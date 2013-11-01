Watch: Will Arnett shines as Batman in new ‘LEGO Movie’ trailer

(CBR) When Warner Bros. released the first trailer for “The LEGO Movie” in June, Will Arnett”s Batman was arguably the highlight of a pretty solid teaser. Now it”s time for a second trailer, and the grumbling, overconfident Dark Knight not only steals the show, he introduces it. But, hey, Wonder Woman also gets a funny scene … with Batman.

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller (“21 Jump Street”, “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”), the 3D-animated film follows Emmet (Chris Pratt of “Parks and Recreation” and the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy”), an unremarkable LEGO minfigure who”s mistaken for the MasterBuilder, who”s the key to saving the world. Before he knows it, Emmet is drafted into a fellowship on a quest to stop an evil tyrant from gluing the universe together.

Opening Feb. 7, “The LEGO Movie” also stars Will Ferrell, Elizabeth Banks, Nick Offerman, Alison Brie, Liam Neeson and Morgan Freeman.