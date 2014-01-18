Will Bruce Springsteen be the Boss in album sales next week?

Bruce Springsteen will likely be the Boss of the charts next week as his new album, “High Hopes,” is poised to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

However, “Frozen,” who kicked Beyonce”s self-titled set out of the top spot, could dash Springsteen”s “Hopes,” if the soundtrack sees a post-Oscar nomination surge over the holiday weekend (The chart tally runs Monday-Sunday).

“High Hopes” is the only title that will likely crack the 100,000 mark, and it will do so just barely, according to Hits Daily Double. It is poised to sell 100,000, while “Frozen” will drop to No. 2 with sales of 85,000.

Springsteen”s album will be joined by three other debuts in the top 10: the latest installment of “Kidz Bop Kids” at No. 3 (65,000), Sugarland”s Jennifer Nettle”s solo debut, “That Girl” at No. 5 (50,000), and Switchfoot”s latest, “Fading West” at No. 6 (40,000).

Inbetween are “Beyonce” at No. 4 (60,000), Lorde”s “Pure Heroine” at No. 7 (30,000), Eminem”s “The Marshall Mathers LP2” at No. 8 (30,000), Katy Perry”s “Prism” at No. 9 (22,000), and Imagine Dragons” “Night Visions” at No. 10 (20,000), according to Hits Daily Double.