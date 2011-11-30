Why was Van Halen MIA at the Grammy Nominations Concert?

So why was Van Halen a no-show at the Grammy Nominations Concert Live Tuesday night?
While the Recording Academy, to its credit, never uttered the words Van Halen, rumors had been flying that the band would announce its reunion on the show. In an October press release, the Academy touted that the TV show would “feature a special live announcement from a truly iconic group regarding their historic band reunion set to take place” at the Grammys.
After we all started guessing, the Academy later tweeted, “Does this hint make u wanna ‘Jump” and ‘Dance The Night Away?”” No ambiguity there.
The band, with original lead singer David Lee Roth, has signed a new deal with Interscope Records, following its departure from Warner Bros. after 35 years. The quartet is rumored to be finishing up a new album, the first full set with Roth since 1984.
So where were they? We asked The Recording Academy chairman Neil Portnow after the show. “What happened was very simple,” he says. “In the world of creativity, everything is fluid. In the process of discussions that we had been having with an expectation that perhaps we would be at a point tonight where the artist involved and we, moving forward, would be ready to announce [a reunion], they weren”t quite at that point. So it”s live television, we go on to the next act. It”s rock and roll and so on. That being said, we were genuine about the intention and we are genuine about the discussion.”
So what does this mean for planting the seed in our heads that Van Halen will perform on the Feb. 12 Grammy Awards? Portnow merely said, “We”ll see what happens.”
We”ll try to get more from Van Halen”s management on Wednesday.
Is Michael Anthony going to be back? Otherwise not interested.
That’s a big no. While I’d never say never, the chances of that are EXTREMELY unlikely. The line-up that signed to Interscope is David Lee Roth, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Eddie’s son Wolfgang filling in for Michael on bass, whose hanging out in Chickenfoot.
I’m confused. If it’s the lineup with Wolfgang, where is “reunion” coming from? They already got back together. Heck they were touring together not 3 years ago. I mean, ok, sure, they are back – again – and maybe this time actually doing a new album, but come on, it’s not that big a deal.
It’s no real reunion without Michael Anthony anyway. They can prattle on all they want about how it’s even better now, he’s as much a part of “classic” Van Halen as the rest of them.
exactly right.
…As Diamond Dave says…3 parts original…on part inevitable…
…and two parts missing.
First missing part: Anthony. Wolfgang Van Halen is as much a substitute as Jason Bonham is when he fills in for his dad during one of Led Zeppelins very infrequent reunions. That is to say, the lineage is there, and he’s technically competent, but it ain’t the same thing. Michael Anthony may have been overshadowed by his three bandmates (who wouldn’t be) but he’s an essential part of the “classic” Van Halen sound nonetheless, particularly on backing vocals. And he is pointedly still alive and kicking, which makes this an even bigger farce.
Missing part 2 is, like it or not, Hagar. Yes, he’s not “Classic” Van Halen, and yes, there are plenty of fans who mark the band’s real demise when he joined, but there’s no getting around the fact that he was there – as singer, songwriter, and musician – during the bands second coming. You don’t have to like it, but you can’t deny it.
A real renion would somehow involve all these clowns together. If David Lee Roth and Sammy Hagar can manager to put up with each other for one joint solo tour they can pull it off now too. It’d be sensational for the fans, and a license to print money for the band. I know it will never happen….just like this “reunion” isn’t really happening either.
MGIXIAN- Michael Anthony was the only bassist I have ever know in a band. Except Geddy Lee and Gene Simmons. Today, I don’t care who the bassist is. It is about the drummer and singer.
From what I understand, Van Halen wasn’t the only group expected that didn’t show… As I understand it, the Beach Boys and one or two others were likewise expected, but didn’t show.