Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg find comedic chemistry in new clips from “The Other Guys”

Will Ferrel and Mark Wahlberg are one of the least likely pairs in hollywood, and to a certain degree this is why they were cast in “The Other Guys.” Judging from five new clips from Sony, this odd couple shows to have some comedic chemistry.

The pair play an average pair of cops who work in the shadow of super-cops Christopher Danson and P.K. Highsmith, played by Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson (see clip: “Puppet.”) When an opportunity to bust what may be the crime of the century, Detectives Allen Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Wahlberg) set on getting their moment in the sun. If these clips are any indication, their biggest obstacles may be each other.

What may be the most intriguing aspect of these clips is the fact that Mark Wahlberg, known for darker brooding roles like in “Max Payne” and “Shooter,” is actually pretty funny. Ferrell does his usual strange-man shtick, but Mr. Wahlberg pulls out some serious “straight man” timing. His reaction to meeting Ferrell’s wife, played by Eva Mendes is priceless. (see clip: “Seriously”)

Michael Keaton and Steve Coogan also make appearances, (in “Rape Whistle” and “Flotation Device”) bringing their considerable comedic talents to the odd couple comedy.

“The Other Guys” is directed by Adam McKay and opens August 6th everywhere.

