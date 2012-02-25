Why it should be ‘The Artist’

Okay, I’ll level with you. One fairly major reason I want “The Artist” to win Best Picture at tomorrow’s Academy Awards ceremony has nothing whatsoever to do with its lithe charms as a Hollywood fable, its glistening appropriation of a long-dormant screen style, the quicksilver star turn of its leading man or even its eminently adoptable Jack Russell.
It has nothing to do with the film being a silent-cinema gateway for less informed audiences, an all-too-rare foreign crossover, or a witty marker of the distance the medium has traveled in 80-odd years.
It has nothing to do with my relative feelings about its rival nominees, or with the disproportionate critical backlash its success has inspired. Not that these aren’t all factors worthy of consideration, but this reason has nothing to do with the movie at all.
It’s because I have money on it.
Back in September, when the notion of a black-and-white French silent film winning the industry’s most high-profile honor was still deemed sufficiently outlandish by the bookies to merit 20-1 odds, I placed a modest amount on that very outcome — having been convinced since Cannes that it was going to be a heavyweight contender. If it wins, well, we Brits are too proud to talk about money — but suffice to say that two bothersome March expenses, my annual water bill and a new pair of glasses, will be covered. Thanks, Mr. Weinstein, I owe you one.
As it happens, a lot of critics and bloggers covering this year’s awards race might say that new glasses are the very least I require if I’m hypothetically voting for “The Artist” — if you believe some of the more aggressive screeds that have been written against the film in the past few weeks, its fans could use a brain and a soul to go with their freshly unclouded eyes. Criticisms leveled against the film by detractors range in acerbity from the mildly unamused (“thin” is an adjective we’ve heard a lot lately) to the more contentiously damning (it’s artistically regressive, some claim) to the worrying xenophobic (“French” is a description of origin, not a value judgment, guys).
Rarely does an Oscar frontrunner ever cruise to the podium undogged by dissent of some sort, though the novelty factors at play in “The Artist” have made it an easier target of derision than most. Piqued by the belittling tone of many critics’ dismissals of the film — it takes a smart, sensitive writer to charge a film with triviality without making similar implications about its admirers — many pro-“Artist” parties haven’t responded with much more nuance, defensively slapping down the slap-downs with their own accusations of joylessness, while limiting their defenses of the film to vague, snuggly reminders of its puppyish appeal that don’t themselves serve Michel Hazanavicius’s vision very well. By the time such arguments invariably end with Martin Scorsese and “Hugo” getting dragged in as alternative mascots for rear view cinephilia, the film itself has rather been left behind.
What, then — away from the Oscar race, away from the backlash, away from the external, perception-altering baggage that comes with being a Weinstein property, away from the educational burden that proponents and skeptics alike have placed upon the film — is so great about “The Artist?”
Returning to the review I wrote of the film at Cannes last May, I was surprised to find how completely I agreed with it even at second and third blush: virtues and shortcomings I thought only became more apparent on repeat viewings over six months later had clearly registered at the time, and the film hasn’t grown or shrunk for it.
It is not a film, it should be said, of elusive or opalescent subtext, nor is that a bad thing: the clean lines, open thematics and unmasked sentiment of “The Artist”‘s narrative hearken more tellingly back to classical modes of Hollywood storytelling than the attractive period curlicues of its formal styling. Its simple convex-function story of the fall and rise of George Valentin, an outmoded movie star at the cusp of Hollywood’s uncertain new sound era, forced to learn new tricks from a younger ingenue who has benefited from getting in at the revolution’s ground floor, is, as innumerable observers have noted, a somewhat distorted, water-stained Xerox of “Singin’ in the Rain” and the endlessly remade “A Star is Born.”
Hazanavicius is not pretending otherwise. “The Artist” is a film that operates on the assumption that these narratives have long since entered the public domain, and are ripe for gentle revision if not outright reappraisal — in this case, not by setting them in a new context but by counting on the viewer’s own 21st-century context to assert an adjusted perspective. It’s what we recognize about Valentin’s crisis — the amorphous replaceability of creative beings, the infidelity of audiences, the simultaneous allure and resistibility of social and technological progress — that makes the film slyly a work of its time, though it operates perfectly elegantly as swoonsome pastiche too.
