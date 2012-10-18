Will ‘Justice League’ and ‘The Avengers 2’ go head to head in summer 2015?

Warner Bros. seems determined to go head to head with Marvel Studios and the marketing muscle of Disney, and if they follow through on the plan that Ben Fritz wrote about in today’s LA Times, it could prove to be one of the most significant tests of their ability to turn their DC Comics characters into an ongoing successful film franchise.
At this point, I think of the Marvel Universe as one big franchise. It doesn’t matter which particular character or number you mention, since it all seems to work in concert as a huge single world that they are building, film to film, character to character. The phenomenal success of “The Avengers” this summer is a testament to how much good will they built up over their build from “Iron Man” to today, and as they prepare to start releasing their Phase Two films, they seem even more confident and in control.
Warner Bros., on the other hand, has got some serious problems when it comes to all things superhero.
I would imagine yesterday’s court decision that returned the ownership of Superman to DC and Warner has to have everyone at the studio celebrating. After all, he remains the most famous of the characters they own and arguably the most famous superhero ever created. Building a “Justice League” film without him would be difficult and seems like a mistake. Then again, there’s no word yet how Superman will be handled in the film, and the 2013 release of “Man Of Steel” makes it a complicated issue. After all, let’s say the film comes out and is a huge success. It would make sense to use that version of Superman to anchor a “Justice League” film, right? But what if they’ve set up a world that doesn’t really seem to fit other superheroes? After all, those teasers sell a hyper-realistic take on the character. And what if it comes out and tanks? What if they once again feel the need to reboot? Aren’t audiences going to get tired of seeing them try different takes on what should be a fairly easy character to get right?
“Justice League” has been a problematic proposition ever since they first started trying to make it, and one of the biggest issues they face remains which line-up they’re going to use. Green Lantern would seem like a perfect fit, but last summer’s terrible movie has now tainted the name with moviegoers, and while the studio may have Ryan Reynolds contractually obligated to making another appearance as the character, is there anyone other than Ryan Reynolds’ agent who actually wants that to happen?
Then there’s the Batman issue. Now that Christopher Nolan has wrapped up his series, it’s probably time to take a step back and let someone else figure out a new take that can drive a new series of films, and introducing that new take in the 2015 seems like it might work, although you’re letting whoever directs “Justice League” set the tone that other filmmakers are going to have to follow when they make stand-alone movies for Wonder Woman or The Flash or, yes, Batman, and I’m not sure filmmakers are going to like that situation.
Most importantly, though, if the timetable that Ben Fritz reports is correct, then “Justice League” will be released the same summer that “The Avengers 2” arrives, and no matter what smart choices Warner makes, that one choice will most likely come back to haunt them. That sounds like a suicidal decision, frankly. Why would you set your release date for your unproven gamble opposite the sequel to one of the biggest superhero films of all time? It’s not apples versus oranges. You’re literally talking about releasing a superhero team-up movie against a superhero team-up movie.
Now that Fox has taken the step of hiring Mark Millar to supervise their overall superhero movie business plan, Warner Bros. should consider finally doing the same thing. They’ve talked about it in the past, and at various times, they’ve considered hiring David Goyer and Geoff Johns to do the job. I’m sure if Christopher Nolan said he’d do the job, they would pay him any amount of money to do it. What they need is someone who understands DC’s rich and complicated history and who understands why it’s different than Marvel. They can’t just do what Marvel does and expect it to work out. Instead, they need to figure out how they’re going to make the DC Universe special. They need to embrace their mythology and finally commit to bringing it to life in all its weird-ass glory.
Whatever the case, they’re going to have to start making some hard choices soon if they are serious about 2015. That sounds like it’s a long way off, but I’ve heard they are not totally convinced by the latest draft of the Will Beall script, so they’ll continue to develop that while they cast a wide net for filmmakers who are interested in putting themselves in the firing line.
Warner Bros won’t be able to equal Marvel’s film success until they have one person with a vision in charge of superhero films.
Bruce Timm has been a long time DC specialist, with the great tv series and animated movies and the great plot of The Arkham games, I think WB doesn’t trust hte Man enough due to lack of trust in animators. What Bruce can do is storyboard and maybe writer since he understands the mythology very well.
