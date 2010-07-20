Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg find comedic chemistry in new clips from “The Other Guys”

#Mark Wahlberg #Michael Keaton #Samuel L. Jackson #Will Ferrell
07.21.10 8 years ago

Will Ferrel and Mark Wahlberg are one of the least likely pairs in hollywood, and to a certain degree this is why they were cast in “The Other Guys.” Judging from five new clips from Sony, this odd couple shows to have  some comedic chemistry.

The pair play an average pair of cops who work in the shadow of super-cops Christopher Danson and P.K. Highsmith, played by Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson (see clip: “Puppet.”) When an opportunity to bust what may be the crime of the century, Detectives Allen Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Wahlberg) set on getting their moment in the sun. If these clips are any indication, their biggest obstacles may be each other.

What may be the most intriguing aspect of these clips is the fact that Mark Wahlberg, known for darker brooding roles like in “Max Payne” and “Shooter,” is actually pretty funny. Ferrell does his usual strange-man shtick, but Mr. Wahlberg pulls out some serious “straight man” timing. His reaction to meeting Ferrell’s wife, played by Eva Mendes is priceless. (see clip: “Seriously”)

Michael Keaton and Steve Coogan also make appearances, (in “Rape Whistle” and “Flotation Device”) bringing their considerable comedic talents to the odd couple comedy.

“The Other Guys” is directed by Adam McKay and opens August 6th everywhere.

“Puppet”

“Seriously?”

“If I Were a Lion”

“Flotation Device”

“Rape Whistle”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Michael Keaton#Samuel L. Jackson#Will Ferrell
TAGSAdam McKayDWAYNE JOHNSONMARK WAHLBERGmichael keatonSamuel L. JacksonSTEVE COOGANTHE OTHER GUYSWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP