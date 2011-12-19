Why is Madonna’s ‘Masterpiece’ ineligible for the Best Original Song Oscar?

Though Madonna is clearly beloved by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – having been nominated for a total of six Golden Globes (five for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and one for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy/Musical) and won once (in the latter category for “Evita”) – the venerable performer simply can’t catch a break from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Case in point: “Masterpiece”, the Material Girl’s now-Golden Globe-nominated song contribution to her second directorial effort “W.E.”, was not among the 39 tunes announced by the Academy today as eligible for next year’s Best Original Song Oscar. So what gives? Was it something she said?
As it turns out, the snub isn’t personal – “Masterpiece” really isn’t eligible. See, in order to qualify for the category, the song in question needs to:
a) Consist of words and music, both of which are original and used specifically for the film; and
b) Be used either in the body of the film, or as the “first music cue” in the closing credits (i.e. the first song that plays once the screen fades to black).
The latter of the above two criteria appears to be the problem for “Masterpiece”, which isn’t featured in the context of the film itself and also happens to be the second song featured during the movie’s closing crawl. (The first being a continuation of composer Abel Korzeniowski’s score.)
Maybe the Oscar-obsessed Weinsteins figured the Academy would overlook the established rules when coming up with the Best Original Song eligibles – you know, because they’re the Weinsteins? Or were they simply unaware of the Academy’s specific requirements before sending out those “Masterpiece”-touting “W.E.” screeners?
In any case, looks like poor old Madge is once again being denied the opportunity to add “Oscar nominee/winner” to her substantial list of accomplishments (particularly given that “W.E.” isn’t expected to pick up nods in any of the major categories), a designation that I can’t imagine she isn’t at least a little bit hungry for (she is Madonna, after all).
But hey, buck up kiddo; there’s always next year. And just remember – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves you no matter what.
What do you think of the Academy’s Best Original Song rules? Should the eligibility requirements be loosened? Sound off with your comments below!
masterpiece is the best song of the golden globe list!
the accademy, hate madonna…!
no problem…madonna sell her music, many accademy films not have a pubblic success!
madonna is a Masterpiece…accademy award or not!
This is plain ridiculous. My vote goes to Madge.
It’s a travesty as it really is the best song. However rules are rules and it’s the stupid stuffed shirts at the Academy your dealing with here so basically no deal! I disagree with your remark about W.E. not being likely to get consideration for other awards though. The predictions are that Arianne Phillips will receive a nod for Best Costume design and possibly Abel Kirzeniowski for the Score.
You’re right, Darolo…I should have been more clear. What I meant was any of the MAJOR categories. I’ve added that qualifier to the article. Thank you.
Well this just shows how much Madonna dose not really care about awards and stuff lol she only really care about what she thinks and then hers fans she never been about sucking up To the critics like alot of artists and actors do.. Shes always been about making what she want to see and the music she whats to hear not about what the critics wants to see or hear.
F*ck the Academy!!!!!!!
If the song is anywhere in the movie, even at the very end of 5 minutes of credits, it ought to be eligible.
Outrageous! Ok, lets say that’s true, then why in the world did the accademy let the song be nominated in the first place??? later take it back? seems like the accademy hates madonna and they just wanted her to be ridiculized. My vote goest to Madonna- Masterpice no matter what. It is a BEAUTIFUL song!
I think it should be eligible, it’s an excellent song, that’s why it won the Golden Globe :)
She should’ve been nominated for Dangerous Game, I will never forgive her for not promoting that film properly, failing to see the silver linings (she was pissed at Abel Ferrara for over-editing the final thing, you can tell he used a chainsaw but Madonna got good reviews which should be the most important thing and she failed to see that) and I will never forgive the Hollywood foreign press for not sticking up for her, and for not nominate her in the Drama category when her performance there was much better than the one she gave in Evita
I agree in the sense that Madonna could probably have helped Dangerous Game become a cult classic faster and better known among her fan base where it is still shamefully neglected. Of course not being any more commercial than any of Ferrara’s other films, as much as I love them, she didn’t do that much to effect it at the box office one way or the other.
Ferrara has also acknowledged that she and Russo were the only ones that didn’t know their scripted lines would never be used and that she acted as she did out of a sense of betrayal. Which is probably very close to the truth although I don’t accept his excuse that it was OK because she was being paid 4 million and was treated like royalty on the set. In any case, there was such mutual respect between them before this all went down and I am glad to see that his comments on Madonna seem to have softened considerably in the last couple years. He must respect her more as a director than actor (being clean and sober helps also !). Hopefully they will be able to move on and work together in some capacity again.
I find it hard to believe she wrote it. She steals everything doesn’t she? Bad lyrics contribution maybe, but she is notorious for putting her name on other peoples creative genius.