Wilco takes a year off from Solid Sound Festival, vows 2013 return

Wilco will return with its Solid Sound Festival in 2013 after taking this year off.

The group announced the hiatus on its website, but added that the band will play a summer concert to benefit MASS MoCA, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Mass.

Solid Sound Festival 3 will take place June 21-23, 2013 at MASS MoCa.

Wilco introduced the Solid Sound Festival in 2010, with the first event featuring the band as well as such acts as Mavis Staples, The Autumn Defense , The Nels Cline Singers and Kristen Schaal.

Wilco”s manager Tony Margherita, told JamBase that the decision to take 2012 off from the festival “was not an easy one…However, with the release of Wilco”s latest album, ‘The Whole Love” on their own newly launched label, followed by a lot of touring both home and away, well, we”ve had a pretty crazy year. All that factored in to deciding that the best thing for us and fort he festival would be to give ourselves enough time and energy to really focus on making Solid Sound 2013 the best one yet.”

He stressed that the band was well aware of the financial impact on the MASS MoCa by its decision. “It is our hope and intention that this summer”s benefit concert will lessen that impact and present Wilco with another opportunity to bring our fans to a place that is very dear to us.”

Wilco’s new largely sold-out tour starts Thursday in Denver, Colo. at the Fillmore Auditorium.