Why ‘Labor Of Love’ will be the most important film in M. Night Shyamalan’s career

“Citizen Kane” holds such a monumental place in our popular culture that whether or not you’ve seen the film, you most likely know the film’s “big secret,” since like “Psycho” and “Planet Of The Apes” and “The Empire Strikes Back,” the film practically embodies the idea of a film built on a twist or a surprise or a reveal, and those things have been parodied and re-stated and borrowed from endlessly by now.
In the case of “Kane,” the entire film is built around a search for meaning in the final words of a dying mogul, and it is only in the film’s closing moments that the meaning of the cryptic word “Rosebud” is revealed. It all goes back to a pivotal moment in childhood, a lost sled that he misses still. So many people are defined by a few particular moments along the way, and one of the biggest questions in life is whether we would be different people if a few key things that happened a different way at key turning points in our lives. It’s easy to pinpoint those moments in a movie, but for someone’s real life, it can be far more difficult. However, in the case of M. Night Shyamalan, I think there is a pivotal moment that pushed him in the direction he’s been heading for most of his career, and in a surprise twist, it looks like he’s about to get a chance to go back and try again.
For Shyamalan, everything changed when “The Sixth Sense” was released and he was a sudden overnight sensation. For most people, that was their introduction to his work, and when he ended up on the cover of Newsweek, where they declared him “The New Spielberg?”, it helped cement the narrative that he had come out of nowhere, fully formed and awesome.
The truth, though, is that by the time Shyamalan made “The Sixth Sense,” he was already several films into his career. His first film, “Praying With Anger,” was a very small and self-financed effort, and the movie he made for Miramax, “Wide Awake,” was an enormously frustrating experience for him, and the final film didn’t really reflect what he set out to make. There was one chance for him to make something that would be exactly what he wanted to make, and he pinned all his hopes on a spec script he wrote called “Labor Of Love.”
At the time, he was still willing to take assignments as a writer, and he did some work on the early drafts of “Stuart Little.” But he knew that the only way he could every truly get his voice into the finished film was to direct his own work, and “Labor Of Love” was set up at Fox for him to direct. It’s a lovely script about a guy who is gutted when his wife dies. He had made her all sorts of promises while she was alive, and never followed up on any of them. At one point, she asked him if he was willing to walk across the country for her, and he said yes. Looking for a way to prove his love through a gesture, he decides to do exactly that: walk across the country. He ends up becoming a national news story in the process, and he also impacts dozens of lives. It’s a very human story, and it’s not built around some big third-act twist. Instead, it’s all character, all about someone wrestling with grief but on a large scale.
The thing is, before Shyamalan got the film in front of the camera, the development process went south. He started working with Fox on the film in the mid-’90s, and it dragged on for years. After seeing “Wide Awake” turn into a film he didn’t care for, he wasn’t able to do the same thing to “Labor Of Love,” and by the time he sold “The Sixth Sense,” he had already decided that “Labor Of Love” was a dead issue. He had to leave it behind, and then “The Sixth Sense” became a massive hit, and starting with “Unbreakable,” Shyamalan instituted a policy that defined him for many years afterwards. He refused to take any script notes at all. What he wrote was what he would shoot, and he was the only person who could decide that something needed to be changed. He was so wounded by the process that he withdrew from it altogether.
If you want to see where that eventually led him, you should read the book “The Man Who Heard Voices,” a behind-the-scenes look at the nightmarish production of “Lady In The Water.” It is a damning portrait of a filmmaker so sensitive and bruised that he’s unable to collaborate in any meaningful way. Success gave him plenty of room to demand certain things, and the result was a filmmaker who was increasingly out of touch with the talent that launched him in the first place. His last original script, “The Happening,” was so wrong-headed that it’s become a cult comedy classic, and the demands that were attached to that script when he was trying to set it up as a spec were pretty remarkable. It was also the last time he was given that much freedom.