Superman “a fairly easy character to get right”? Then why has it never been done right before?
The character’s entire being is composed of impossibilties that yes, sound awesome, but make Superman himself super uninteresting and make every story he’s in completely implausible. (How is it he shaves again?) The plot holes and storytelling sleight of hand that are needed to convince us he might not win are practically built into the character. Suspension of disbelief is required, at all times, and personally, I have to buy something I’m seeing at least a little before I can care about it.
But that’s just my two cents. Don’t get me wrong, if “Man of Steel” manages to make me believe it, I stand happily corrected. I just have major reservations.
Er, Superman fans, go ahead.
I’m a Superman fan but as far as getting other people to like him, honestly I just dont see it happening no matter what they do.
I’ve heard the “he’s too powerful” argument many times before, but 1) Marvel has both Thor & The Hulk who are equals to Superman in terms of power and they dont even have an easy-to-take-advantage of weakness like Superman does (of which he has many: kryptonite, red sunlight, cant breathe in space, magic). 2) DC have tried to de-power or change his powers many times in the past but it still doesn’t make people like him more.
They’ve depowered him, changed his suit, gave him the tough guy attitude that the kids like, changed his hairstyle, made him younger, and people just wont latch on to him. It’s a lost cause.
Well, I’d say the first two Superman movies “got” Superman pretty well. But yeah, he’s not the easiest character to get right.
I wish Affleck would be the guy, but I also agree with Kris that he could be the guy to reboot Batman.
Green Lantern MUST be recast, and you can’t have a Justice League without him. A perfect second Green Lantern film would be an older Hal (Nathan Fillion) 10 years in the Corps, who finds the entire Corps decimated by the Sinestro Corps. He then retreats to Earth with the last three GL rings and finds Guy Gardner, John Stewart, and Kyle Raynor to fight Sinestro. It would be a Seven Samurai, Guns of Navarone, Dirty Dozen kind of a thing. Four guys against insurmountable forces.
Batman SHOULD come out before Justice League, but whatever. As for who, why not Armie Hammer? If The Lone Ranger takes off, why not? Scott Porter, of FNL and Speed Racer fame could also be good, and cheap.
The Flash should be Barry. Not Wally. Barry. I know it sounds weird, but I thought he was great as the voice in New Frontier, so why not Neil Patrick Harris? Of course, he won’t be the guy, so I’m sure they’ll look to guys like Ryan Gosling, who would be good (but a better young Hal Jordan, perhaps).
Wonder Woman. Everyone wants Gina Carano, but come on. To me, there is only ONE Wonder Woman. It begins and ends with Zoe Saldana. She can act. She can kick ass. And she has the presence the command respect in a room of powerful men. She’s the perfect choice. The only choice.
The others, besides Supes (who has to be Cavil, if they do any other, it will really screw their chances to be any good), would have to be either Cyborg, Martian Manhunter, or Black Canary.
I’m guessing Canary and Cyborg for “diversity.” (Though not forcing the ridiculous concept of “diversity” didn’t hurt The Avengers).
As for what it should be about, I like the idea of the Justice League coming together to battle Atlantis and their King, who’re pissed-off at the surface world for destroying their kingdom.
Yep. The Justice League versus the might of Arthur Curry, Orin, King of Atlantis, and super-strong (because of their dense make-up) and magical (perfect as Supes’ weakness) army.
But that’s my two cents.
Ryan Reynolds gets a lot of grief for Green Lantern, but honestly, I think the guy did a decent job with what he was given. Green Lantern was terrible because the SCRIPT was terrible, and the movie spent more time saying “look what I can do with CGI!” than it did telling a good story. They need new writers/directors, not necessarily a new actor.
That being said, Nathan Fillion was great as the voice of Hal Jordan, and I’m sure he would be GREAT acting it. Assuming he can get in that kind of shape.
I know this is going to be an unpopular opinion but my first thought was that the release date seems like a smart move. Releasing it the same year as avengers could put the additional advertisement of “Marvel vs. DC” out into the mainstream/non comic reading audience which could sell more tickets and get the public to view the Justice League as an equal property to Avengers and not just a ripoff. Also by releasing only a month or two after avengers 2, they also might get some additional tickets sold from people coming out of Avengers 2 and wanting more of the same kind of thing. I know I (like many) would prefer them to start off doing each dc characters films first, but they tried that with Green Lantern and it failed miserably.