“The Artist” is a film too excited about the future — both that of its characters and that of its medium — to qualify strictly as a nostalgic exercise. Valentin’s career isn’t destroyed by the arrival or sound, but altered and potentially elevated; as much as Hazanavicius treasures the silvery surfaces, unfashionable romanticism and structural economy of a vast, now underseen bracket of vintage American moviemaking, his film is less a “they don’t make ’em like they used to” elegy than a paean to adaptability and endurance. “We’re still making ’em,” the film joyously says. “We can make anything we want to.”
The film’s playful silent-movie anachronisms — many of them aural, from its cute sound-invasion tricks to its movie-musical gestures to its Bernard Herrmann-interpolating score — may have aggravated certain purists who are missing the point that the film isn’t a precise, postmodern sermon to a single cinematic form, but a celebration of everything that is yet to come in its world.
Though its more specific quirks and references have obviously led its publicity, what Hazanavicius has fashioned here is not a valentine to silent cinema, but a valentine to cinema itself. It’s little wonder that industry peers have latched onto it at a time when head-spinningly rapid developments in 3D and performance capture have them feeling as artistically insecure as George Valentin: not, as detractors suggest, because it buries its head in the sand of reassuring retro sparkle, but because it’s a film with warm, open-armed faith in the future. Most favorable critics have tied the virtues of “The Artist” to its wit and fleetness, and it’s certainly those airier qualities that draw us in, but its kind-hearted trust in art and artists alike to stay the course moved me more profoundly than anything else in the Best Picture lineup.
As I write this, however, I realize that it might sound over-emphatic in ascribing weight and consequence to a film loved by many simply as an entertainment — as if there’s anything at all simple about entertaining audiences as “The Artist” so coolly and spryly does. Is it redundant at this point to praise the film just for being a delight? It shouldn’t be: there’s as much grace and intelligence in the lickety-split timing of its comedy, the sweetly sincere romantic rapport between Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo and the modest splendor of its visual design as there is in its baitier textual suggestions. It’s a long time since the Academy rallied around something that is this much honest-to-God fun: comedy, even of the smile-rather-than-laugh school, is a regrettably underserved genre in Oscar history, and many observers’ kneejerk equation of lightness with disposability gives us some idea why.
Celebrating the film for what it isn’t, particularly within the Academy’s hall of fame, isn’t the most productive line of advocacy, but it’s hard for me not to be tickled by what an odd duck “The Artist” is in the race, and will surely remain in the list of Best Picture winners — however irrationally cynics suggest that the very patronage of Harvey Weinstein makes it an easy awards grab. It’s not really the film’s achievement, but yes, there’s something cheekily, romantically subversive about a mostly silent, black-and-white comedy — a curio, yes, but a proud and perceptive one — winning the Academy’s top honor at a time when commercial filmmaking is still as firmly in a biggerbetterfastermore state of mind as it was in 1929.
And even if it’s the film’s American setting and cultural history that hits most voters where they live, there’s something excitingly progressive about a French production landing the prize when global financing is making notions of national cinema ever more permeable and heterogeneous: it’s about bloody time a film that doesn’t identify chiefly as American or British won Best Picture, and even if “The Artist”‘s subtitles are still comfortingly English, it’s at least a compromised step in the right direction.
It’s not often the Academy lands upon a frontrunner that allows them to honor traditional Hollywood storytelling, ballsy art house individualism and a touch of world-cinema exoticism in one fell swoop: projecting how the film might age is a fool’s errand, but when the backlash grudgingly subsides, I’d wager that a number of usually opposed Oscar-watching factions will remain quite happy with this one. For now, however, I have another bet on my mind.
The charms of “The Artist” and its attractive leads are self-evident. But the fact remains that I sat through the last hour of the movie waiting impatiently for it to end already.
This, pretty much. I don’t begrudge the film’s success, but for a movie that depends on being a delight, I guess it just wasn’t for me. On a more pointed note, though, the score drove me crazy. Regardless, I’m glad this article was written, and done do well. And good luck (not that you’ll need it) on the bet, Guy!
