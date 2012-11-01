Will ‘Hitchcock’ remind the Academy of its own Hitch neglect?

Tonight, Sacha Gervasi’s “Hitchcock” will kick off the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, giving Oscar-watchers more to murmur about while critics decide if it’s a tribute worthy of Hitch himself or a disposable dress-up piece in the “My Week With Marilyn” mold.
Either way, Fox Searchlight — who sprang a surprise on the season by moving the film up from its scheduled 2013 bow — will be aiming to get more awards traction for their starry prestige item than almost any film directed by Hitchcock himself managed.
That tidy irony, meanwhile, could emerge as the chief hook for “Hitchcock”‘s Oscar campaign: many voters will be aware of how the Academy neglected the master in the past, so might they choose to demonstrate their latter-day awareness of his greatness by voting for a film in which he’s the subject?
It is, of course, both crass and irrational to suggest that an Oscar for “Hitchcock” in any way amounts to an Oscar for Hitchcock — almost a year on, no one is laboring under the misconception that Marilyn Monroe was belatedly honored with a nomination for Michelle Williams, while throwing a pair of statuettes at “Ed Wood” didn’t amount to a pardon for the eponymous, legendarily awful director’s own work. But don’t be surprised if a line to that effect works its way into the film’s awards-season narrative (just as we had to endure all those cheesy “A Fifth Oscar for Kate Hepburn!” headlines around the time Cate Blanchett scooped an award for playing the Academy’s favorite actor).
The Hollywood Reporter’s Gregg Kilday gets the guilt-trip ball rolling with a piece that summarizes the Oscars’ sidelining of Hitchcock over the years, though it should be noted that he fared better with the Academy than many all-time great filmmakers. With five Best Director nominations, an Irving G. Thalberg Award and the distinction of having directed a Best Picture winner, he was less ignored than, say, Powell & Pressburger, Howard Hawks or Nicholas Ray — to pick only from the English-language canon.
Still, when you boil the conversation down simply to the question of which directors have a competitive Oscar to their name and which don’t, Hitch stands as one of their most absurd omissions. Moreover, and perhaps rather surprisingly, the famously unflappable director was reportedly rather bothered by the Oscar situation; Kilday quotes Hitchcock biographer Stephen Rebello (who wrote the volume upon which Gervasi’s film is based) as saying, “The lack of respect from the Academy pained him…he felt they resented him for being an entertainer and working in genres that weren’t perceived as worthy.”
The issue of the Academy’s anti-genre bias is, of course, one that extends far beyond Hitchcock’s work, though Best Picture wins for such films as “The Silence of the Lambs” and “The Departed” suggest that voters can be persuaded in that direction when a film’s cultural or sentimental significance bolsters its onscreen pleasures. It’s worth noting, meanwhile, that on two of the five occasions Hitchcock lost Best Director — for “Lifeboat” in 1944 and “Psycho” in 1960, both ‘lone director’ bids — the winner was an outright comedy, another genre that doesn’t routinely get much Academy love. You can draw your own conclusions over whether Leo McCarey for “Going My Way” and, more respectably, Billy Wilder for “The Apartment” deserved to beat him, but in neither year was populist entertainment disrespected.
Hitchcock presumably came closest to winning his first time at bat in 1940, when his romantic thriller “Rebecca” snagged the top prize. (The fact that the film’s lone other win was for cinematography suggests it didn’t win by a great margin.) Presumably the presence of reigning super-producer David O. Selznick was a more compelling draw for voters than the recently migrated British director, which is why they were happy to stick with their own in the Best Director category, handing John Ford a second Oscar for his more conventionally weighty Best Picture hopeful “The Grapes of Wrath.”
This split of Best Picture and Best Director along lines of ‘entertainment’ and ‘importance’ is one we’ve seen in several Oscar races since, most recently between “Chicago” and “The Pianist.” Hitchcock is said to have felt particularly slighted over this first defeat, though there’s hardly any shame in losing to John Ford for one of his greatest films. (Ford could have aired his own genre-related grievances, had he chosen to; arguably most celebrated for his westerns, he won four Oscars — not one of them for a film within that genre.)
Meanwhile, Ford’s name reminds us that Hitch was at least spared the indignity of losing to minor filmmakers — his five defeats came at the hands of Ford, McCarey, Elia Kazan and, twice, Billy Wilder. Of all those, if I put my hypothetical (and historical) Academy member hat on and look back through the ballots, I believe I might have checked his name only in the year of “Psycho.”
Of course, that’s ignoring the fact that he wasn’t even nominated for the likes of “North by Northwest” and “Vertigo,” a slight that today seems more egregious even than his failure to win the prize at any point. Though while Kilday points out the seeming absurdity of “Vertigo” securing a scant pair of Oscar nods for Best Art Direction and Best Sound back in 1958 — nothing even for Bernard Herrmann’s score! — the blame shouldn’t be laid squarely at the Academy’s feet. The film may have recently been voted the greatest of all time in Sight & Sound’s much-ballyhooed critics’ poll, but it was neither a critical nor a commercial success upon its release; the voters were merely following everyone else’s lead. We like the Academy to respond to critical and/or public consensus much of the time, but bless ’em, we’ve never expected future-classic clairvoyance from them.