So now we get word that that Shyamalan has managed to finally get the script for “Labor Of Love” back from Fox, and Emmett/Furla/Oasis will end up financing the film for him to direct with Bruce Willis set to star.
It’s an interesting move. It reunites him with the star of his two most successful films, creatively speaking, and if he goes back to the script he originally wrote, then we’ll get a film told in the voice that first launched him to success. While I’m not sure he can ever write another script like this, the idea of him shooting this one finally is exciting. According to the story that Mike Fleming ran today, Fox still technically controls the script, but they’re in the process of working that out. If this ends up being distributed by Fox, that’s going to bring the whole thing full-circle in a way that almost feels like it’s right out of a Shyamalan script.
This is an important moment for him. This script has been that nagging unfinished business that he’s always had lurking out there, and now he’s in a position where audiences laugh when his name shows up in a trailer and studios actively hide his involvement when they’re selling a film. That’s a long way for him to have fallen, but I have to believe that the writer whose work knocked me out so much when I first started reading it back in ’97 is still in there somewhere, and this seems like a bold way to try to reconnect with who he was at that point.
The biggest twist of all would be if he manages to remind audiences what they liked about his work in the first place.
In the meantime, he’s got the pilot episode of “Wayward Pines” coming soon, as well as a micro-budget film he’s been teasing on Twitter for a while now.
Intriguing. Here’s hoping it’s a rousing creative and commercial success so we can finally get the rest of that “Unbreakable” trilogy.
The plot for this felt outdated when I read it around 2000 – A guy has to make up for not giving his wife everything he promised her.
From what I remember, the thing that’s used to show all the stuff she did “for him” was getting him some bread on her morning jogs.
He has to walk across the entire country for her …and she buys him bread, during her usual morning routine.
It felt like another “Make-Men-Feel-Bad” movie, in the vein of the numerous films devoted to tearing down the male leads for “working too much”.
Thank you Drew. Thank you for writing an un-bias article on M Night Shyamalan, you continue to show your professional manor. It’s the reason you are the single, only film critic I follow actively.
Every time I see a story on Shyamalan these days it’s so damn hateful and angry, it seems like the writer has been personally slighted by the filmmaker. And while you mention his fall, as it were, it comes from a professional place and a place of genuine hope.
“Labor Of Love” is one of my favorite scripts I’ve ever read, and Shyamalan has remained one of my favorite directors out there. I am beyond delighted to hear that he’s going back to this one. And I once again applaud your professionalism and writing ability.
M. Night used to be one of my favorite young directors. But not anymore.
I don’t feel personally slighted by him. I just gave up on hoping that his next movie would be the one that brought him back to a creative high. You only get so many chances as a commercial artist to achieve greatness. He had his chance. He squandered it. And he has no one to blame but himself.
I’m not angry at all. I’m just finished giving him the benefit of the doubt.
This was a really great article
After the unspeakable THE LAST AIRBENDER the only time Shyamalan should be allowed on a set is if he’s getting coffee.
He will never have a better piece of source material to make his masterpiece, and his utter ineptitude sunk it.
He didn’t realise that the reason LORD OF THE RINGS became a masterpiece is that it had three great writers working on that script for EVERY SINGLE DAY of the production; refining it, trying new things and being humble enough to fail and do something different to knock that thing into shape.
I have no doubt that Shyamalan wrote one draft of the AIRBENDER script, declared it perfect then went into production. The results were seen in the utter fiasco that ended up onscreen.
He hasn’t even had the decency to apologise for screwing up what should have been the greatest film franchise since STAR WARS.
That movie made over $300 million dollars worldwide and was considered a hit, so I doubt he has too many regrets about making it.
And just because you’re a huge Airbender fan doesn’t mean he owes anyone an apology, neither does George Lucas or anyone else. Grow up.
Colin’s point is still valid, Last Airbender, despite it’s over seas success was total rubbish. So calm down, and say hi to your mother for me.
