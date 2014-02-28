Why Jason Momoa said no to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’s’ Drak the Destroyer

(CBR) For a while, Jason Momoa seemed like the prime candidate to play Drax in James Gunn”s “Guardians of the Galaxy”. Rumors began circulating about a year ago that the Conan actor was a frontrunner for the role ultimately filled by Dave Bautista. Not long after, it was announced that Momoa had dropped out of contention. But why?

“I think it”s perfectly cast,” Momoa told Zap2It. “Dave is perfect for that role, for Drax. It didn”t really fit in my time because I”ve done so many things where I don”t say much and I”m colored up and I have my shirt off again. I made a conscious choice to turn down some movies that were action-based to direct “Road to Paloma” so people could see that side.”

He also said he wanted his kids to see him in different kinds of roles. “I want my children to see their father happy,” he said. “It”s not that it”s not a good role, it just wasn”t the right thing. I was on “Stargate: Atlantis” for four years playing a similar character called Ronon, who was an alien who didn”t say much and grunted. I”ve been there and done that, whether people have seen it or not. You want to stretch.”

Even though he didn”t think the part was for him, Momoa does have fond memories of his screen test with Chris Pratt. “One of the funnest auditions I”ve ever done in my life was with him,” he said. “He”s phenomenal. He”s going to kill it. It”s going to be amazing. It”s a whole Han Solo vibe. It”s going to be a phenomenal movie. I”m glad that he is the lead of that. He”s funny as hell, man. He can improv; he just acts circles around me. It was really, really fantastic.”