Will Forte says he’s writing ‘MacGruber 2’ this summer

05.24.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

“MacGruber” fans, rejoice: a follow-up to the cult-favorite action spoof is still in the cards – at least on paper.

“June 10th my writing partners John Solomon, Jorma Taccone and I are locking ourselves in a room and writing it,” Forte told Rolling Stone at the Cannes Film Festival, where he’s out promoting his role in Alexander Payne’s “Nebraska.” “We were happy with how the original came out. I guess you wouldn’t call it a [box office] success but people got to see it, sometimes you just have to be happy with that.”

Forte has teased a sequel to “MacGruber” for some time now, though this is the most concrete word yet of an actual game plan. Of course, given the original’s lackluster performance at the box-office – it grossed less than $10 million in theaters – who’s gonna produce the thing?

Said Forte: “We’ll start it on our own, but it’d be great to have a budget again.”

Would you like to see a sequel to “MacGruber”? Sound off in the comments.

