Wilco extends tour with new March dates

01.05.10 9 years ago
Wilco has extended its spring tour with an East coast swing that starts March 22. The shows, billed as “An Evening with Wilco,” begin at the Fillmore in Miami Beach, Fla. and multiple nights at Montclair, N.J”s Wellmont Theater before wrapping at Carnegie Music Hall in Pittsburgh. Following the U.S. dates, Wilco will head for an already announced swing through Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
 
Tickets for the new dates  go on sale Jan. 6 through wilcoworld.net.
Wilco”s Jeff Tweedy is also producing an album for Mavis Staples for Anti- Records, as well as working on the band”s new album, according to Billboard.

