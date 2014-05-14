Why Jane Lynch is the Coolest of All Funny People

Jane Lynch has always struck me as a very candid, un-self-consciously funny person. She's the kind of person who seems approachable because she's so comfortably aware of herself. In the new show “It Got Better,” an L/Studio docuseries by executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, we hear from some famous folks and learn how they came into their adult sexual identities. Future episodes include Tim Gunn, Laverne Cox, Tegan & Sara, George Takei, and Jason Collins, but this first installment with Lynch proves she's as cool, real, and readily articulate as you hoped she would be.