If The Last Airbender had no fans, he never would have been asked to make the film. If the film is considered a travesty by its core fans, and the responsibility for that falls on the director, then he does owe them some sort of apology. You don’t make something like Airbender a true hit without its core fan base. This has been proven over and over again, and yet people like Shyamalan seem completely blind to that reality. You don’t need to pander to them, but you also should crap all over the property either.
Don’t feed the trolls!
Nice article, Drew. Thanks for putting this story in such detailed perspective. I hope Shyamalan makes a serious comeback one day. I hope this movie is it. But I’ve been waiting for his return to form for a while now. (It’s probably promising this has nothing to do with SF/F/H or a twist.)
I too kept hoping his next movie would be his big comeback. And with each one there was always some factor that could play a part, similar to your last sentence.
For The Happening, it was a return to dark story material, and an R rating. Could this be his big return? Nope.
For The Last Airbender it was adapting a franchise not based on his original work. This would be the movie to bring him back to the mainstream. Nope.
After Earth was a movie that didn’t feature any twists and was based on a script that he did not write himself. Hopefully this would allow him to shine as a director. Not a disaster, but certainly no triumph.
At what point does someone stop giving him a pass? Stop making excuses for him? Stop hoping that the next one will be different because…?
I see a Similarity between M.N. Shyamalan and David O. Selsnick. Selsnick spent the rest of his career trying to Top GWTW and never managed it. It seems to me that Shyamalan’s trying to do the same re “The Sixth Sense” and (SO FAR), coming up short.
Sounds like an extended version of the Forrest Gump scene…..or more recently, the book “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry”.
might end up being a good movie, but I doubt it’ll be a financial success
Am I the only person on earth who likes Wide Awake? I ball my eyes out watching that.
That sounds impressive and painful.
I really hope Shyamalan can have a comeback with this. I respect and enjoy The Sixth Sense, I absolutely love Unbreakable (it’s actually one of my favorite movies) and I unironically like The Village. Never have I seen such a promising director fall so far.
I love The Village as well…I couldn’t stand it the first time I saw it (I avoided every spoiler, but figured out the twist about 20 minutes in and that really bothered me).
But knowing the end, it’s less about the twist and more about the intricacies of maintaining a massive lie. It’s very well-written.
I love The Village! I always felt that film had a bad wrap. Sure, the “twist ending” is obvious half way in, but I always felt that wasn’t the point of the movie–it was Bryce Dallas Howard’s character overcoming the limitations of her blindness.
I’ll pile on here. I think The Village is terrific. The way Shyamalan builds tension in that film is pretty amazing. The scene at the end where the two boys leave Howard in the forest alone because of their fear is pretty unbearable in the best possible way.
I’m not sure why the movie gets such a bad rap. I mean it isn’t perfect (Brody’s character skews a little too cliche), but the acting, directing, cinematography, and score are all top-notch. Also, I think it has some really compelling and intelligent things to say about isolationist politics, the fallacy of cultural nostalgia, and human nature in general.
It’s one of the most overly sappy scripts ever written. And that isn’t hyperbole. I remember when you originally reviewed it, Drew. I’ve read it since and, understanding how fallible Night is in the interim, realize this is so bad for him to make on so many levels. It just has the trappings of a melodramatic Nicholas Sparks novel, but without the understandings of why Nicholas Sparks movies continue to draw in crowds. It’s melodramatic to the millionth. I hate to be so negative, but this is not a good idea!
I think Shyamalan’s biggest issue, and likely the reason why he will likely never find his footing without changing, is that he can’t take any criticism. He isolates himself in a way that works against fruitful collaboration and surrounds himself with yes-men. Look at any great filmmaker and they are only as good as those with whom they collaborate. Many great directors work over and over with some of the same people because they recognize qualities in those people that complement their own. Think Spielberg and Williams or Scorsese and Schoonmaker. At the moment, I don’t think Shyamalan has the ability to form a long-standing collaborative partnership like those.
