Why I’m not buying Lady Gaga’s apology

Was Lady Gaga right to apologize to her fans? Yes, but maybe she didn”t apologize for the right thing. I”ve been thinking about that since I posted yesterday about the missive Momma Monster wrote to her fans on LittleMonster.com.
You can read the message in its entirety here, but she started by blaming others for the delay in her “Do What U Want” video with R. Kelly and then spreads to broader blame for “Artpop”s” disappointing performance so far. She ended by apologizing for how “Artpop” has rolled out and asked for a second chance from her fans as she plans a relaunch.
Lady Gaga is an artist I like and that I admire. The fact that she took this extraordinary measure on her fan site isn”t that surprising. Lady Gaga and her most ardent fans have a very close, co-dependent relationship. She seems almost to not exist outside of their sight; she is a reflection of their adoration for her. Part of that is because she is an artist who has come to prominence in the age of social media and can communicate directly with her fans, but it is also due to canny promotion on her part to make her fans feel like they are family members.
Here”s are a few things that struck me as off base about the apology:
*How did she not realize the train had derailed until now? The first half of the message she is passing the buck to those she feel betrayed her. This is an artist who from her first burst of fame has made it clear that she is a proud control freak; she oversees everything and nothing happens without her approval. There are plenty of artists who were swindled by their team, but they didn’t keep their eye on the ball like Lady Gaga claims she does. Artists like Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks have teams around them that help facilitate the artist’s vision and enhance it because these artists know 100% what they want and they have their fingerprints on every decision made about their career. Yes, she says she, understandably, focused on recovering from her hip surgery last February, but when interviewed previously about her recovery, she talked about what a creative time it was for her, not the “hands-off the wheel” she describes in the apology. “I had six months to beef up my brain and my body. I got to put a giant white or black sheet of paint over my whole canvas and I got to review ‘Artpop” again,” she told USA Today last August after the November release of “Artpop” was announced.” “I was given the time to really be creative because it’s a gazing process, it really is. I have to gaze into the work for long periods of time for it to be good.”
*How was her label, as she claims, unaware of the issues with the “Do What U Want” video and other problems? Unless she”s working under something far different from the normal arrangement, Interscope is bankrolling such things as radio promotion, marketing, and music videos (in the traditional structure, the label fronts the money and then recoups a percentage from album sales). Even if she is now simply licensing her music and videos to the label and paying for everything upfront herself, the label is still a resource for her and her decision to exclude them was a mistake.
*Finally, here”s what”s really bothering me. Maybe the problem with “Artpop” isn”t everything that came after its release or the fault of her now ex-team. Maybe it”s something that Lady Gaga doesn”t dare mention in her apology: Maybe it”s the music and the fact that the album just isn”t good enough. That seems to be something she can’t conceive of as an issue as spreads the blame around to others and then promises to right her ship.
The album received mixed reviews and nothing that Lady Gaga has done to promote it, including a network special on Thanksgiving night with the Muppets, has done much to move the needle (when the Muppets can’t help you, then you really are in trouble). “Applause” did well, but “Do What U Want” has stalled at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Maybe flashing her backside on the cover art wasn”t the best message.
The album, to many reviewers, including me, felt too insular and delivered from the rarified air of fame, and, therefore, much less relatable that her previous efforts. Only so many of us can imagine-or care- what hanging with Donatella Versace is like. There are some strong songs on the album, especially “Dope” and “Gypsy,” that could lift the album back up, so, hopefully, they can provide a strong second half.
It”s nice that Lady Gaga apologized and I don”t doubt her sincerity and the depth of her anguish over what has happened to her latest labor of love, but maybe when she”s looking at who to blame, she needs to look in the mirror.
She also seems to be avoiding the controversy surrounding her decision to perform “Do What U Want” with R. Kelly, who is again under public scrutiny for preying on young girls for sex. Recording a remix with Christina Aguilera is a subversion, but for all the social good Gaga aims to do with her anthems of sexual and social agency, that’s a huge, glaring misstep and real problem to go on not addressing.
And she is obligated to do what you guys want with what kind of contract? DWUW is song about people like MELINDA! What they do to the stars!
In the time it took her to post that apology, she could have been fixing the problems. She needs to stop feeling sorry for herself and move forward. She has all the resources to make it happen.
Let’s just call her what she really is, untalented. Ok, she’s not devoid of talent but this superstar we all that she would become is more interested in trying to make people believe she’s arty, screaming “LOOK AT ME! LOOK AT ME! I’M ARTY! I CAN SMEAR COLORS ON MY FACE AND GET NAKED!” She has reduced herself of talent and is putting all her energy in trying to be a spectacle.
I don’t like that shit either but the woman is undeniably a genius.
Jonnybon: Stop. She’s NOT a genius.
She is a musical genius, and I know what I’m talking about.
Excuse me? HAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA She sings more than 99% of population, she dances, produces, write songs, write melodies, directs her music videos, make concept of her albums… You can’t denie the numbers!
the girl can snatch all the money awards and number one spots she wants if she so desired however she is LADY GAGA she doesn’t need to her sale her self anymore she is past the gaga from the beginning she is creating a new one starting from zero and the media and general public are insanely mad because they thought and predicted that she was a one time hit and she has slowly but surely proven everyone wrong she has become a pop icon and shes going for more
Stefani Germanotta (the one behind the gaga) is the REAL talented one
Dope and Gypsy are the most boring songs on the “album”.
