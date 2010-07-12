Will J.J. Abrams or Ryan Murphy really direct ‘Wicked’?

One property that Universal Pictures has been dying to get off the ground is a big screen adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked.” However, with Broadway and touring grosses for the “Oz”-inspired musical still raking it in, producer Marc Platt has resisted all charms from Uni execs to give the green light over concerns a movie version could hurt the stage runs. Now, he may have little choice in the matter. With Disney actively developing “The Great and Powerful Oz” with Sam Raimi, Universal (an investor in the musical) and Platt will have to move forward quickly if they want to avoid being the second “Oz” film in theaters over the next few years.
Originally reported by Deadline.com, but confirmed by HitFix, there are four directors who have spoken to Platt and show co-creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz about a movie incarnation. The expected contenders are “Glee” Executive Producer Ryan Murphy and “Chicago” director Rob Marshall. The unexpected candidates are none other than J.J. Abrams and “Walk the Line’s” James Mangold. All four have their pluses and minuses, but hardly the fantastical eye you’d expect for source material such as “Wicked.” More intriguing is that HitFix has learned the “Wicked” trio is looking for a filmmaker who has a vision to help bring the musical to the screen. For all its success, “Wicked” is known for peaking halfway through with the number “Defying Gravity” and then following with a much weaker second act (although that’s not entirely uncommon with many musicals). Are these four gentleman up to the task?
Here’s a rundown of each candidate and their chances.
Ryan Murphy
Known for: “Glee,” “Nip/Tuck”
Pluses: Just happens to be the creator of a little show called “Glee.” Perhaps you’ve heard of it? Murphy knows the pulse of the young female demo. That could be a big advantage in turning “Wicked” into a hit.
Minuses: Great in concept, but hasn’t proved it on the silver screen. His first film, “Running with Scissors,” was a severe disappointment and there is no word on how his Julia Roberts romantic dramedy “Eat, Pray, Love” has turned out. The critical reception on “Love” may seal his chances.
Rob Marshall
Known for: “Chicago,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Nine”
Pluses: Musicals are his bread and butter. If the script is good, he can create an intriguing number…sometimes.
Minuses: You know what you’re getting with Marshall. It will look very theatrical no matter what the context and old school Hollywood. If that’s the direction Platt wants, great. On the other hand, word is “Nine” may have soured their working relationship (duh).
J.J. Abrams
Known for: “Alias,” “Lost,” “Mission Impossible III,” “Star Trek”
Pluses: Actually has a music background having composed music for some of his TV shows. Abrams visual eye improved dramatically with “Star Trek” and he might bring a fresh perspective to a movie musical.
Minuses: He’s a little booked…or is he? Abrams is currently helming “Super 8” for next summer and then is expected to segue to a “Trek” sequel. Is it possible he drops the former for a chance to do “Wicked”?
James Mangold
Known for: “Girl, Interrupted,” “Copland,” “Walk the Line,” “Knight and Day”
Pluses: Classy, solid filmmaker with a good sense of story. If Platt and Universal decide to move forward as quickly as possible, he’s the most available.
Minuses: Besides some stage performances in “Line” he has no movie musical experience. More disconcerting, his work is hardly visually arresting or memorable.
Not surprisingly, there are other candidates in the wings who are interested in directing “Wicked” (some more suitable than these four), but timing is a major issue as competing projects are hindering their involvement. Some of the directors you’d expect Universal and Platt to also consider include Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge”), Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls”), Marc Webb (“500 Days of Summer”) and Michel Gondry (“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”). This pundit would also suggest Alfonso Cuaron (“Children of Men”), George Miller (“Happy Feet”), Guillermo Del Toro (he’s available and has a Uni deal by the way) and Jean-Pierre Jeunet (“Amelie”), but those are, granted, very unconventional choices.
How soon “Wicked” can get into production remains to be seen. Does Universal and Platt wait for an Abrams or for Murphy to find free time in his schedule? Or, does the pressure from Raimi’s “Oz” force them to pick the best filmmaker “available”? Curiouser and curiouser.
Who do you think should direct a movie version of “Wicked”? Share your thoughts below.
If Bryan Singer Doesn’t Direct this, it will be a Travesty.
Yep cause no movie was ever any good without him………………Really?
Dont know what happened there..Sorry. Anyway when i saw this in the Theatre it just struck me he would be perfect for this, dont know why really, personal taste i suppose, After all i am one of the few people who loved the Superman reboot…
3rd time you have used “curiouser and curiouser” in your articles in the last week. Come on Greg, think up some new phrase!
Also, I like your choices but I don’t think Bill Condon (Breaking Dawn), George Miller (Mad Max) and Marc Webb (Spider-Man) will have the time to take on this project.
I saw, bring on Jean-Pierre Jeunet! It doesn’t get any more visually arresting than that!
I know, Jean-Pierre Jeunet was the name that jumped out at me as well! I wouldn’t mind Ryan Murphy (As long as he brought Lea Michele with him for Elphaba) or Condon, but JJ Abrams and Mangold don’t appeal to me. Get a musical director! If they try and de-musicalize it as was done with Phantom, it will suck.
How interesting would a Tim Burton take on Wicked be? He would definately borrow more from the darker book version.
Good Point!
I am a diehard Wicked fan, and I really don’t want to see this. As a musical, I just can’t see it really working on film in a way that wouldn’t ruin the musical. It might be one thing if they did it at a book adaptation, but it doesn’t sound like that’s happening. I just don’t want anything to tarnish the musical itself. That said, if they must make it, I’d probably prefer Ryan Murphy (I think he could handle the comedy aspects well) or Rob Marshall. I just worry about the casting too.
Ugh, not Ryan Murphy. His show may be fun, but his movies are (and look) atrocious. “Running With Scissors” may be one of the worst movies ever. “Eat Pray Love” *looks* like one of the worst movies ever. Keep him far away, please.
Most popular Broadway musicals do not translate well to the big screen. I’d rather see them reassemble the original Broadway cast and film the live stage production. IMO this should be done for all popular shows to preserve the performances. Who wouldn’t love to see a filmed record of the original casts of Hair as opposed to the movies that were made or Dreamgirls or Les Miz, or Phantom, etc.
Any chance of Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenowith starring in this? Please, for the love of all that is holy, no Lea Michele.
I agree. though I wonder if they will feel like they’ve been there done that.
I agree on wanting Chenowith and Menzel but they are not getting any younger as their appearances on Glee show. Hard to pull off dorm roomies much longer.
What about Alan Parker or Adam Shankman? I think both Evita and Hairspray translated fairly well to the silver screen.
Shankman would be good, but what about Joss Whedon? Experience with female character development, has been known to direct music-heavy items from time to time?
I am on the Whedon bandwagon. He directed arguably the best episode of Glee’s first season — “Dreams” featuring Kurt doing “Rose’s Turn” and the duets for “Dream On” and “I Dreamed a Dream.” It was spot-on.
“Once More With Feeling” was one of the best episodes of Buffy’s seven seasons. And yeah, he gets the demographic….AND he has the imagination for the fantasy elements.
BUT he’s scheduled to direct the Avengers movie for Marvel.