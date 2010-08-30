Will Darren Aronofsky end up directing ‘Wolverine 2’?

No. Probably not.
But let’s look at why this conversation is even possible.
How do you get from “the maker of ‘Pi’ and ‘Requiem For A Dream'” to “the director of ‘Wolverine 2′”?
Well, for one thing, if you’re the maker of “Pi” and “Requiem For A Dream” and “The Fountain” and “The Wrestler” and “Black Swan,” you are not the guy who is paying the light bills at 20th Century Fox. If you’re the guy who made “Wolverine 2” for a respectable price and kept the studio’s movie star happy, then you might be the guy paying the light bills. And that changes things.
Darren Aronofsky’s had an amazing career, and whether you like or dislike his work, what he was created is distinct and alive and fascinating, worth studying and revisiting. I haven’t seen his new film yet, but it’s the first new movie I’ll see once I land in Toronto next week. His work is that significant.
It’s also been resolutely uncommercial up till now. I don’t really study box-office, but I assume he made some money for someone on “Pi” and “Requiem,” and that he’s demonstrated a sense of how to do certain things on a budget, how to stretch a dollar, and I know “The Fountain” was an expensive experiment, but I hope in the end, enough people see that movie to push it into the black for the studio. “The Wrestler” seemed to make Fox Searchlight pretty happy, happy enough to make another movie with him. And that certainly puts him inside the Fox family. But has he ever been a guy who made a “Titanic” for anyone, or even a “District 9”? Not really. He’s never had his commercial break-out moment.
I spent some time on the set of “The Fountain,” and I watched some of the work between Aronofsky and Hugh Jackman. It was impressive, a real collaboration, these two guys both bringing a very intense idea of what they’re doing to the work. Jackman’s physical transformation in the film was so striking in person that I was set aback when I first spoke to him. I really felt worried about him, concerned about what had done that to him. When I saw Jackman recently on the set of “Real Steel,” I asked him how the search for “Wolverine 2” directors was going, and if he and Shawn Levy had made a love match on that film.
He laughed and said, “I asked. I’m asking all the guys I really want to work with. I want this to be great.”
Jackman is one of those people who seems to take comfort in returning to work with collaborators again, and I get that. I think you want to surround yourself with people who you are already comfortable with, so that you can really focus on the work, and not on the basic back-and-forth of collaboration. You’ve already got that shorthand established. And with a character like Wolverine, Jackman’s got a lot of history now, history that very few actors get to bring to a franchise. How many guys are going on five films as the same comic book superstar? Even Chris Reeve only ever made four “Superman” movies.
So why wouldn’t Hugh Jackman ask Darren Aronofsky?
And it’s no secret Aronofsky is a big comic book fan. He’s been open about it since he first started doing interviews, and the influence is in his work in any number of ways. He’s optioned all sorts of comic book properties, or been attached to them, including Frank Miller’s “Ronin” and “Lone Wolf and Cub,” and I think he will end up making a comic book movie someday.
But a sequel to someone else’s movie? Even as a chance to work with Jackman, that seems like a weird move for a guy who has really been playing his own game until now.
Maybe the script is amazing. Rumor has been since day one that this will be Wolverine in Japan, something fans have always claimed they wanted to see on film. Could this work out that “Lone Wolf and Cub” itch for Aronofsky, but in a big giant mainstream movie that will buy him room (if it’s a hit) to make twenty more movies like “The Fountain” or “Pi” if he wants to?
Let’s see what happens with “Black Swan” in Toronto. If it’s embraced, if it’s a buzz movie, could that open some other door for Aronofsky that’s more intriguing than a superhero sequel? Maybe. Hopefully.
If he does make a “Wolverine 2,” then count me excited about “Wolverine 2.” I’m sure he would rip it up. But if it’s this or something else, I’m going to be more interested in the “something else” based on the track record of the “X-Men” franchise versus the track record of Aronofsky’s films.
The report on Deadline also says David Slade is in the running.
That? That makes sense.
If this news is true, and he ends up directing Wolverine 2, then I’ll literally have sex with you Drew.
The Fountain is 100% in my top 10 EVER…. Req is pretty great too, as is The Wrestler. And Black Swan is the only movie i NEED to see this year (other than Harry Potter). I hated Pi though. Anyway, I was very disappointed in Wolverine, but if Afronofsky were to be involved in the sequel…WOW, that would be a day one for me!
I unabashedly love The Fountain, to see him re-team with Jackman for a Wolverine film would cause me vomit with joy.
Nolan did amazing with Bats, but he is a bit too serious, realistic, grounded. He doesn’t really seem to be a comic-fan, he is more of a thriller, drama and mindfuck director than a fantasy/fantastic one. And I’m still not happy about his action, specially his handling of hand to hand fighting, his heart doesn’t seem to be in it. I want to see what Aronofsky can do with the superhero. He is both completely grounded and completely out there. I can already imagine how he would handle Logan being a samurai in Japan and I want to see it!
Drew,
I think we can look at comic book characters like James Bond from here on out.
