the appeal of the books, then they absolutely have to stay true to Reachers dominance over every enemy he faces. The books constantly refer to his size and strength, to impart what a true force reacher is. He’s not the baddest badass on the planet because he’s blonde and blue eyed, but because he’s huge, strong, quick, agile, and knows how to use it. He doesn’t wait and react, he strikes fast, hard, and first. With zero mercy. These are the qualities that make him so effective. Johnson has all the physical size, agility, and athletic ability this role requires to stay true. I’m not a wrestling fan, but those guys are very good athletes, and The Rock was one of the best. As for Johnsons acting chops, he has what it takes. A script that stays true to the books, a director who has read and understands the gritty, no mercy, right is right and wrong is wrong, never meets an enemy he can’t crush with ease character that is Jack Reacher, Dwayne Johnson as Reacher, and a solid supporting cast is a recipe for a great movie series. A movie series, that if it captures all the qualities and nuances of the novels, could become the gold standard in big, fun, smart action. The potential is there. I just hope it gets fully realized.
I think Paul Walker would make a great Jack Reacher. Perfect height, maybe needs a little weight, but otherwise just saw him in Takers and thought about Reacher right away.
Steve Austin I think would be a good actor to fill the shoes for Jack Reacher. I read all the Jack Reacher books and always waiting for the next one to come out. Dwayne Johnson is also an excellent choice.
This guys would get my vote…
[www.imdb.com]
I have read all of the novels, some twice. Johnson never came to mind. Once I think about it though I think he would do well. He is huge and I have seen his films and think he could pull it off. Let’s see it. When is the next novel.
if they make a jack reacher movie it should be Killing floor cause it should go in order and that the best book i have read of he serious, and i have read half of the series
The hard part about casting Reacher is his size. There arent many 6′ 5″ actors out there. I think they should ask for a casting call and look for an unknown. He will be only “Reacher” for as long as they run the series. But, I’d like to add – if they make Reacher movies – please dont F*CK with Jack. He’s fine just the way he is and doesnt need any Hollywood BS.
Check out CHRIS HEMSWORTH = “THOR” 5-6-11. I am beginning to sound like his agent, but none better to be REACHER to date. Young enough to play all 15 novels optioned.
I think Daniel Craig would be a good Jack Reacher, if he can do an American accent, which I’m sure he can.
Josh Duhamel…check his size and look!
I wanted Duhamel too until I saw “THOR” and CHRIS HEMSWORTH..6’3+, 225#+, Blonde, blue eyed… all ready “buffed” for the part… and also, young enough to play REACHER for the next 20 years…
Chris Hemsworth (THOR) the BEST potential Jack Reacher!
Blonde, blue eyed, huge (again, see THOR ) and only 27 so can stay Reacher for ALL 15 novels! IF he would accept the part! Please???? Reacher fan.
Whenever I read a Reacher book, I always imagine Adam Baldwin from Chuck.
I always get a mental image of a much younger (and much taller) Chuck Norris.
All we need is a 39-year-old, 6 foot 6 martial artist with with acting talent. Though honestly, with good direction, an actor with limited range but who can project intelligence would work. Reacher is not the most emotionally variable character around.