Wilco updates summer tour dates

Wilco won’t be hosting their Solid Sound music festival this year, so their hands are a little more free to tack on some more summer tour dates.

The band kicks off their trek — in support, in part, of latest “The Whole Love” — on May 10, and have added on a big stop in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl in September. They’re also hitting up major events like the Hangout Music Festival and the Newport Folk Festival, and have double-dates at Red Rocks and in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

Most tickets are already on sale, check out all onsales at the band’s website.

The band recently posted their thoughts on the passing of Levon Helm, but this month, the group is also celebrating the 10-year anniversary of breakout “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot.”

5/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ Arkansas Music Pavilion

5/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Sloss Furnaces

5/12 – Jackson, MS @ Thalia Mara Hall

5/14 – Tampa, FL @ Morsani Hall

5/15 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

5/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

5/18 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

5/19 – Memphis, TN @ Mud Island Amphitheatre

6/22 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

6/23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

6/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden %

6/26 – Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden %

6/28 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewery %

7/01 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park %

7/02 – Rochester, MN @ Mayo Civic Center Auditorium %

7/03 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

7/07 – Sioux City, IA @ Saturday in the Park

7/08 – Geneva, IL @ Fifth Third Bank Ballpark @ $

7/15 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

7/17 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

7/18 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

7/19 – Charlottesville, VA @ nTelos Wireless Pavilion !

7/21 – Camden, NJ @ XPoNential Festival

7/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park ^

7/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park !

7/27 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

7/28 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang !

7/29 – Essex Junction, VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo !

7/31 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA

8/01 – Hartford, CT @ The Bushnell !

8/03 – Rochester, NY @ Highland Bowl !

8/04 – Columbus, OH @ LC Pavilion !

9/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

* = w/ Punch Brothers

# = w/ Dr. Dog

% = w/ Blitzen Trapper

@ = w/ Andrew Bird

$ = w/ The Congregation

! = w/ Lee Ranaldo

^ = w/ Lee Fields & the Expressions