This score is somehow eligible, whereas the score for Black Swan was not. Just because this film is cute and fluffy, and that film most certainly is not? F*ck you, Harvey Weinstein, for playing on the idea that voters desire to punish good filmmaking. You’ve proved your point. The Academy couldn’t identify quality if it stood right in front of them.
Agh. The Artist is a far superior film to Black Swan.
Couldn’t agree more, Frank Lee.
Johnnybon: Not that they have much in common, but no.
Thank you, and well said. When a movie gains so much hype and exposure, it becomes very difficult, perhaps impossible, for its image not to be skewed into something it’s not. The film may be simple on the surface, yes, but it’s also stunningly, beautifully put together in a way that recalls the ease of a true Hollywood classic, as well as having a very interesting and unique meta-conceit of a world that is literally silent, to us AND to its characters. The way Hazanavicius plays with this device and many more is enjoyable and exciting.
People forget, too, that it’s a Cannes winner, that it finished on Sight and Sound’s Top 10 poll, and that it’s one of the absolute best reviewed and most lauded movies of the year. One has the right not to like the film, but it’s no less qualified than past winners like “Slumdog Millionaire” or “The Hurt Locker.” When this is all over, people will look back and see what a truly unique and wonderful winner “The Artist” was.
I had the same odds as yon on The King’s Speech last year after placing my bet after Telluride. I was planning a similar coup with The Artist at 16-1 but the betting firm had closed my account calling it “a trading decision”. I do have bets elsewhere on Davis (3-1) and Scorsese (20-1) though so hopeful of one win.
Next time bet more so you can buy Lasik surgery.
I wouldn’t have Lasik surgery with all the money in the world.
Lasik is the best thing I ever did.
Are you sure? Because…”The Artist is a far superior film to Black Swan.”
I will not deny that award fatigue is probably playing a role in this, but The Artist is one of those films that looks worse every time I think about it, although I enjoyed when I saw it (not that long ago, only 3 weeks), looking more shallow, gimmicky and manipulative.
Mind you, it’s not the only Oscar-nominated movie in which this happened (past examples would include Avatar, Into The Wild and The Lives of Others, to name a few), but seems clear to me it wouldn’t resist a serious analysis.
If I were an Academy member, The Artist would get my #2 vote on the preferential ballot right after my #1 choice The Tree of Life, and thus my ballot would ultimately likely help it win – and I would be quite happy with that.
No picture has charmed and moved me as playfully and directly. Simple? maybe, but also simply perfect. Undiminished on repeat viewing too.
“It’s because I have money on it.”
I love you. I hope you publish something I can purchase soon enough.
Beautifully written and very thorough piece. I have no money on it, but I will nevertheless be enjoying its sweep immensely tomorrow night. And no matter which categories it wins or loses, the filmmakers have been the picture of grace throughout the season. Couldn’t be happier for them.
I always seem to suffer from awards season fatigue with any film in position to win Best Picture. “Slumdog Millionaire”, “The Hurt Locker”, “The King’s Speech” and then “The Artist” this year are all films that I didn’t groove with because I was putting massive expectations on each and was ready to pounce on them for not being good enough. Once I was able to watch them again, removed from the hype of awards season, I found that I actually enjoy these movies (In the case of “Slumdog”, I would say it’s one of my favorites from that year). Do I think they all deserved to win, not really (certainly not with “Hurt Locker” and “King’s Speech”), but they’re all perfectly good films that I’m glad I got to see.
At the suggestion of a friend, who’d seen the film and loved it, I decided to give “The Artist” another chance, and did my very best to push all of my jaded awards season cynicism out of the way and attempt to enjoy the film on its own merits. I was quite pleased to find that the pattern continued, and that I rather enjoyed watching “The Artist” the second time around. It’s not my favorite film of the year by a mile, and I’ll still be upset if it’s simple by design but unworthy script triumphs over the script to my favorite film of the year (the only category I’m truly invested in), but I have no hard feelings about it’s inevitable triumph, and will surely get pleasure out of viewing it in the future.
The Artist is one of the few front runners for Best Picture in recent years that I haven’t felt any backlash toward. I enjoyed the hell out of it, and have no problem with it winning tomorrow night. As someone else already mentioned, I’d probably put it as my #2 on that ballot just behind The Tree of Life. But yeah, I was charmed.