She is not apologizing to YOU. YOU and the media are part of the problem. The title of this article is beyond insane.
The media and critics are the ones who made her who she is. Without them she wouldn’t have made it. Who was the one that covered her 24/7 whenever she stepped out in a new Halloween outfit, i think it was the media. SHE OWES THE MEDIA AN APOLOGY FOR HYPING HER UP AS THE GREATEST THING THAT EVER HAPPENED IN POP MUSIC WHEN SHE WAS JUST UNTALENTED AND ROBOTIC AS BRITNEY SPEARS.
She made herself who she is , Justin. She just knew how to play with media to get attention. She didn’t get anything. She deserved with shock effects. And that was genius because she made Millions just because people thought she has a dick. When will you be as half as brave to pull something like that?
Gaga just needs to understand that her ship sailed. At this point she just needs to make sure to manage the money she has made so far so that she doesn’t end up in MC Hammer-Land…
I agree with this article on many levels.
This “apology” wasn’t written to the fans (myself included) or to the media, it was only for her little monster fan base. (In my opinion, some of the worst music fans on the planet). While reading her, “apology” you can see the distress and lack of control she has over the Artplop situation, she proceeds to take it out on..everyone but herself and some unmentioned designers/photographers. This was also my greatest disappointment with her, “apology”, that she isn’t teaching her already corrupted little monster fan base personal responsibility. She has already confused them about what bullying is and has called on them via twitter several times to harass Perez Hilton and other media who question her current value on pop culture and calling them little monsters is very accurate. They have threaten violence and even death to anyone who questions her, “goddessnesses” (made that word up just for her).
Personally, I can’t stand Artpop, I could barley make it 1:30 into any of the songs before pressing pause and taking a deep breath. I’m criticle, but not over criticle, I know what I like, and that’s the problem with most loyal GaGa fans, they don’t know what they like. Usually it’s because they are too young and ignorant to have explored enough music genres, but some are just too afraid not to like her, cause as the article posted, “she’s family to them”.
I loved The Fame, The Fame Monster, I picked and scavenged Born This Way and found tracks I liked too (none of them were her singles : /). But Artpop, no..no no not for me..and apparently most other people, which is a nice change because im usually on the negative nancy side when it comes to “great pop albums”.
My point is, it’s ok to love an artist and not like their album or their performance ability (love Katy Perry..but the girl can not sing..), if you really love and support them they will come around and surprise you again, but be honest, do not enable bad music from the artist you love, it’s like laughing at a friend’s joke that isn’t funny, they are just gonna keep telling it.
you know what the real problem is? That all anyone wants to do is take down Lady gaga. Everyone seems to have a personal vendetta against her these days, but really what has she done to deserve all of this hate? If you don’t like her album don’t buy it. But what is the point of trying so hard and spending so much time just trying to bring someone down? I personally Love ARTPOP. The only thing that makes it hard to enjoy are people who can’t stop spewing hate about it. I get that you don’t like it, but if you could not ruin my experience as a listener and as a fan, that would be great.
When you wake up and see that people usually don’t make apologies about their behavior or work you will start appreciate apology. When is the last time someone PUBLICLY apologised about their OWN work???? Who are you to be expecting things in the first place? I hope gates of reality will hit your nose as soon as possible because you need to wake up and start caring about relevant things. You opinion is worthless and is not covered with facts. selling over 1M albums in US is flop? CVan you do better? There. When over Million people see your comment or post please get back to me because I would love to say “I was wrong, u were right”. It’s always easy to hide behind clouds of anonymity. while you can reach me on @parachm or mali.mate.588 on facebook.
“The album, to many reviewers, including me, felt too insular and delivered from the rarified air of fame, and, therefore, much less relatable that her previous efforts.”
Actually, most of the album concerns universal themes of love, sex, and creativity. So I’m calling b.s. on that. This particular criticism only really applies to “Donatella”, as you’ve already cited, but the album is arguably her most thematically diverse.
I feel like ARTPOP got old really quick. It’s not my favorite album but I’m not going to trash her for it. There are some really good pop songs on it and you can easily tell she put a lot of work into it. To summarize – no other artist could have made that album which is a unique thing amongst her peers. A lot of the media have been trying really hard to bring her down with all the flop talk and a lot of the negative reviews for the album were written by critics who just couldn’t get past the “artiness” she was apparently trying to convey.
While I agree with most of your points, we definitely don’t know the whole story. She may be trying to get sympathy from her fans or maybe she’s just trying to vent to feel better. I don’t really care either way because I don’t feel like she should be apologetic. It’s just pop music.
The only thing the media should be ripping her apart for is her work with R. Kelly and her ignorance regarding the message she’s sending to her young fans by supporting him. Because she holds herself to a higher standard as a role model and a human rights activist, I hold her to a higher standard as well and she has really disappointed me. She could do better.
