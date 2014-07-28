Exclusive: Get loud for NatGeo’s ‘Wicked Tuna North Vs. South’ poster

07.28.14 4 years ago

Grab your harpoons and get ready: the “Wicked Tuna North Vs. South” series is on its way to the National Geographic Channel in less than three weeks.

HitFix exclusively reveals the poster for the spinoff to one of NatGeo's most popular reality shows, which hits TV on Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. EST.

Season 3 of “Wicked Tuna” was its highest rated (and most wicked) of the series yet, so now the show will pit Gloucester's finest against some Southerners in some waters fans (and the fishermen) have never seen before.

“Born and bred in the South,” a release says of their competition, they “play by their own set of rules.”

Click the image below for a higher-resolution version.