All of which is to say that Hitchcock may never have won an Oscar, but looking at the fascination that surrounds him and his work today, you’d be hard pressed to say he needed to. Hollywood’s a risky place to state certainties, but I’m not counting on a Tom Hooper biopic generating Oscar buzz in 2062.
Why is “My Week with Marilyn” disposable? I think you are too quick to dismiss things entirely just because they don’t happen to play into your personal idea of what constitutes a high-brow film or don’t otherwise tickle your fancy.
I also don’t understand what your personal beef with Glenn Close is, as you seem to make a disparaging remark about her and her involvement with Albert Knobbs at seemingly every opportunity. It was a character that meant a lot to her over many, many years. I think that deserves a certain amount of respect.
That I seemingly digress is exactly the point. The comment about MWwM was enitely unnecessary in a discussion of Hitchcock. Why is that that so diffcult to discuss one thing without putting something esle down?
It’s not unnecessary because Guy (and others) have heard from people who have compared “Hitchcock” to “My Week with Marilyn.”
Maybe don’t get so bent out of shape because someone’s opinion of a film doesn’t “play into your personal idea” of what that opinion should be?
After that HBO debacle snooze fest, I’m fearful about this one…before it seemed like it could be fun, now it sounds like it could very well be a disaster…
Glenn Close?
As for the actual post…
I think that in addition to asking if people would vote for Hitchock out of current guilt another interesting question would be to ask if Hitchock’s films would do better at Oscars now then in the past.
In general,
I think that it might be good to begin to view nominations as large enough recognitions. This may, actually, lead to them being picked with greater overall care, and, ultimately, lead to quality winners.
Not to mention happier fans :) .
Because if nominations are viewed as relatively meaningless and most of the attention is shifted to getting the prize (as desirable as it may still be) then awards ceremonies will continue to be more popularity oriented then they can and should be.
This, actually, ties back to that mention of the S&S list (something, I would argue is more a representation of popularity then greatness – it is not and can never be a level playing field for all films especially since being so “auteur” oriented a lot of emphasis is being paid to who directed any particualr film in question). And could it be that one of the reasons why Hitchock did so well there has to do with that lingering feeling that he never got his full due and Vertigo, an Oscar winner may not have been received quite so well?
All things considered, if more respect was paid to nominations Hithcock, Kubrick, Lumet, etc fans can still see these directors as pretty successful.
Lastly, I would argue that Selznick’s presense has less to do with Rebecca winning Best Picture than Ford’s presesence did with him winning best Director.
Quentin Tarantino, David Fincher, Stanley Kubrick, Howard Hawks, Jean Renoir, Robert Altman, Alfred Hitchcock, 1970s George Lucas, Alan J. Pakula, Sidney Lumet, Ridley Scott, P.T. Anderson, Spike Lee, Tim Burton, Ingmar Bergman, Costa-Gavras, Federico Fellini, Francoise Truffaut, Akira Kurosawa, Sergio Leone, Mike Leigh, Christopher Nolan, Stanley Kramer, Peter Weir, Orson Welles, Hal Ashby, Charlie Chaplin, Cecil B. DeMille, David Lynch, Michael Powell, Preston Sturges, Ernst Lubitsch, Sam Wood, Clarence Brown, Sam Peckinpah, David Cronenberg, John Cassavetes, Arthur Penn, Douglas Sirk, Gus Van Sant, Rob Reiner, James Whale, Richard Brooks, John Frankenheimer, Krzysztof Kieslowski, Darren Aronofsky, Pedro Almodovar, Alan Parker, Jim Sheridan, Alfonso Cuaron, Guillermo del Toro, Terrence Malick, Luis Bunuel, James Bridges, Gene Kelly and Stanley Donen, Mel Brooks, Brian de Palma, Jean-Luc Godard, Terry Gilliam, Werber, Henry King, Michael Mann, Otto Preminger…
the list just goes on. Why can’t they just spread the love a bit? I’m sure John Ford and William Wyler didn’t need as many Best Director Oscars as they got…
ignore Werber…meant to be Werner Herzog…
Ozu, Murnau, Lang…
“Will ‘Hitchcock’ remind the Academy of its own Hitch neglect?”
Re-watch “The Girl” on HBO, and then ask that question again.
Why? “The Girl” is not “Hitchcock.”
I saw Hitchcock at the AFI fest tonight (review snippet below). Not the main Grauman theater but the overflow one at the Chinese. Liked it well enough, but not above a B in my books. I should say that I am not a huge Hitchcock fan, but the central storyline just wasn’t all that gripping. Still definitely worth a watch. Hopkins is very good throughout, and Mirren has that one scene. Even as a movie abt the making of a movie, it’s decent, with a couple of good scenes. In the theater I was in, I thought it pandered to the audience every now and then.
Tomorrow, I see Life of Pi, and later, The Impossible, On the Road, After Lucia, The Hunt Jagten, and Amour.
here is a snippet of my short “review” on Hitchcock:
** Hitchcock
Fantasy is both beach sand
and beach sand on the bathtub
floor, but it takes
many stabs for the thick
of a relationship to spill over.
Cuts, stabs, and strays
of yellow hair
embrace a skeletal love,
but withdraw like a norman
whose i-solace
becomes an ‘our’.
