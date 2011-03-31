Will Arnett joining Christina Applegate in NBC comedy pilot

Will Arnett (“Arrested Development”) will join Christina Applegate and Maya Rudolph in NBC’s untitled comedy pilot, written by “SNL” alumna Emily Spivey, according to Deadline.

The pilot, executive produced by “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, centers around sassy working mom (Applegate) and her stay-at-home husband (Arnett).

Arnett recently starred on FOX’s short-lived “Running Wilde,” also has a recurring guest character on NBC’s “30 Rock.” And we’re all keeping our fingers crossed for the “Arrested Development” movie.