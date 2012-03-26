Will Ferrell heading back to school for ‘Crazy U’

#Will Ferrell
03.27.12 6 years ago

Will Ferrell is heading back to school.

Nine years after his scene-stealing performance in the 2003 comedy hit “Old School”, the “Casa de Mi Padre” star is set to take the lead in a new comedy based on the book “Crazy U: One Dad”s Crash Course In Getting His Kid Into College” by Andrew Ferguson. New Line acquired the screen rights to the tome as a potential starring vehicle for the comedian, according to Deadline.

Ferrell will also serve as a producer on the film through his own Gary Sanchez Prods., alongside Adam McKay and Jessica Elbaum.

The book follows the author’s frantic attempts to get his son into the perfect college. Ferrell would essentially play the role of Ferguson (though obviously with some dramatic license).

Ferrell’s Spanish-language “Casa de Mi Padre” has so far grossed only a little over $4 million in U.S. theaters in limited release. He’ll next be seen in the political spoof “Dog Fight” opposite Zach Galifianakis.

Sound off on “Crazy U” in the comments!
 

TOPICS#Will Ferrell
TAGSAndrew FergusonCrazy UCrazy U One Dads Crash Course In Getting His Kid Into CollegeNew LineWILL FERRELL

