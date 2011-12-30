Will Adele ring in the New Year headed back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200?

Bye bye, Buble, bye bye Bieber. If next week”s Billboard 200 follows the usual pattern, most, if not all, of the holiday titles will fall out of the Top 10 next week.

As Michael Buble”s “Christmas” likely vacates the top spot, early signs indicate that Adele”s “21” will move back into No. 1. If so, it will mark her 14th non-consecutive week in the pole position. Billboard projects sales of around 150,000. “21” is on target to surpass “Titantic,” which spent 16 weeks at No. 1 in 1998.

Neither Billboard nor Hits Daily Double ran its usual top 10 projections for next week because of the holidays, but the days after Christmas usually register big upticks for many artists” albums as folks cash in those gift cards. In addition to “Christmas” potentially dropping out of the top 10, Justin Bieber”s “Under The Mistletoe” will probably also fall, making room for Young Jeezy”s “TM 103: Hustlerz Ambition” possibly to rise 3-2. Otherwise, expect big names such as Lady Antebellum, Drake, Rihanna, and NIckelback to climb a few spots.

Other acts who could benefit are the artists who will appear on the various New Year”s Eve television specials, including Coldplay, Lady Gaga and Nicki Minaj, although buyers will have to move fast since SoundScan”s accounting for the week will end on Sunday night, Jan. 1.

There are no debuts that will enter in the Top 10 next week.