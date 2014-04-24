Why not watch this video of ‘Frozen’ characters doing the ‘Thriller’ dance

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Where do people find the time for this stuff?” is a question I ask myself all day, every day, and it is a question I will likely continue to ask myself in perpetuity until the end of time. But hey, what the hell, right? Some crafty person made this video of the “Frozen” characters dancing to Michael Jackson's “Thriller,” and it is delightful and frivolous and strange and a perfect waste of 2 1/2 minutes that you were probably just gonna spend browsing Facebook anyway.

Folllow RIOT on Twitter