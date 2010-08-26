Will Forte exits ‘Saturday Night Live’

08.26.10
NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will return for its 36th season this fall, but one of the late night favorite’s recent breakout stars will be missing.
News began breaking on Thursday (Aug. 26) morning that Will Forte will not be back on “Saturday Night Live” this season. While NBC sourced declined comment on the departure, Forte’s rep confirmed to HitFix.
“After eight great seasons, Will has made the decision to move on from SNL to pursue new opportunities,” reads the formal statement. “He is eternally grateful to Lorne and all of the incredible people he worked with over the years.”
Forte, who joined “SNL” in 2002, is probably best known for his MacGruber character, who earned a feature film earlier this summer. His other memorably characters include Tim Calhoun, The Falconer and a stint as George W. Bush.
The Groundlings veteran has also been a regular animated guest voice, with recent credits including “American Dad!,” “The Life and Times of Tim” as “The Cleveland Show,” along with a regular vocal role on FOX’s short-lived “Sit Down, Shut Up.” Last season, Forte appeared on multiple episodes of “30 Rock” as a Jenna Maroney impersonator.

