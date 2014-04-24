Why not watch this video of ‘Frozen’ characters doing the ‘Thriller’ dance

#Frozen #Disney #Michael Jackson
04.24.14 4 years ago

“Where do people find the time for this stuff?” is a question I ask myself all day, every day, and it is a question I will likely continue to ask myself in perpetuity until the end of time. But hey, what the hell, right? Some crafty person made this video of the “Frozen” characters dancing to Michael Jackson's “Thriller,” and it is delightful and frivolous and strange and a perfect waste of 2 1/2 minutes that you were probably just gonna spend browsing Facebook anyway.

Folllow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen#Disney#Michael Jackson
TAGSAnnaDISNEYELSAFROZENFrozen moviemichael jacksonPrincess AnnaQueen ElsaRIOTThriller

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP