‘Wild’ trailer reveals a de-glammed Reese Witherspoon hiking the pain away

Jean-Marc Vallée directed two actors to not only their first Oscar nominations last year, but their first wins, as “Dallas Buyers Club” stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto ended up walking away with gold that felt preordained early in the season. This year he could do the same for Reese Witherspoon, who won the Best Actress Oscar for “Walk the Line” back in 2005 and has a significant opportunity in “Wild” to remind us what she's capable of.
The poster arrived yesterday and today, the trailer. The film tells the true story of Cheryl Strayed, who in 1995 set out to exorcise herself of various demons – drug use, her mother's death, her unfortunate sexual escapades – by hiking the 2,600-mile Pacific Coast Trail, which stretches from the U.S.-Mexico border east of San Diego all the way to the Canadian border near Mt. Baker in Washington.
A few months back Vallée told Entertainment Weekly that Witherspoon “went method with the hair and no makeup” for the role. “We wanted to see Reese out there, not vain at all, not concerned with her image, and she went for it…It's a new Reese.”
It certainly sounds like a recipe for awards potential, and I think it's entirely possible we see this one pop up at the Telluride Film Festival in a couple months. It just feels like the right material for the Rockies. And while many eyes will certainly be on Witherspoon, I'm hearing Laura Dern could absolutely be in the supporting actress mix, so keep an eye out.
Check out the new trailer below and tell us what you think.
“Wild” opens in theaters on Dec. 5.
Looks like a poorer version of Tracks.Mia wasikowska was the bomb in that.Did you catch up with that Kris?
Saw it at Telluride. Wasn’t a huge fan but I liked it enough. Unfortunate that these superficially similar, but ultimately very different stories will be compared.
Not sure about “Tracks”, but this one is based on a true story and the book was a pretty big hit. I’m looking forward to it.
She looks solid for second nomination. However I am rooting for Chastain. No substitutes.
What is are “unfortunate sexual escapades”? I have had some sexual adventures, but none of them stand out in my mind as “unfortunate”. Unless you catch a disease, then who cares…it’s harmless fun. Women are really schizo when it comes to sex…what sad, damaged creatures.
Seemed to me the film was painting them in that light. But by all means, let’s make this an arbitrary battle of the sexes dispute. Not nearly enough of that around lately.
Well, fun or not, I think MOST people would agree shooting a bunch of heroin and banging strangers is not on the positive side of the “sexual escapade” spectrum. I get what you’re saying, but there is such a thing as a bad decision, even if the consequences aren’t life-threatening. It’s not healthy, mentally or otherwise.
I think the movie’s biggest asset may be Nick Hornby writing the screenply.
Looks like a female centered “Into the Wild” minus the whole dying thing.
Reese has an Oscar which should
have gone to Felicity Huffman. She
doesn’t need another. Now, Laura
Dern would be a deserving oscar
Winner….
I always thought Reese’s Oscar backlash was undeserved. She was completely unaffected, natural, and alive in Walk the Line. I much preferred her work than Huffman’s ACTING with a capital A.
That Oscar should have actually gone to Keira Knightley who delivered a naturalistic, human and utterly compelling performance as the iconic Lizzy Bennet in Pride and Prejudice. It’s the only performance (and movie) among the nominees that has positively endured the test of time. I would place Ms. Huffman second on the list.
I agree with Trance. My favorite of the five nominees that year was Keira. It was impossible not to fall in love with her in “Pride and Prejudice”
Not feeling it — looks entirely too self-aware but hey! Just might be what AMPAS is looking for. Reese, in my opinion, is a capable but limited actress but if actors like Matthew McConowhateverhisname get praise and accolades for doing the same intense ditzy schtick with that annoying accent over and over again, then surely the actresses too deserve a pass. Good luck Reese.
DALLAS BUYERS CLUB was good (great, even), so I guess I’m interested. The trailers not convincing, though.
She looks really good and ready for another nomination. But of course I’m rooting for Marion Cotillard. Witherspoon’s performance and any other actress’ performance looks laughable when compared to any Cotillard performance.