Think about it. Connery made six (seven) Bond films. Moore made seven.
Bale will make 3 Batmans. Ryan Reynalds is on the hook for 3 GL’s, and more if there’s the JLA film we all want to see.
Samuel L. Mother F-cking Jackson will play Col. Nick Furry NINE TIMES.
Yeah, Toby McGuire only played Peter Parker/Spider-Man three times, but he’s given way to a new guy in a continuation (when it really shoulda been an Ultimate reboot set in high school, but I digress) like Connery to Moore.
So if you look at comic book characters as the new James Bond, it’s not so weird.
Pretty sure they are doing Spiderman as a reboot and not a continuation. Just looked it up on Wikipedia and it says that it will be set in Peter Parker’s high school
There’s no chance that Aronofsky will do Wolverine 2. He may be friends with Jackman, but signing on to do a movie with that kind of budget pretty much means he has to make the kind of film that a studio wants, not that he wants.
David Slade will be announced as the director. He is the kind of guys studios go to for these movies. He’s dispensable. Like the Twilight movies, he’ll make the kind of movie that Rothman and co. want from the movie.
Too bad the script is a convoluted bore.
IMHO
Aronofsky seems to have no interest in films that don’t appeal to him intellectually. He still hasn’t sold out, thank heavens.
I refuse to believe this will happen. It just makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
While I’m pretty much alone amongst my cohort in my appreciation of The Fountain, I believe Jackman was robbed of an Oscar nomination for his performance. The scene where he tattoos the ring onto his finger would’ve gotten someone other than “that Wolverine guy” a nom alone.
The problem with pondering Aronofsky as possibility is that he’s considered an art film director (combined career grosses: $43 million, one-third of the opening weekend take of Iron Man 2, which was considered a disappointment) and if Ang Lee’s Hulk showed anything, it is possible to be too artsy.
Not saying it would be a bad idea for Hugh and Darren to re-team; just that it’s highly unlikely in today’s timid and expensive movie-making biz. (It’s hard to believe someone as small-time as Peter Jackson was got New Line to bet the farm on him doing LOTR.)
I doubt the Hollywood Studio Gods would ever conspire to create this miracle. But, Drew is so good at this stuff…I know they had a great relationship on The Fountain – a movie I still adore despite its faults. BTW…if they DID team up for a Wolverine movie, and since we’re fantasizing, I have to insist that Aronofsky and Jackman write it themselves.
“But a sequel to someone else’s movie? (…)that seems like a weird move for a guy who has really been playing his own game until now.”
Remember Blade II, Drew? Or Aliens? What’s so weird about making a sequel to someone else’s movie? A franchise is a franchise. No one director has a stamp on it. And especially Wolverine, who has been already been played in the hands of three different directors. I really do hope if Arronofsky signs on, we’d finally get the Wolverine film we all are hungry for. Here’s hoping he’d turn out to be this franchise’s Christopher Nolan…heh..
WOLVERINE needs to be Rated R. Give them 60-70 million(Wolverine 1 cost upwards of 150 mill according to boxofficemojo) that way it will force them to get creative. If Aronofsky directs he would only do it as a rated R picture which let’s face it Fox does not have the balls to do. They’d rather spend 150 million on PG-13 and gross just over 200 million then spend 70 million and gross maybe a little less since the kiddies can’t get in. We should start a petition and get Fox to release an R rated Wolverine. That being said R rating doesn’t mean quality but it gives this character the badass edge that it needs after the crap shit shlock fest that x-men orgins was(where did that 150 million go? The CGI was terrible). Drew is Jackman at least aware how shitty Wolverine was? I guess not if he asked Shaun Levy. And if Shaun Levy gets the job…god help us
I think the petition should be for fox to give up on thier rented super hero franchises all together. All of them are bad.
Seems like this would be a massive waste of time and talent for Aronofsky.
HITFLIX you tools. deleting any posts speaking out against fox,wolverine or jackman. You’ll be deleting comments all day. ITS PEOPLES FIRST AMENDMANT RIGHT TO SPEAK THIER MINDS WITHIN REASON. I hope someone frivilously sues your ass’s.
I can’t believe Marvel gave the Thor and C/A exclusives to you. NET NAZIS.
HATER – The site is “HitFix.”
And, as a side note, while I didn’t delete any comments speaking out against anything (can’t speak for my colleagues), you need to brush up on the First Amendment.
-Daniel
But… why would Aronofsky go in for the “one for them, one for you” system when he’s already made five for himself and zero for “them”? If Black Swan is a critical success and garners Oscar nominations, he’ll have top actors lining up to be in his next project, which in turn will attract plenty of independent funding and keep Aronofksy in control. I don’t think having a big studio film under his belt is any kind of aspiration for him.
Hopefully because he wants to make a superhero film. If he signs on it must mean that he has got a certain level of control and that Fox is changing its evil ways. Signing Vaughn to make Xmen would indicate a certain internal change of modus operandi. I believe Aronofsky might relish the possibilities of doing something so fantastic as the setting of Wolverine among the samurai, and with the resources that he would be handed.