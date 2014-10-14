Wilco unveils details of 20th anniversary box set, announce Chicago residency

Wilco fans better start saving their money.

The veteran rockers are celebrating their 20th anniversary, and Jeff Tweedy and co. have plenty of celebrations planned. 

First and foremost will be the release of the 4-CD boxset “Alpha Mike Foxtrot,” which will include 77 rare studio and live tracks, including demos, cover songs and Tweedy solo tunes. The 4-LP version features fewer songs. 

For the more casual Wilco listeners, they're also releasing their first greatest hits collection, a 2-CD set titled “What”s Your 20.” It features such fan favorites as “Passenger Side,” “California Stars,” “A Shot in the Arm,” “Heavy Metal Drummer” and “Wilco (the Song).”

You can get the details and pre-order both collections here.

Wilco will also be playing a residency (dubbed the Wilco Winterlude) in their hometown of Chicago, where they'll perform at Riviera Theatre on December 6, 8, 9, 11 and 12. They're promising a different setlist for each peformance. 

Both “Alpha” and “What's Your 20” will be released November 27.

What's your favorite Wilco song?

