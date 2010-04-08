Wilco (The Festival): Chicago rockers curate their own fest

#Wilco
04.08.10 8 years ago

Wilco may not be hitting the East Coast much in its national tour this go-round, but when the band does, they’ll do it in style. The Chicago-based rockers have introduced the Solid Sound Festival, to run Aug. 13-15 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Mass.

The three-day event will naturally be headlined by the band, and will feature “music, art, comedy, interactivity and more,” according to a post on Wilco’s website. The only other musical acts announced so far are from Wilco members’ side projects: Glenn Kotche’s On Fillmore, The Nels Cline Singers, The Autumn Defense featuring John Stirratt and Pat Sansone and Mikael Jorgensen’s Pronto.

And for how-to and gear-heads, there’s the Solid Sound Stompbox Station, “an interactive guitar pedal exhibit created and demonstrated by Wilco guitarist Nels Cline,” plus a concert-poster screening demonstration. Art lovers will have the world of the art museum’s campus.

Tickets go up this Friday (April 9) through wilcoworld.net and solidsoundfestival.com.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wilco
TAGSsolid sound festivalwilcowilco festivalwilco music festivalwilco solid soundwilco tourwilco tour dates

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP