Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis teaming for political comedy

No stranger to political commentary, Will Ferrell is ready to chime in on the current climate just in time for the 2012 elections. Ferrell is attached alongside Zach Galifianakis to a new untitled political comedy that Jay Roach will direct for Warner Bros.

According to Deadline, the project will center on two rival candidates (for what office is unclear) and the screenplay will be written by “The Other Guys'” Chris Henchy and “Eastbound & Down’s” Shawn Harwell. No other details about the film were revealed except that all parties involved hope to get it in theaters by the 2012 Presidential elections.

Ferrell is well known for his biting impersonation of former President George W. Bush, but Galifianakis’ political comedy can mostly be summed up in his recent appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” where he “appeared” to smoke a marijuana joint on the live HBO show (Maher later denied it was pot).

Galifianakis is currently in production on “The Hangover, Part II.” Ferrell recently finished production on the Spanish-language comedy “Casa de mi padre.”

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Breaking News from HitFix Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow HitFix on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/580/bn_alert_newjs.js