Like Frank Lee/Conor, the last third or so is an obstacle for me. I’ve seen it three times now and each time I start off feeling guilty for having dismissed it before…then the last act hits, and I remember my grievances. For me it ultimately just doesn’t work because the shift to pathos and minor tragedy is not grounded in characters I care about (practically at all): the dramatic “who bought my auctioned stuff!” close feels to me as bloated as Tears of Love feels to the 3 people who see it, and the great shot of Valentin looking into his drink-pooled reflection is pure empty signifier, up there with the war horse from War Horse. (“Look at that marvellous English horse!” / “Look at that marvellous German horse!” / “Why that’s my ‘orse!” / “This is my granddaughter’s horse, oui!”)
But taste is a big deal: unlike some, I don’t think of The Departed as minor Scorsese; I think No Country is a fairly lazy adaptation, however solid it turned out; I found Slumdog abysmal; I thought Frost/Nixon, not The Reader, was the true embarrassment that year; and I don’t think it’s a shame to recognize The Artist over, say, Hugo, with which I also have serious structural problems. I’ve come to accept the backlash to the backlash to the backlash scenario as being nobody’s fault, really — just an unfortunate by-product of the season being so damn long. Someone like me can start off thinking The Artist is pretty OK in September only to be nauseated by a mere mention of it in February.
In any case — great piece, Guy, as always.
I think The Artist is a charming film. But I think all the awards it’s getting is overkill. And when I think directors like Kieslowski, Kurosawa and Bergman never received a best director I really have a problem with Hazanivicius winning over the others in the category.
Where can one even bet on things like this? Someone please let me know.
I used Paddy Power. But most big online bookies will take bets on the Oscars.
I didn’t know you can bet on them in September though, I will have to keep an eye out.
According to Oddschecker’s bet history The Artist was 4-1 with Paddy Power on September 4 so you must’ve placed the bet early in September and just in time!
Really? Maybe it was earlier. I’d forgotten I’d even done it!
“We can make anything thing we want to”. This quote pretty much sums up why I loved both The Artist and War Horse (which, after “The Tree of Life”, are my two favorite films this year).
While many seem to see both films as overly sanguine pieces of sugar candy, to me, The Artist and War Horse are two of the ballsiest movies made this year. Both films (but “War Horse” in particular) are some of the most aggressively old-fashioned pieces of cinema I have seen in quite some time, which in an age where infants are practically born with cynicism glands, is a pretty brave thing to do.
I also have to say that I am somewhat disheartened by the automatic pejorative connotation associated with the word “sentimentalism”. I agree at times, when used as a barbiturate to quell all audience fears of where the narrative may be heading, sentimentalism is a cheap “path of least resistance” tool meant to send everywhere home smiling. When it is sincere though, or so incredibly overwhelming that it is obviously a deep held conviction of the artist (a la Frank Capra), I think it is something to be admired, at the very least for the pure insanity of maintaining sentiment in world that is so frequently cruel.
Great piece, as always.
I saw The Artist for the second time a couple of days ago. I found the first half hour or so entirely charming and funny and if it kept up that energy for its whole running time, it would be outright excellent. Unfortunately, a second viewing confirmed for me that after Valentin goes bankrupt, the film sags badly. It could have had a good 15 minutes cut from the mid section and been much better for it.
Having said that, I mostly agree with your reasons here. It is a wonderful quirk to see a silent black and white film win Best Picture. And it is a gateway to silent films as well (I have since picked up the restored Metropolis for the sole reason that The Artist made me want to check out ‘real’ silent movies).
So, though it is slight and has some pacing problems, it’s not a bad pick for Best Picture at all.
Fantastic article.
It’s going to be The Artist. No doubt about it. Should it be The Artist? Not in my opinion no.
Sure, fine. A lot of people feel that way. I’m more interested to hear people’s reasons why.
I’d prefer a Moneyball win, but I’m fine with the predetermined outcome this year.
That’s exactly how I feel, same movies and everything. The Artist isn’t my first choice, but I’ll be happy for it when it wins, because I really liked it.
Honestly, most years are like that for me. I don’t know if there was ever a year where one and only one outcome would make me satisfy me.
Sorry, “would satisfy me.” It sounds a wee bit dirty the other way.