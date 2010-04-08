Wilco (The Festival): Chicago rockers curate their own fest

Wilco may not be hitting the East Coast much in its national tour this go-round, but when the band does, they’ll do it in style. The Chicago-based rockers have introduced the Solid Sound Festival, to run Aug. 13-15 at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, Mass.

The three-day event will naturally be headlined by the band, and will feature “music, art, comedy, interactivity and more,” according to a post on Wilco’s website. The only other musical acts announced so far are from Wilco members’ side projects: Glenn Kotche’s On Fillmore, The Nels Cline Singers, The Autumn Defense featuring John Stirratt and Pat Sansone and Mikael Jorgensen’s Pronto.

And for how-to and gear-heads, there’s the Solid Sound Stompbox Station, “an interactive guitar pedal exhibit created and demonstrated by Wilco guitarist Nels Cline,” plus a concert-poster screening demonstration. Art lovers will have the world of the art museum’s campus.

Tickets go up this Friday (April 9) through wilcoworld.net and solidsoundfestival.com.