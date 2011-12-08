Will Ferrell is Armando Alvarez in ‘Casa de Mi Padre’ teaser poster

It’s been awhile since Will Ferrell has let loose with his “unhinged funnyman” persona in a major role on the big screen (his last such effort was 2010’s “The Other Guys”), but with the hilariously-titled-only-because-I-can-imagine-him-speaking-the-words “Casa de Mi Padre”, it looks like he’ll soon be back in deadpan action once again – in a Spanish-language comedy, no less.

Now a teaser poster has been released for the upcoming film (also starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Diego Luna and “Parks and Recreation”‘s Nick Offerman) which features Ferrell as his character “Armando Alvarez” squinting against the Mexican sun in front of a yellow-orange background. So where did he get that prominent three-pronged facial scar on his right cheek? I’m sure it’ll make for an interesting story.

Anyway, it’s an eye-catching one-sheet that wisely puts all the focus on its main star (as a matter of fact, they don’t even bother to advertise the full title). I wonder what people will think, however, when they find out they’re going to have to read subtitles? Maybe distributor Pantelion can release a badly-dubbed version and allow audiences to decide which one they’d like to see?

My grade for the poster: “A”. After checking it out below, rate it for yourself at top-left!

Synopsis: “Armando Alvarez (Will Ferrell) has lived and worked on his father’s ranch in Mexico his entire life. As the ranch encounters financial difficulties, Armando’s younger brother Raul (Diego Luna) shows up with his new fiancée, Sonia (Genesis Rodriguez). It seems that Raul’s success as an international businessman means the ranch’s troubles are over as he pledges to settle all debts his father has incurred. But when Armando falls for Sonia, and Raul’s business dealings turn out to be less than legit, all hell breaks loose as they find themselves in a war with Mexico’s most feared drug lord, the mighty Onza (Gael Garcia Bernal).”



“Casa de Mi Padre” is slated for release on March 16th.