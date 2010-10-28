Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, The Roots performing at Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear

Details have been pretty scant as far as what exactly is scheduled to take place at Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert’s Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear. At least, apparently, until now.

The Christian Science Monitor (via Daily Swarm) is reporting that the National Parks Service has posted the entire 60-page permit for the Oct. 30 Washington D.C. event — one page, of which, includes that The Roots, Jeff Tweedy with Mavis Staples and Sheryl Crow are all on slate to appear.

The hip-hop troupe will be warming up the crowd with a 40-minute performance, while collaborators Tweedy and Staples will get 10 in the middle. Crow, who is an outspoken activist herself, has a five-minute performances.

There are still open, to-be-determined spots for performers, so it gets us thinking: several of the above mentioned acts have performed on “The Daily Show” or “The Colbert Report” or have otherwise worked with the two comedians. Acts like Arcade Fire, Bruce Springsteen, the Hold Steady have been in their shows this year have been working and speaking on politics, perhaps they’d like on board?

Today’s shows have already been taped, so tonight there may be more information… or tomorrow will have an update on the leak.