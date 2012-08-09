Will Ferrell and Steve Carell ‘Swear to God’ they’re teaming for new comedy

“Anchorman 2” stars Will Ferrell and Steve Carell just can’t get enough of each other.

It appears that way, at least, as the funnymen have just signed on to co-star in a new comedy titled “Swear to God” for Warner Bros., with multi-hyphenate Justin Theroux on board to direct, according to Deadline. The film will star Ferrell as a self-involved hedge fund manager who believes he’s seen God; there’s no word yet on the makeup of Carell’s character.

Theroux began his career as an actor of both stage and screen, with roles in films including “Mulholland Dr.” and “American Psycho.” More recently he’s turned to sceenwriting, with credits including “Tropic Thunder,” “Iron Man 2” and “Rock of Ages.” As a director, his first film was the little-seen 2008 Mandy Moore rom-com “Dedication”; in addition, he’s attached to helm the long-developing “Zoolander” sequel, for which he also penned the script (incidentally, you can watch producer and star Ben Stiller update Drew McWeeny on the project here).

As for Ferrell and Carell, both have new films out this week – Ferrell’s “The Campaign” hits theaters on Friday (review), while Carell’s “Hope Springs” opposite Meryl Streep and Tommy Lee Jones (review) opened wide yesterday to a so-so $2.2 million.

Does "Swear to God" sound like a movie you'd like to see?