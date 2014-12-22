Why “Homeland” ended Season 4 so quietly

Showtime president David Nevins explains: “We went out of season three with this massive ending, with the death of Brody. And I think a show with this amount of political and narrative complexity can do a last episode that has a change of pace. I thought they needed to do an episode back in Washington, and needed to deal with Carrie”s family situation and her issues with motherhood. And there needed to be a political conclusion, too, not just an action conclusion.” PLUS: Nevins finds the criticism “gratifying and infuriating,” and it”s unfortunate that “Homeland” abandoned what made it so special.

“SNL” spoofs “Love Actually” in a sketch cut for time

Watch Pete Davidson declare his love for Amy Adams, via cue cards. PLUS: Kristen Wiig & Harry Styles danced at the “SNL” after-party.

Justin Bieber”s manager is developing a CW drama about a young talented music manager on the rise

The proposed series from Scoot Braun, who also manages Psy and Ariana Grande, will feature cameos from real-life pop stars plus original songs.

Bruce Campbell: An “Evil Dead” TV series allows us time to flesh out my character

“We realized if we made another movie, frankly, it would probably be too expensive,” the “Evil Dead” star says of Starz”s “Ash vs. Evil Dead” horror-comedy series. “But in the format of a TV show, we could give people exactly what they wanted and expand the character and the story even more. Ash would probably have more dialogue in one season than in three movies. He”ll have to become a more fleshed-out character as well.”

Fox is developing a drama about the first female Navy SEALs

The action drama will revolve around the first female U.S. soldiers vying for a spot in the SEALs.

Listen to Lea Michele sing “Let It Go” from “Frozen”

Here”s the full video from the Season 6 premiere. PLUS: Check out 34 new photos from the final season.

“Amazing Race” champs speak

Amy and Maya are the 3rd all-female winners and the 4th team to win it all without winning a leg of the race.

RIP Joe Cocker

The blues legend will always be known, TV-wise, for “The Wonder Years” using his No. 1 hit cover of The Beatles' “With a Little Help from My Friends” as its theme song.