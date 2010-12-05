Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis teaming for political comedy

#Zach Galifianakis #Will Ferrell
12.05.10 8 years ago

No stranger to political commentary, Will Ferrell is ready to chime in on the current climate just in time for the 2012 elections.  Ferrell is attached  alongside Zach Galifianakis to a new untitled political comedy that Jay Roach will direct for Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, the project will center on two rival candidates (for what office is unclear) and the screenplay will be written by “The Other Guys'” Chris Henchy and “Eastbound & Down’s” Shawn Harwell.  No other details about the film were revealed except that all parties involved hope to get it in theaters by the 2012 Presidential elections.

Ferrell is well known for his biting impersonation of former President George W. Bush, but Galifianakis’ political comedy can mostly be summed up in his recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” where he “appeared” to smoke a marijuana joint on the live HBO show (Maher later denied it was pot).

Galifianakis is currently in production on “The Hangover, Part II.”  Ferrell recently finished production on the Spanish-language comedy “Casa de mi padre.”

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow HitFix on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zach Galifianakis#Will Ferrell
TAGSJAY ROACHWILL FERRELLZach Galifianakis

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP