Will ‘Eclipse’ director David Slade sink his teeth into ‘Wolverine 2’?

Ever since David Slade hit the motherload directing the blockbuster “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” to over $653 million worldwide, there have been questions whether the Brit would return to the independent world of his debut “Hard Candy” or venture back into the more difficult waters of studio filmmaking. According to one report, Slade, who also helmed Sony’s “30 Days of Night,” may have been bitten by the big budget bug.

NY Mag says that Slade is vying to direct the sequel to “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” However, the studio also has approved German director Robert Schwentke (“Flightplan,” “The Time Traveler’s Wife”) to come on board if necessary. The choice it seems, is in star Hugh Jackman’s hands, but a source told the Vulture blog “it’s going to be Slade.” Of course, that “source” could be Slade’s agent trying to publicly force Fox to commit to their client, but could any member of the media be so gullible? We’ll see.

As for the “Wolverine” sequel, Christopher McQuarrie’s screenplay is expected to find everyone’s favorite Canadian mutant in Tokyo, learning the Samurai arts. The storyline, seemingly inspired by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller’s 1982 “Wolverine” mini-series and hinted at the end of the first film, will find Logan in the midst of a forbidden romance whose hand in marriage has already been promised to another. Logan isn’t thrilled and ends up taking on her father and combat trained brothers. Sadly, we’re guessing he doesn’t get the girl again.

Production is expected to begin in 2011 for a 2012 release.