Just to be pedantic – because the law is nothing without pedantics – the “court decision that returned the ownership of Superman to DC and Warner” was not quite that way. The ruling awarded only half of the copyrights to Warner/DC, the half that was owned by the heirs of artist Joe Shuster. Since Warner/DC now owns half of Superman free and clear, they can continue to use him as they see fit, with the big caveat that they must set aside a certain portion for the owners of the other half of the copyright (that is, the heirs of writer Jerry Siegel).
Even if this comes out and bombs, DC wins, because by making a shitty uncool film, they’d have poisoned the well for ALL superhero movies. It actually wouldn’t even surprise me if they do it on purpose, Producers-style. You’ve got to imagine WB was happier when there was only one superhero franchise in town, and his name rhymed with Batman. People will always want to see a new Dark Knight movie, but if everybody stopped giving a shit about every other superhero, including their own, I don’t think anyone at Warners would lose a lot of sleep.
I like Drew’s idea of a DC caretaker/advisor for Warners. But who?
Who has the combined qualities of thorough knowledge and pure love for DC?
While I think Fox was wise to hire Mark Millar as a Marvel consultant, I do have a vague uneasiness because of his tendency to go OVER THE TOP in everything he does.
Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. They’d be perfect.
Dini and Timm is a perfect answer. I’ve been shouting for them to be given the reigns to the DCU at large for years.
YES to Bruce Timm and Paul Dini. These guys know the characters, they respect them, and they know how to tell their stories. In terms of quality, The DC animated universe – including the movies and the TV shows – is easily on par with the Marvel cinematic universe.
Dini and Timm are perfect. I agree entirely! They need someone to oversee the shared universe they are seeking to build. No one better than the two men responsible for making some of the best Batman animated stories I have seen.
A JL movie is such a bad idea and short sighted. It risks killing all their heroes and any potential franchises of their own.
To me, Nolan’s batman trilogy is worth more than the entire Marvel Studios movies put together. I will rematch Nolan’s films multiple times but I won’t see any of the Marvel ones more than a few times.
DC should just focus on Superman for now and rebooting it as a successful franchise. Then go from there. Don’t sully Nolan’s films with short-sighted thinking hoping to cash in on a JL film.
Here’s an idea. Why not do a Legion of Superheroes movie? It would skew to a younger demographic and you wouldn’t have to worry so much about trying to overcome the GL failure and destroying any goodwill Nolan’s films have achieved.
I just asked my co-worker, a regular guy who doesn’t read comic books and isn’t a geek, which movie he would buy a ticket for if he could only choose one and he said Justice League because of Superman and Batman.
But the script is everything here. It has to be EPIC. The JLA are Demi-Gods, Forces of Nature, they need a threat worthy of joining forces.
But we all know the script will fall short. So in that case, you need a director who can deliver on the spectacle. And to me, it’s got to be Michael Bay or the Wachowskis. Maybe Verbinski. (And I’m not including the legends: Spielberg, Cameron, Scott, Zemekiss etc because they will never do it.)
Either way, I have followed these characters my entire life and I don’t hold out much hope WB is going to come through.
I hope I’m wrong.
You want to hand over the reigns of the Justice League to … the man who made Transformers?! Good god, man!!
You had me until you said “Michael Bay”…
can i ask why in the blue hell would you want Bay to direct a JLA movie? and like Joyeful said..u had me till you mention “Bay”
HT: The reason I think Bay would be a great pick for JLA is because after Jonah Hex, Green Lantern and the proposed Lobo movie I don’t trust the suits at WB to give us a great script.
Now if the WB is basing any solo movies about Wonder Woman, Flash etc on the success of JLA then JLA needs to make some serious money. And for a big FX movie like this you need a guy with a strong visual sense who can mask the script’s weakness.
I know it’s fashionable to hate Bay as a filmmaker but you can’t deny the guy knows how to compose a shot, shoot an action sequence and keep things moving.
Look at Transformers 2. The story made no sense and it started to get a little goofy with the comedy but the thing LOOKED Epic. The movie was over 2 hours long but it didn’t feel like it. His movies are EVENTS. And that’s what JLA needs, ESPECIALLY if the script is weak.
