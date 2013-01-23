Will Jim Carrey or Adam Sandler suit up for Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

Marvel’s ambitious “Guardians of the Galaxy” has been the subject of intense Internet rumors for some time now, and the latest scuttlebutt has the film eyeing some serious comedic talent, namely Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler.

The two comedy kingpins are being looked at for the film, according to Latino Review.

With director James Gunn (“Slither,” “Super”) at the helm, “Galaxy” will likely have a significantly lighter tone than last year’s related “The Avengers,” and the two superstars could add a healthy dose of comedy to the proceedings. It’s not known if Sandler and Carrey are being considered for the same role, or for two different parts.

Based on the Marvel comic book series, “Galaxy” will feature such supporting characters as Rocket Raccoon and the plant monster Groot, both of whom could potentially be motion-capture roles featuring the voice of Carrey or Sandler.

Furthermore, the search for the film’s lead hero, Starlord/Peter Quill continues, after such names as Joseph Gordon-Levitt, John Krasinski and Jim Sturgess were rumored to be in contention.

The latest actors allegedly being eyed for the major role are Wes Bentley (“The Hunger Games”), Chris Lowell (“Private Practice”), and Cam Gigandet (“Twilight”), although no offers have yet been made.

Carrey will soon be seen in another comic book adaptation, this summer’s “Kick-Ass 2,” but will first appear alongside Steve Carell in “The Incredible Burt Wonderstone.”

Sandler, last heard in the animated hit “Hotel Transylvania,” will soon be seen in “Grown Ups 2.”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy” is set to be released August 1, 2014.

What do you think of the prospect of Carrey and/or Sandler appearing in a Marvel movie?