I loved The Avengers and I’m a big Joss W fan, but in many ways the movie felt “small.”
The JLA are not small. And they can’t be portrayed or shot that way.
So that’s why I think Bay would be a good choice.
I Guess at this rate we should also call Peter Berg, Simon West, Joe Carnahan and Slyvester Stallone
I don’t hate Michael Bay because it’s fashionable – I actually love “The Rock”. But Bay doesn’t care too much about the script – he cares more about appearances, both as a director and a producer. You said it yourself: “Look at Transformers 2. The story made no sense and it started to get a little goofy with the comedy but the thing LOOKED Epic.”
That won’t cut it, and superhero fans will not accept that. Having great action sequences and a terrible script isn’t good enough anymore. The quality of superhero movies – both DC and Marvel – have improved too much for audiences to settle for just flashy car chases and good guys not looking at explosions behind them.
@Joyeful: not only that but if noticed (well with all 3) Transformers movie..he had the habit of showing up not only legs but both asses of Megan Fox and err…I forget her face model turn actress that play “Carly” in Dark (Ass of Bay) Moon – which is a ridiculous title that had nothing whatsoever with the basis of the plot of that movie..anyways..Joss Whedon proved that not only character development but a story that makes sense matter when it comes to superheroes movie..if WB can’t see that and just see $$ (and by the way this sort of reminds of the time Singer left X-3 production to do Superman Returns and them wanting to compete with Singer movie) then all hope is lost don’t you? and at Shawn: you know Joe Carnahan wouldn’t BE a bad choice..just look at both The Grey and The A-Team..at least HE knows how to do an action movie with style and story rather than NO story and too much style
@HT. I’ll give you “The Grey” sometimes I forget he directed that one. Everytime I think of Carnahan though, The Grey doesnt come to mind. The A-Team and Smoking Aces does. Both are excerises in style, im sorry but yes A-Team is too. A-Team had story, action beats, and scenes which I would see in a Bay film. and Smoking Aces was just an exercise to try and copy Tarantino. Nothing to praise there.
I’ll say this much..Carnahan has potential…just not alot of it.
@Shawn he would be a better choice than that hack Bay though right? maybe by directing a JL movie would help him along into becoming a better director outside of The Grey right? that is if NOLAN helps as producer and guides him along as he is doing with Zynder. I just don’t want Bay anywhere near this..he already fuck up Transformers and mostly on his way on fucking up TMNT(which I hope he doesn’t) but I am not holding my breath..I think there are better directors out there like Brad Bird..he PROVED he can do an action movie with MI:4 or better yet why not Besson or John McTierne(sp?) I am just throwing names out there.
@HT if the fate of the film rested in the hands of either Bay or Carnahan then yes…I’d say Carnahan. I equally do not want Bay anywhere near this and I am not even an honest-to-God DC fan. If Nolan were to help with this, that’d be great too.
Two words: Brad Bird.
Seconded. Thirded. And wondering why this isn’t or hasn’t happened.
Or Big Bird.
Can we get an Incredibles sequel from him first though? LOL :-)
Agree I feel like Bird would be one of the very, very few who could make a “Decent” JL movie. I’m sorry but Marvel’s track record lately plus me just being a flatout Marvel boy has me convinced that Marvel will win this battle in 2015. IF Bird directs, gets Nolan and Goyer to produce and get a GREAT script…okay maybe they’ll have a shot…but maybe.
Good thoughts Drew, but who to get for the ‘caretaker’ role? Kevin Feige, Joss Whedon, and Mark Millar love the characters they work on. Bryan Singer, who produces the X Men films seems to be doing so because he wants to atone for leaving. Getting Geoff Johns doesn’t seem like a good idea in that he is too much of a comic guy-Not quite realizing the differences between cinema and comics which are profound (ex: Frank Miller, The Spirit).
Another important question is will the majority of these films coming out be any good? The Dark Knight Trilogy worked because it was Nolan’s guidance throughout the entire process. He didn’t have a group of producers telling him what to do. The good X-Men films have had Singer’s pressence as a director or standing up for Vaughn. The big problem I have with the Marvel films is that they were made to get to The Avengers. You didn’t see Ken Branagh’s full take on Thor, or Joe Johnston’s definitive take on Captian America. They were just parts of a bigger puzzle.
What also needs to be asked is there going to be anymore A-List directors interested in making these films. People keep saying names like Cameron, Fincher, Aronofsky, Curoun; However, is any of this realistic. does anyone actually believe that David Fincher wants to make a film leading up to Jutice League 2 or Avengers 3? These guys are great because they move at the beat of their own drum, not the studios.
In other words, I’d rather see a film made by a great director that isn’t made with the studio OKing everything. I just think that that is no longer the case. The Avengers showed the great commercial potential for these film, which may cost originality. Joss Whedon is talented, but he’s going to have to deal with plot lines that occurred 3 or 4 films leading up to his sequel, and then set them up for those sequels follow ups.
Yes, all of those directors are very unrealisitc. I don’t even know who could direct a JL film
Why would Warners try to figure out what makes the DC universe special, when the comics don’t even want to do it anymore? (Didio’s masturbatory relaunch in which he has remade their universe in his own image is terrible, which characters who have nothing but a name in common with the ones that people have loved for decades, while eliminating everything that made them different from Marvel.) Warner Bros. will continue to flounder this because they only see the superheroes as cash source. Not as something people love. Not as something to be taken seriously. But as something to be shit out and people will eat it up. We got lucky with the last few Batman films, but if they had any intention of taking their DC characters seriously with the films to come, Ratner’s name would never have even been mentioned.
Sorry this reads in such discombobulated fashion. I’m having some issues with my laptop erasing random words and I didn’t proofread.
The relaunch isn’t Didio’s. The relaunch is the universe taken away from Didio and given to Jim Lee, Bob Harras, and Geoff Johns. Didio got to keep some semblance of his original job, but without the actual authority.
Having spoken to a mid-level DC writer at great length after the reboot (who shall remain nameless as I would rather not put them on the spot) I can confirm that it is indeed Didio’s call on everything that has happened and his ultimate “plan”, if you can call it that, which has guided things. Do all those people have input? Absolutely. Especially Lee, as the one who has set the visual style for them with his terrible trapped-in-the-90s redesigns. (Great artist, terrible designer.) I get the feeling Johns has been getting frustrated with what’s been going on given his responses at conventions, though.
Very good article, Drew. Unfortunately for DC and Warner, I feel you’re right. If Nolan came on with enthusiasm I’d be more confident in DC’s lineup of hero movies, but as it stands the only direction the IP is being given is controlled by the people who are least capable of doing so.
That being said, I do have high hopes for Man of Steel, so who knows…
I second Brad Bird, but I’d rather see him do a Superman film (I see more links between Iron Giant and Superman tone-wise than between the Incredibles and JL). I also think JL is a mistake until the time is just right. Avengers was only possible because Iron Man was such a crossover hit (due in large part to the great casting of RDJ) which was followed up by the moderate successes of Thor and Captain America.
This? I don’t know – Superman is still a mystery, and I’m pessimistic on its success (though actually optimistic on the quality of the film – I think Snyder can pull it off), because audiences are just kind of geared to find Superman laughable for some reason. Green Lantern was awful. Nolan’s Batman is over.
Nah, they need to sit on JL until (a) Superman is proven to be successful (big question mark there); (b) a new Batman movie comes out; and (c) a second Superman movie comes out.
Then, if it were me, I would have something along these lines:
– second Superman movie is about a cosmic villain (say Darkseid, Braniac, or someone new);
– second Superman movie ends with a large-scale alien invasion, Superman beaten/captured cliffhanger, like Han Solo being frozen in Empire Strikes Back;
– JL movie set a year or two later, the world is conquered, like in Rock of the Ages, Superman is imprisoned or depowered, Batman is fighting the oppressors with guerrilla tactics and ends up recruiting “talented” individuals to free Superman and beat the regime – these individuals are whatever JL line-up Warner Bros decides to go with.
If it’s successful, you go with standalone movies for the other guys, and return with Batman 2 and Superman 3.
Just my 2 cents, but a world which is actually conquered by beings tough enough to take out Superman I think is one of the few ways you can have stakes high enough to justify a JL movie.
You’ve got some really great ideas here, I just personally hope for something other than an alien invasion. an alien invasion is exactly what the first Avengers was plus after Battle Los Angeles, Attack the Block, Transformers 3, The Darkest Hour, and Skyline, alien invasion is becoming cliche and it needs a rest for awhile.
Like I said, you’ve got great ideas and I really dont want to sound like im shitting on them. If they can create a different kind of invasion then perhaps I shall be all ears.
Give Rian Johnson the JLA movie to direct. Upcoming director and if you look at his movies, you can make an easy comparison to Nolan as far as the gradual popularity goes. Plus he has a fucking vision.
Brick=Following
Brothers Bloom=Memento
Looper=Insomnia
And they both love Joseph Gordon-Levitt…
Hadn’t even connected that! I don’t know if he’d do it, but maybe a JGL flash would be nice.
WB could have tried a reversal of the Avengers formula — begin with the ensemble, then break out them out into individual movies. But the Superman movie is already well along the pipeline, and you can be sure they are feverishly trying to figure out what to do with the Batman franchise now.
Marvel were intelligent enough to plot their way to Avengers Assemble by way of the Iron Man, Thor & Captain American movies.
Warner Bros. are going to have to use a similar kind of intelligence and patience to bring a successful Justice League to life.
If they have asked Zach Snyder to lead a path to the Justice League with the next Superman film, that would be a start.
Drew great write-up. I totally agree that DC is NOT Marvel and the worst thing DC could do is just put together a cliche, ham-handled superhero movie. Slap the DC characters and logo on it, then call it a Justice League movie.. They really do need to show audiences how different the DC universe really is.
This is just me but looking at everything I have seen from 1989 till now has me convinced that I dont know if DC has what it takes to make a great ensemble piece. I hope someone can prove me wrong.
You do realize that’s what IS probably going to happen regardless right? why else throw this out all of a sudden AFTER they won the legal battle to Superman in court? sure they they try that with GL but that was…well more of a brain fart than anything else.
Call me crazy guys but if they really want to go out of left field and not be like the Avengers and completely create a universe unlike any other superhero cinamtic film…they gotta take this into a completely different genre.
Whedon made a scifi action comedy, so another alien invasion film with the JL tag on it will be completely useless. So take a different genre…horror. Someone or something is killing widespread…not just on Eartth but the universe…something is killing tons of people. Metropolis, Gotham, Oa, Keystone City. People are dying, slasher style. To investigate the who’s who of the superhero world come together to crack the mystery, they turn on each other, heroes die, people keep dying in the universe. Make it bloody, moody, scary, R-rated. Thats thinking outside the box.
Now before you all bash me. Everyone thought Heath Ledger was wrong for the Joker. Look what happened. In the 1970s everyone thought George Lucas would fail with Star Wars. Look what happened. Everyone thought a black guy as the President of the United States was crazy. Look what happened. Anything is possible, so before you start hating an idea, nothing has to be what it seems. A great thing could come from this, and this is my hope. Take this in a different genre and a complete different direction from the social norm and you’ll be rewarded.
Wes Craven, John Carpenter or Rob Zombie to direct.
“one of the biggest superhero films of all time?”
Uh, which one was bigger?
@Dave Dorris – Yeah i noticed that remark myself, i’m assuming he meant one of the biggest movies of all time. Obviously this was by far the most successful CMB ever so far.
here’s is a real and genuine thought about the DC Universe. if you want it to shine and come to life beyond the page, and stand up to Marvel you need a director that can see it. Joseph Kosinski. Look what the man did to Tron Legacy…give him the Justice League.
Bring in Joseph Kosinski, to do a Justice League movie. Look what he did for Tron. Another thing with Superman, he needs to be challenged. Everyone’s only argument about Superman is that he’s too strong. Why watch someone that you know is gonna win? He needs his biggest enemy to fight him, and break him down to bits like Bane did to the Dark Knight. Bring in Darkside/Apocalypse and whoop Supermans ass and let him dig deep deep down for the sake of all mankind and have him come back and beat that ass. That’s the only way i see him getting his just dues for new fan. The old fans know Supermans worth, but the newer/non-fans don’t or don’t respect it.